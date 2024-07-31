Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "We are very pleased with the drilling results of the PGM Zones for both the Crawford Main & East Zones, which occur within the existing feasibility study mine plan for Crawford. The opportunity to drill out these zones and to incorporate the findings into a PGM resource estimate have the potential to unlock incremental value from material that was previously unaccounted for, and in fact was treated as waste material within the Crawford feasibility study."

Crawford PGM Drilling

In early drilling campaigns at Crawford, "PGM zones" were identified (Figure 1) with platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) mineralization (Pt+Pd or PGM) occurring within a transitional boundary between the pyroxenite and peridotite units (the "PGM zone") that overlie the nickel-bearing dunites. In 2022, several areas were targeted for PGM mineralization throughout the whole Crawford property. Seventeen holes within the proposed Crawford pit are reported in this release. In 2024, a total of 31 holes were completed - 23 holes were drilled into the East zone, and eight new holes were drilled into the Main Zone to target the PGM zones. These zones are of interest as they reside within the boundaries of the proposed Crawford open pit and, as a resource had not been previously defined for the PGM zone, were treated as waste in the current feasibility study.

The purpose of the 2024 drill program was to provide sufficient infill drilling to produce a resource estimate on the PGM zones.  Canada Nickel successfully intersected mineralized peridotite/pyroxenite in 28 of the 31 holes drilled.   Assay results from both the 2022 and 2024 programs are tabulated in Table 1 and shown in Figure 2.

Table 1: Crawford selected PGM intervals (2024 and 2022 drilling)

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Calculated
true
width

Pt+Pd

Pd

Pt

Ni

Co

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

( %)

