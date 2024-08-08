Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Highlights

  • Best Reid interval to date – 661 metres of 0.29% nickel including 100 metres of 0.42% nickel and 40 metres of 0.51% nickel in REI-24-35
  • All 8 holes targeting Reid Central Core intersected core lengths greater than 620 metres with average grades of 0.21% to 0.29% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive assay results from its ongoing 2024 exploration program at its Reid property, located 37 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario .

All 34 holes drilled this year at Reid have intersected long intervals of targeted mineralized dunite and minor peridotite. Complete assay results for 18 holes have been received, 13 of which are announced today with assay results for the remaining holes pending. Assay results for five holes were previously released on March 18 and May 6, 2024 .

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel said, "Reid continues to deliver excellent results, including the best individual hole to date with long core lengths grading in excess of 0.4% and 0.5% nickel and all holes delivering large intervals of target mineralization.  With a target geophysical footprint larger than our flagship Crawford project and a width in the central core more than double Crawford, we look forward to the initial resource estimate for Reid expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024."

Mr. Selby continued, "The ongoing success of our regional exploration program clearly demonstrates the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District.  We now have seven drill rigs drilling five separate targets – Reaume, Reid, Mann Central, Mann Northwest-SE, and Mann Northwest-NE – which are in addition to the two properties where we have already published a resource.  Few companies have more than one project resource and we remain on-track and expect to deliver seven additional resources by this time next year."

Reid Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 km southwest of Crawford and contains a geophysical target of 3.9 km 2 , which is nearly 2.4 times larger than Crawford (see Figure 1).   The Company expects to complete the first phase of drilling later in August and to produce an initial resource at Reid in Q4 2024. The remaining drillhole assays will be released once they have been received.

Hole REI24-35 was collared near the very center of the ultramafic body and drilled south. The full interval of 661.5 metres, beginning at 40.5 metres downhole, assayed 0.29% nickel including 100.5 metres of 0.42% nickel, and 40.5 metres of 0.51% nickel, ending the hole in strong mineralization. In this area the ultramafic sequence opens to the north and is more than 900 metres wide, roughly twice the width of Crawford's Main Zone.  Hole REI24-27 was collared near the west border of the ultramafic body and drilled north. The full interval of 674.8 metres, beginning at 27.2 metres downhole, assayed 0.27% nickel including 34.5 metres of 0.30% nickel. In this area the ultramafic sequence is more than 800 metres thick, nearly twice that of Crawford's main zone. Holes REI24-27, REI24-28, REI24-29, REI24-30, REI24-31, REI24-32, REI24-35, REI24-37, REI24-38 were drilled to continue to infill the Central Core area of the deposit with an approximate width of 900 metres and strike length of 1.7 kilometres.

The drilling campaign has identified a NNW-SSE trending corridor of dykes running through the center of the deposit which is approximately 150 metres wide, less than 7% of the overall strike length of 2.2 kilometres in the central core. Holes REI24-23, REI24-24, REI24-25, REI24-26 were drilled to identify the extent of mineralization within the local dunite, and better define the structural controls and extent of the dykes.

Figure 1 – Reid – Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Table 1 – Reid drilling downhole composite.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

