More Press Releases
More Companies
Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

The Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp in Ontario, Canada , and is adjacent to well-established, major infrastructure associated with over 100 years of regional mining activity. The Deloro project is accessible year-round by road, is located just 8 km south of Timmins , 7 km southwest of the Dome Mine-Mill Complex and less than 2 km from existing powerlines.

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel commented, "We are very pleased with the size of this initial resource on Deloro particularly given the relatively small scale of the target footprint relative to the 20+ targets in our portfolio. Deloro has an advantageous location near both Timmins and the mining and processing infrastructure at the Dome Mill, and benefits from a relatively low overburden of an average of just 9 metres."

Selby continued, "Our exploration program continues to successfully demonstrate the potential of the Timmins Nickel District and now has seven drill rigs operating – four drilling on our Mann Central and Mann Northwest properties, two completing the next phase of drilling at our Reid project, and one targeting the east end of our Reaume project. Updates on drilling at each of these properties will be provided as assay results are compiled."

Deloro Mineral Resource Estimate

For the initial Mineral Resource Estimate, a total of 8,242 metres of core drilling in 22 drill holes was utilized to calculate the Mineral Resources in two categories as provided in Table 1 below. Inferred Resources totalled 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% Ni, for a total of 885 kt of contained nickel, and Indicated Resources totalled 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% Ni, for a total of 202 kt of contained nickel. A cut-off grade of 0.10% Ni was used. Example cross-section and block model views of the resource estimate are provided in Figures 1 through 4 below.

Drilling at Deloro was completed in 2022 and 2024.  The 2024 campaign successfully completed the goal of infilling previous sections in order to define an initial resource estimate, gain understanding on the geology of the deposit as well as systematically collecting samples for mineralogical analysis that would help define the potential of nickel recovery.

This Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. A Technical Report in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days.

Table 1 – Initial Mineral Resource Estimate (in-pit resources) for the Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario

Mineral Resource Estimate


Contained Metal

DOMAIN

CLASS

TONNES (Mt)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

Fe (%)

Cr (%)

S (%)

Pd (g/t)

Pt (g/t)

Ni (kt)

Co (kt)

Fe (Mt)

Cr (kt)

S (kt)

Pd (koz)

Pt (koz)

MAIN

Indicated

81.3

0.25

0.011

5.2

0.24

0.056

0.0029

0.0045

201.8

8.6

4.2

193.6

45.6

7.7

11.8

Inferred

357.5

0.25

0.011

5.2

0.23

0.063

0.0040

0.0053

885.4

38.0

18.6

835.4

224.9

45.7

60.6

*Totals may not add due to rounding.

1.

The independent Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource Estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, is Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PGO #0183), of Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is July 15, 2024.

2.

The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this Mineral Resource Estimate are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated or Measured. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

3.

A cut-off grade of 0.10% Ni was used for the Main Domain (combined high- and low-grade estimated domains). Cut-offs were determined on the basis of core assay geostatistics and drill core lithologies for the deposit, and by comparison to analogous deposit types.

4.

Geological and block models for the Mineral Resource Estimate used data from a total of 22 surface drill holes, completed by CNC in 2022-2024. The drill hole database was validated prior to resource estimation and QA/QC checks were made using industry-standard control charts for blanks, core duplicates and commercial certified reference material inserted into assay batches by CNC and by comparison of umpire assays performed at a second laboratory.

5.

Estimates have been rounded to two significant figures.

6.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared following the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves (May 19, 2014).

7.

The geological model as applied to the Mineral Resource Estimate comprises three mineralized domains hosted by variably serpentinized ultramafic rocks: a relatively higher-grade core (dunite) and two, western and eastern, lower-grade envelopes (peridotite). Individual wireframes were created for each domain in Leapfrog Geo 2023.2.3 software.

8.

A 20 m x 20 m x 15 m block model was created, and samples were composited at 7.5 m intervals. Grade estimation from drill hole data was carried out for Ni, Co, Fe, Cr, S, Pd and Pt using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method in Isatis 2024.04 software.

9.

The mineral resource estimates have been revised to include a conceptual pit envelope constraint that was developed using the following optimization parameters. Metal prices used were US$21,000/t nickel, US$40,000/t cobalt, US$325/t magnetite, US$1,350/oz palladium, and US$1,150/oz platinum. Different pit slopes were used for each layer (in degrees): 9.5 in clay, 11.6 in sand, and 45.0 in rock. Exchange rate utilized was US$/C$ at $0.75. Mining costs utilized different values for overburden (clay, gravel), selective mining, and bulk mining, ranging from C$1.62 to C$3.28/t mined. Processing costs and general and administration costs for a 60 ktpd operation (similar to the initial stage of Crawford) were C$8.40/t. Based on the range of grade and ratio of sulphur to nickel, calculated recovery averages 49% for Ni, 56% for Fe, 5% for Co and 21% for Pt and Pd.

10.

Grade estimation was validated by comparison of input and output statistics (Nearest Neighbour and Inverse Distance Squared methods), swath plot analysis, cross-plots of declustered samples against the nearest OK estimate, and by visual inspection of the assay data, block model, and grade shells in cross-sections.

11.

Density estimation was carried out for the mineralized domains using the Ordinary Kriging interpolation method, on the basis of 954 specific gravity measurements collected during the core logging process, using the same block model parameters of the grade estimation. As a reference, the average estimated density value within dunite is 2.62 g/cm 3 (t/m 3 ), while peridotite domains yielded averages of 2.69 g/cm 3 (t/m 3 ) in the west and 2.75 g/cm 3 (t/m 3 ) in the east.