EAST ZONE

CR24-345

201

205.5

4.5

2.8

0.55

0.20

0.35

0.05

0.01

0.37

6.99

0.08

CR24-344

286.5

297

10.5

1.5

1.53

0.81

0.72

0.07

0.01

0.49

7.27

0.05

including

289.5

292.5

3

0.4

2.97

1.57

1.40

0.06

0.01

0.53

8.02

0.05

CR24-342

370

382.5

12.5

10

0.51

0.28

0.23

0.04

0.01

0.24

6.54

0.21

including

378

381

3

2.4

1.16

0.52

0.64

0.05

0.01

0.4

7.01

0.04

CR24-338

228

234

6

2.8

1.87

0.87

1.00

0.02

0.01

0.28

5.74

0.17

CR24-336

199.5

208.5

9

3.1

1.02

0.48

0.54

0.02

0.01

0.34

5.55

0.06

CR24-335

69

78

9

6.7

0.86

0.38

0.48

0.03

0.01

0.31

6.13

0.06

including

73.5

78

4.5

3.3

1.53

0.67

0.86

0.03

0.01

0.27

5.94

0.06

CR24-333

205.5

212.9

7.4

2.7

1.07

0.42

0.65

0.06

0.01

0.5

6.74

0.18

including

207

210

3

1.1

2.10

0.84

1.26

0.05

0.01

0.59

6.39

0.08

CR24-332

87

90

3

1.3

1.66

0.79

0.87

0.03

0.01

0.32

5.75

0.09

CR24-330

210

217.5

7.5

2.3

0.29

0.22

0.07

0.16

0.01

0.59

6.95

0.04

CR24-328

58

65

7

4.8

0.91

0.39

0.52

0.05

0.01

0.43

6.88

0.1

including

61

63.5

2.5

1.7

2.06

0.95

1.11

0.04

0.01

0.39

6.46

0.03

CR24-327

306.5

324.8

18.3

5.0

0.38

0.13

0.25

0.06

0.01

0.37

7.82

0.03

including

311

312.5

1.5

0.8

1.24

0.30

0.94

0.06

0.01

0.34

7.67

0.03

CR24-326

210.5

249.5

38.5

11.9

1.15

0.52

0.63

0.03

0.01

0.39

5.84

0.11

including

216.5

221

4.5

1.4

2.94

1.35

1.59

0.04

0.01

0.35

5.3

0.22

including

233

240.5

7.5

2.3

2.06

0.98

1.08

0.03

0.01

0.35

5.3

0.22

CR24-325

147

156

9

2.8

0.88

0.38

0.50

0.04

0.01

0.36

5.96

0.15

including

151.5

154.5

3

0.9

2.36

1.07

1.29

0.04

0.01

0.31

6.27

0.28

CR24-323

88.5

93

4.5

3.3

1.01

0.48

0.53

0.07

0.01

0.42

7.32

0.1

CR24-322

237

249.5

12.5

3.9

0.99

0.46

0.53

0.05

0.01

0.45

6.86

0.07

including

240

244

4

1.2

2.75

1.31

1.45

0.05

0.01

0.46

7.67

0.03

CR24-321

64.5

67.5

3

1.2

0.91

0.43

0.48

0.06

0.01

0.4

7.71

0.1

CR24-320

195

198

3

0.9

0.24

0.17

0.07

0.11

0.02

0.49

8.15

0.03

CR24-319

119

124.5

5.5

1.3

1.19

0.51

0.68

0.04

0.01

0.48

6.13

0.11

CR24-318

69

76.5

7.5

5.6

1.22

0.56

0.66

0.05

0.01

0.49

7.69

0.07

including

72

75

3

2.2

2.52

1.16

1.36

0.05

0.01

0.46

6.94

0.02

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Calculated
true
width

Pt+Pd

Pd

Pt

Ni

Co

Cr

Fe

S

CR24-317

190.3

208.5

18.2

5.6

1.09

0.54

0.55

0.03

0.01

0.38

6.11

0.08

including

199.5

205.5

6

1.9

2.16

1.04

1.12

0.02

0.01

0.35

5.76

0.05

CR24-316

115.5

120

4.5

3.3

0.92

0.35

0.56

0.06

0.01

0.48

7.22

0.05

including

115.5

117

1.5

1.1

1.57

0.57

1.0

0.05

0.01