Central Core

REI24-27

27.2

702.0

674.8

0.27

0.012

0.013

0.008

0.67

5.62

0.076

including

60.0

94.5

34.5

0.30

0.013

0.024

0.007

0.66

5.76

0.110

REI24-28

18.6

705.0

686.4

0.26

0.012

0.010

0.006

0.84

5.90

0.023

including

235.5

250.5

15.0

0.30

0.012

0.006

0.008

0.87

5.46

0.025

REI24-29

54.0

568.6

514.6

0.23

0.010

0.011

0.008

0.63

6.59

0.028

and

642.6

696.0

53.4

0.24

0.014

0.017

0.011

0.85

7.46

0.026

REI24-30

30.0

702.0

672.0

0.24

0.013

0.014

0.010

0.70

6.79

0.060

including

633.0

640.5

7.5

0.42

0.018

0.080

0.040

0.63

8.13

0.288

and

664.5

673.5

9.0

0.37

0.019

0.071

0.046

0.51

8.75

0.275

REI24-31

28.0

648.4

620.4

0.22

0.013

0.013

0.009

0.61

6.85

0.072

including

31.5

340.5

309.0

0.27

0.012

0.010

0.006

0.71

6.11

0.074

including

39.0

52.0

13.0

0.41

0.014

0.026

0.014

0.69

5.68

0.075

and

279.0

306.0

27.0

0.29

0.014

0.016

0.005

0.68

7.61

0.131

REI24-32

21.0

696.0

675.0

0.21

0.012

0.008

0.007

0.71

6.43

0.034

including

166.5

421.5

255.0

0.25

0.011

0.005

0.004

0.89

5.57

0.038

REI24-35

40.5

702.0

661.5

0.29

0.012

0.018

0.013

0.69

5.67

0.052

including

340.5

361.5

21.5

0.34

0.013

0.221

0.094

0.66

5.85

0.074

and

601.5

702.0

100.5

0.42

0.015

0.035

0.019

0.59

6.26

0.123

including

645.0

685.5

40.5

0.51

0.015

0.040

0.023

0.59

6.21

0.149

REI24-37

42.2

697.5

655.3

0.24

0.013

0.012

0.009

0.57

6.28

0.032

including

42.2

312.0

269.8

0.27

0.013

0.023

0.018

0.60

6.19

0.029

including

202.5

219.0

16.5

0.41

0.015

0.241

0.146

0.49

7.16

0.093

REI24-38

27.0

702.0

675.0

0.22

0.012

0.024

0.018

0.63

6.55

0.045

including

238.0

550.5

312.5

0.26

0.012

0.048

0.035

0.69

6.04

0.056

including

301.5

327.0

25.5

0.32

0.012

0.009

0.006

0.78

5.97

0.078

and

510.0

540

30

0.33

0.012

0.174

0.229

0.74

6.16

0.103

Central Dyke Corridor

REI24-23

24.0

303.0

279.0

0.18

0.014

0.010

0.012

0.53

7.82

0.016

and

343.8

564.0

220.2

0.25

0.013

0.010

0.006

0.77

7.47

0.038

REI24-24

78.9

94.9

16.0

0.27

0.012

0.067

0.024

0.68

5.89

0.098

and

174.1

247.2

73.1

0.25

0.012

0.006

0.005

0.83

5.61

0.036

and

260.0

627.0

367.0

0.24

0.011

0.004

0.007

0.85

5.79

0.063

and

674.0

705.0

31.0

0.19

0.012

0.003

0.006

0.55

7.32

0.028

REI24-25

28.0

312.0

284.0

0.18

0.013

0.009

0.011

0.58

7.64

0.035

and

322.7

717.0

394.3

0.23

0.012

0.008

0.007

0.78

6.13

0.034

REI24-26

30.6

106.5

75.9

0.27

0.011

0.016

0.013

0.77

5.47

0.034

and

122.9

280.0

157.1

0.20

0.013

0.050

0.018

0.56

7.65

0.033

and

321.4

488.5

167.1

0.20

0.014

0.024

0.016

0.50

8.25

0.032

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 2: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

REI24-23

456758

5404333

135

-55

564

REI24-24

457157

5404317

0

-60

705

REI24-25

457345

5404725

180

-60

717

REI24-26

457350

5404200

258

-50

528

REI24-27

456165

5403790

0

-60

702

REI24-28

456960

5404500

180

-70

705

REI24-29

457555

5403900

0

-55

696

REI24-30

457350

5404450

180

-60

702

REI24-31

456365

5404000

0

-60

648

REI24-32

456960

5404500

315

-60

705

REI24-35

456960

5404100

180

-60

702

REI24-37

457765

5404100

180

-60

697

REI24-38

456365

5403800

180

-60

702

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao ( Peru ). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-achieves-best-drill-results-to-date-at-reid-302217819.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Canada Nickel Company Announces Initial Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project Resource

Highlights:

  • First of seven new nickel resources expected to be published by end of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrating the potential scale of the Timmins Nickel District
  • Initial Deloro indicated Resource of 81 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 202kt of nickel plus a further Inferred Resource of 357 million tonnes grading 0.25% nickel containing 885kt of nickel
  • Seven exploration rigs currently drilling across the Timmins Nickel District

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today announced an initial mineral resource for its 100% owned Deloro Nickel Sulphide Project ("Deloro") near Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") of US$15 million previously announced on June 24, 2024 .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

The loan is due January 9, 2025 , carries an interest rate of 1.00% per month, and is subject to a 2.5% arrangement fee.  At closing, Auramet also received 750,000 1-year warrants with a strike price of $1.42 per common share. The loan is subject to such terms and conditions including certain specified positive and negative covenants that are customary for a transaction of this nature. The warrants and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the loan for working capital purposes.

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2023 it purchased over 7 million ounces of gold, 126 million ounces of silver and 3 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal the past two years for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™, NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds from the loan, the ability of the Company to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets, and the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are no assurances that Crawford will be placed into production. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: inability to repay the loan or comply with the covenants set out in the loan agreement; the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to Crawford could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if Crawford goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-closes-previously-announced-us15-million-loan-facility-with-auramet-international-inc-302192435.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c7393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Canada Nickel Announces Creation of 'ExploreCo' Subsidiary with Spin-out of Eastern Exploration Properties and Consolidation of Crawford Regional Land Package

Highlights

  • Consolidation of the Canada Nickel-Noble joint venture in Mann Township and other Canada Nickel exploration projects East of Timmins into a single private company owned 80% by Canada Nickel and 20% by Noble Mineral Exploration.

  • Consolidation of all Crawford and adjacent township mining and surface rights facilitate and simplify acquisition of the required surface rights required to begin construction of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") dated July 5 th 2024 whereby Canada Nickel and Noble will contribute certain mining properties, including the existing Mann joint venture, into a new private company ("ExploreCo") to consolidate their respective interests in the portfolio of nickel projects northeast of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce MacLachlan, P.Geo., as a Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Coleman Robertson, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration. David Graham will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the Company

With over 40 years of experience in the exploration industry, Mr. MacLachlan is a proven exploration manager and has been a key member of a number of mineral discovery teams. His experience includes management of a wide range of exploration projects from grass roots through to the post discovery stage. Bruce has been responsible for project presentation, marketing and coordination within the investment space. His extensive experience working with multiple exploration companies has included Noranda Exploration, Battle Mountain Gold Co., Canalaska Uranium Ltd., and he was the Exploration Manager with Noront Resources Ltd. and Rare Earth Metals Inc. Bruce is a co-founder and President of Emerald Geological Services (EGS), a consulting company which was created in 2001.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced

Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program has started over the weekend at Zone 3. The program will focus with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has granted stock options exercisable to acquire 2,300,000 common shares in the Company to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.105 per share with a five-year term and will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant

About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of February 1, 2024, it has agreed to the issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Share to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN for the period from February 2, 2024 to August 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance

INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other applicable legislation.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Pursuant to the market-making agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, to be paid from funds the Company has allocated from its current working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto -based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium TM , that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c0083.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