Exploration Update

The Company's 2024 exploration program focused on demonstrating the potential of the Company's portfolio in the Timmins Nickel District.  The Company has completed 112 holes so far for a total of 47,482 metres. The Company has drilled 32 holes in Crawford defining the Crawford PGM Zone, 28 holes at Reid, 26 holes at Texmont, 13 holes at Mann, and 11 holes at Deloro which formed the basis of this resource. The Company plans to next publish an initial resource for the Crawford PGM Zone followed by an initial resource for Texmont. The Company then plans to publish five additional resources before the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Figure 1 – Plan view of Nickel Resources, Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project, Ontario.jpg (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 – Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Cross section of Resource categories and Ni grade (Looking North) (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 2 – Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Cross section of Resource categories and Ni grade (Looking North) BOTTOM (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 3 – Plan View of Deloro Block Model, Resource category and Nickel Grade (left) (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Figure 3 – Plan View of Deloro Block Model, Resource category and Nickel Grade (right) (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Next Steps:

  • A technical report with respect to the Mineral Resource Estimate disclosed today will be filed within 45 days as required by National Instrument 43-101.
  • Mineralogical studies and metallurgical testwork will continue through the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as infill drilling to further upgrade the resource.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project, timing for filing a technical report in support of the Mineral Resource Estimate, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, timing and completion (if at all) of additional mineral resource estimates, the potential of the Timmins Nickel District, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives].  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-announces-initial-deloro-nickel-sulphide-project-resource-302200420.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/18/c1403.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel
The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$15 million previously announced on June 24, 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan is due January 9, 2025 , carries an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and is subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee.  At closing, Auramet also received 750,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 per common share. The loan is subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan for working capital purposes.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds from the loan, the ability of the Company to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302192435.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c7393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Canada Nickel-Noble joint venture in Mann Township and other Canada Nickel exploration projects East of Timmins into a single private company owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration.

  • Consolidation of all Crawford and adjacent township mining and surface rights facilitate and simplify acquisition of the required surface rights required to begin construction of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") dated July 5 th 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company ("ExploreCo") to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announces that the Company has arranged a US$15 million loan facility with Auramet, which is expected to close on or before July 9, 2024.

CNC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , CEO, said, "I am pleased that our long supportive financing partner, Auramet, has agreed to provide a US$15 million bridge facility, which will allow us to remain well-funded to continue to advance our permitting, engineering, and financing activities. Discussions with offtake and project partners for Crawford are ongoing and expected to be completed before year end as we continue to target a mid-year 2025 construction decision for Crawford upon receipt of permits."

Loan Facility

The loan will be due January 9, 2025 , will carry an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and be subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee. At closing, Auramet will also receive 750,000 1 year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 . The loan will be subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. The closing of the loan facility is subject to customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero nickel and generation of an additional tonnes of CO2 credits per tonne of nickel produced after offsetting all emissions, the potential to turn nickel mine into a generator of carbon credits rather than generator of carbon emissions, the production of estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of carbon credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO2 of credits over expected life of mine at Crawford, the ability to monetize carbon credits, the ability to quantify carbon capture, emission estimates, the brucite content of the deposit, the scalability of the process, the metallurgical results, the timing and results of the feasibility study including the viability of the inclusion of the IPT Carbonation Process and related facilities as part of the project, the results of Crawford's PEA, including statements relating to net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs, timing for permitting and environmental assessments, realization of mineral resource estimates, capital and operating cost estimates, project and life of mine estimates, ability to obtain permitting by the time targeted, size and ranking of project upon achieving production, 5 economic return estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production and capital, operating and exploration expenditures and potential upside and alternatives. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The PEA results are estimates only and are based on a number of assumptions, any of which, if incorrect, could materially change the projected outcome. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-provides-corporate-update-and-announces-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302179493.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/24/c4855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Canada Nickel Completes Drill Program at Deloro with Resource Estimate Expected in July

Highlights

  • 2024 drilling increases mineralized footprint by 50% to 1.2 kilometres long by up to 700 metres wide.
  • Deloro is located just 8 kilometres south of Timmins with direct road and powerline access and shallow overburden averaging less than 9 metres thick.
  • 11 holes successfully completed including DEL24-12 with 0.26% nickel over 431 metres and DEL24-17 with 0.27% nickel over 293 metres.
  • Resource estimate is underway and expected to be completed in July 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to provide an update on its 2024 exploration program with assay results from eleven holes on its Deloro property ("Deloro"), which now completes the infill drilling in advance of the first resource estimate.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • First two metallurgical tests at Mann deliver strong recovery and concentrate quality:
    • Overall nickel recoveries of 58% and 59%.
    • Nickel and magnetite concentrate grades in line with expectations.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce robust recovery and concentrate quality results from the first set of metallurgical tests on samples from the Mann Northwest property.  The results were achieved using the standard flowsheet developed for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to approximately $4,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be led by Eric Sprott.

The Offering is expected to consist of the issue and sale of:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Update on Scheme Timetable

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Update on Scheme Timetable

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Trident Royalties PLC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 15 million shares (the "Shares") priced at $0.01 per Share for up to $150,000 (the "Offering").

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of the Shares will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the Shares will be allocated as to $50,000 to maintain the Company's property in Nevada and the balance for general working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report record revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of June 2024, the Company trucked 694 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$246,000 for the June 2024 shipments versus approximately USD$103,000 for May 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 4.67% Cu, 0.89 gt Au and 39.5 gt Ag.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RUA

Further IOCG, Copper and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered at Great Bear Lake U-Cu-Ag-Au Project

Noosa Mining Investor Conference

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