0.53

7.41

0.03

CR24-315

324

339

15

7

1.10

0.57

0.53

0.06

0.01

0.39

7.67

0.03

including

324

330

6

2.8

2.50

1.32

1.18

0.06

0.01

0.4

7.75

0.03

including

324

327

3

1.4

3.73

1.96

1.77

0.06

0.01

0.42

8.1

0.04

CR22-298

90

96

6

4.1

1.65

0.79

0.86

0.02

0.01

0.26

5.32

0.03

CR22-296

159

165

6

2.8

0.39

0.22

0.16

0.05

0.01

0.42

6.13

0.01

CR22-295

114

118.5

4.5

3.3

0.97

0.54

0.44

0.02

0.01

0.34

4.86

0.02

CR22-294

186

190.5

4.5

2.1

1.57

0.76

0.81

0.03

0.01

0.35

6.01

0.01

CR22-291

106.5

112.5

6

4.5

0.42

0.15

0.27

0.04

0.01

0.37

6.04

0.01

CR22-288

120

130.5

10.5

4.9

0.86

0.37

0.49

0.05

0.01

0.36

6.93

0.25

including

123

127.5

4.5

2.1

1.69

0.72

0.97

0.04

0.01

0.31

6.25

0.02

CR22-287

92

98

6

4.5

1.02

0.45

0.57

0.07

0.01

0.51

7.79

0.04

CR22-286

98

105.5

7.5

3.5

1.53

0.66

0.87

0.05

0.01

0.41

6.93

0.01

CR22-286

101

104

3

1.4

3.37

1.48

1.89

0.05

0.01

0.43

7.51

0.01

CR22-285

73

74.5

1.5

1.1

1.52

0.56

0.96

0.06

0.01

0.71

7.38

0.04

CR22-284

76.5

84

7.5

5.6

0.99

0.44

0.56

0.04

0.01

0.28

6.8

0.06

including

79.5

82.5

3

2.2

2.14

1.00

1.14

0.04

0.01

0.21

6.11

0.06

CR22-283

106.5

126

19.5

7.6

1.20

0.53

0.67

0.03

0.01

0.37

5.13

0.11

CR22-281

129

133.5

4.5

3.3

0.76

0.34

0.42

0.03

0.01

0.38

6.1

0.02

including

130.5

133.5

3

2.2

1.92

0.86

1.06

0.03

0.01

0.36

6.06

0.02

CR22-267

120

130.5

10.5

4.1

0.22

0.11

0.12

0.06

0.01

0.35

7.15

0.13

CR22-265

200

246

46

.18.0

1.94

0.87

1.07

0.03

0.01

0.43

6.05

0.1

including

228.5

243

14.5

5.7

3.49

1.65

1.83

0.02

0.01

0.3

5.83

0.01

MAIN ZONE

CR24-341

457.5

468

10.5

1.3

0.26

0.12

0.14

0.06

0.01

0.4

7.47

0.03

CR24-334A

244.5

267

22.5

3.9

1.03

0.60

0.43

0.04

0.01

0.52

5.99

0.05

CR24-331

369

445.5

76.5

9.3

2.19

1.03

1.16

0.04

0.01

0.39

6.49

0.06

including

376.5

390

13.5

1.6

3.90

1.87

2.02

0.05

0.01

0.44

6.94

0.07

CR24-329

391.5

397.5

2.5

0.7

0.30

0.11

0.08

0.07

0.01

0.44

6.93

0.1

CR24-324

291

294

3

1.4

0.32

0.12

0.20

0.03

0.01

0.42

5.37

0.05

CR22-272

54

93

39

10.7

0.84

0.45

0.38

0.05

0.01

0.5

7.02

0.08

including

60

63

3

0.8

1.24

0.83

0.41

0.05

0.01

0.57

7.1

0.07

And

66

76.5

10.5

2.9

1.90

0.97

0.93

0.05

0.01

0.61

6.93

0.06

CR22-257

190.8

195.5

4.7

3.8

2.20

0.84

1.36

0.06

0.01

0.48

7

0.05

Figure 1 - Crawford PGM Highlights 2024 (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 - Crawford PGM Cross Sections East Zone (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 3: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

CR24-345

473300

5409950

356

-60

402

CR24-344

473205

5409985

0

-90

366

CR24-342

473373

5410260

170

-45

397

CR24-341

473833

5408690

0

-75

540

CR24-340

473278

5410290

173

-42

462

CR24-338

473610

5409950

0

-70

252

CR24-336

473827

5409967

0

-78

270

CR24-335

473950

5410000

0

-50

201

CR24-334A

473681

5408782

12

-70

372

CR24-333

474215

5409965

340

-77

236

CR24-332

474180

5410015

0

-72

252

CR24-331

473555

5408774

15

-74

501

CR24-330

474350

5409905

320

-80

450

CR24-329

473265

5408895

45

-70

450

CR24-328

474460

5409970

335

-55

231

CR24-327

473265

5408895

14

-66

351

CR24-326

474515

5409895

0

-80

273

CR24-325

474600

5409925

0

-80

201

CR24-324

472837

5409083

35

-55

351

CR24-323

474600

5409925

0

-50

261

CR24-322

474715

5409905

0

-80

306

CR24-321

474770

5409965

5

-75

300

CR24-320

474820

5409900

0

-80

270

CR24-319

474915

5409940

5

-84

171

CR24-318

474915

5409940

5

-50

204

CR24-317

475120

5409900

0

-80

300

CR24-316

475120

5409900

0

-50

207

CR24-315

473682

5410225

172

-54

399

CR22-298

473564

5410008

0

-55

252

CR22-296

473374

5409984

2

-70

201

CR22-295

473374

5409984

2

-50

282

CR22-294

475434

5409927

0

-70

192

CR22-291

475204

5409922

10

-50

210

CR22-288

474805

5409925

2

-70

171

CR22-287

474806

5409923

4

-50

252

CR22-286

474705

5409932

2

-70

180

CR22-285

474705

5409932

2

-50

252

CR22-284

474504

5409940

2

-50

261

CR22-283

474504

5409939

2

-75

222

CR22-282

474303

5409955

2

-75

222

CR22-281

474303

5409956

2

-50

252

CR22-272

473764

5408865

172

-82

651

CR22-267

474606

5410009

180

-75

650

CR22-265

474403

5410013

180

-75

577

CR22-257

473644

5408751

355

-45

354

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canada Nickel Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-results-from-crawford-pgm-zone-infill-drilling-campaign-302211089.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/31/c2408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$15 million previously announced on June 24, 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan is due January 9, 2025 , carries an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and is subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee.  At closing, Auramet also received 750,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 per common share. The loan is subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan for working capital purposes.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds from the loan, the ability of the Company to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302192435.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c7393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Canada Nickel-Noble joint venture in Mann Township and other Canada Nickel exploration projects East of Timmins into a single private company owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration.

  • Consolidation of all Crawford and adjacent township mining and surface rights facilitate and simplify acquisition of the required surface rights required to begin construction of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") dated July 5 th 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company ("ExploreCo") to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announces that the Company has arranged a US$15 million loan facility with Auramet, which is expected to close on or before July 9, 2024.

CNC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , CEO, said, "I am pleased that our long supportive financing partner, Auramet, has agreed to provide a US$15 million bridge facility, which will allow us to remain well-funded to continue to advance our permitting, engineering, and financing activities. Discussions with offtake and project partners for Crawford are ongoing and expected to be completed before year end as we continue to target a mid-year 2025 construction decision for Crawford upon receipt of permits."

Loan Facility

The loan will be due January 9, 2025 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 750,000 1 year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 . The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional tonnes of CO2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, 5 economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-corporate-update-and-announces-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302179493.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/24/c4855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20 g/t gold over 29m, 580 gram meters gold from 149m downhole in OEDD-88
    • Including 39.5 g/t gold over 8m from 149m downhole
  • OEDD-88's mineralization is well distributed across the reported intersection without any significant nugget effect
  • Mineralization is 50m SSW of previously reported 46 g/t gold over 32m in OEDD-83
  • Drilling confirms these breccia zones are linked to OEDD-83 mineralization, indicating potential for increased high-grade gold volume with further drilling
  • Three holes of the first five holes reported from Charger have intercepted the target breccia zone, which also included:
    • 70m @ 1.2 g/t gold from 143m in OEDD-84 and
    • 21m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 177m and 10m @7.8 g/t Au from 202m in OEDD-85

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report further outstanding assay results of 20 gt gold over 29 meters from follow up drilling to the previously reported 45.7 gt gold over 32m in hole OEDD-83 at the Odienné Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $222,000, comprised of 3,700,000 Flow-Through Units with an issue price of $0.06 per unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: FPC) ( "Falco" or the " Corporation" ) is pleased to announce that the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Benoit Charette, has given the mandate to the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment ( "BAPE" ) to hold an inquiry and a public hearing concerning Falco's Horne 5 project (the "Falco Horne 5 Project" or the " Project "). This mandate will begin on August 26 and will have a maximum duration of four months.

Falco is pleased with this decision which marks an important milestone for the Falco Horne 5 Project. Falco's team will be supported by expert resources, including the firms A2GC, Sanexen, SoftdB, BGC and WSP in order to respond to questions and requests from the population and the BAPE during the hearings. The inquiry commission will be composed of Joseph Zayed, who will act as President, as well as Martin Lessard and Geneviève Meloche, who will act as commissioners. The curricula vitae of the commissioners can be consulted on the BAPE website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×