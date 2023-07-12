Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Uranium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Increases and Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.(TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the oversubscribed 2nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on June 8, 2023, consisting of 7,861,032 units in this tranche at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $589,577.40. In total the Company issued 21,333,333 units for total gross proceeds of $1,600,000.

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on July 12, 2026, in this 2nd and final tranche.

The Units issued under the Offering were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and in certain other jurisdictions pursuant to applicable securities laws. The LIFE Units will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com.

In this tranche, finder's fees of $40,062.92 were paid in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 534,172 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the "Finder'sWarrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on July 12, 2026. In total, cash finder's fees of $84,636.82 were paid and 1,128,490 Finder's Warrants were issued. The news release dated June 19, 2023 had an incorrect exercise price of $0.12 for the Finder's Warrants. The correct exercise price is $0.075 for the Finder's Warrants.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Further to a news release dated July 10, 2023 announcing the engagement of Investing News Network, the $32,400 for the services will be paid equally during the term of the agreement.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered were not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), to receive an Investor Presentation

blue sky uraniumtsxv stockstsxv:bskuranium explorationuranium investingUranium Investing
BSK:CA
The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Engages Investing News Network

Blue Sky Uranium Engages Investing News Network

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 the Company announces an increase of the units issued from 14,155,635 to include an additional 666,666 units for a new total for the 1 st tranche of 14,822,301 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,111,672.58 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Provides an Update on Activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Provides an Update on Activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development work carried out at its wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP"), which includes the Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Zoppa Media Group ("Zoppa") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company, to assist with corporate finance and investor relations programs. Zoppa has been engaged for a term of one year at an annual fee of $126,000 + GST, payable monthly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ENRG Elements Limited

Lithium Exploration Tenement Granted In Niger

ENRG Elements Limited (ASX:EEL, OTC:EELFF) (“ENRG Elements” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has been granted the Tarouadji 2 exploration permit in the largely underexplored Tarouadji area, located in the Agadez region of Niger (“Tarouadji Project”). The Tarouadji Project is prospective for lithium and tin minerals, within a multiphase granitic setting in the Air Massif.

Keep reading...Show less
letters spelling "fed" with gold bars and american flag

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Stays Steady, Rick Rule Talks Uranium

The gold price traded within a US$25 range this week, rising as high as US$1,930 per ounce at the beginning of the period and falling as low as US$1,906 later on. It was around US$1,926 at the time of this writing on Friday (July 7).

The US Federal Reserve was in the headlines once again with the release of the minutes from its June meeting. Rates were left unchanged at 5 to 5.25 percent at that gathering, but the minutes show almost all officials believe additional increases will be necessary in the future. They also indicate that some committee members were in favor of hiking by 25 basis points last month.

These Fed meeting takeaways will come as no surprise to those who have been following the central bank's recent movements, as well as comments from Chair Jerome Powell — he's said consistently that there's more work to be done in the fight against inflation. The June pause is intended to allow some digestion of the Fed's 10 consecutive bumps.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Releases 2022 ESG Report

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report today. The report illustrates Cameco's integration of ESG principles and practices in its overall strategy and day-to-day operations, including 2022 performance metrics and feature stories highlighting the company's ESG commitments and targets.

In this report, Cameco has incorporated relevant Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) ESG performance indicators and continued its progress toward integrating the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report can be downloaded or read online at https://www.cameco.com/esg .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Maiden Uranium Resource & Exploration Target Update At Lo Herma ISR Project

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to declare an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Lo Herma Project located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin uranium production district. The MRE assumes mining by In-Situ Recovery (ISR) methods and is reported at a cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 and a minimum grade thickness (GT) of 0.2 per mineralised horizon as:

4.12 million tonnes of mineralisation at an average grade of 630 ppm U3O8 for 5.71 million pounds (Mlbs) of U3O8 contained metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Valor Agrees To Sell Picha And Charaque Copper Projects In Peru To Firetail Resources

Proposed Transaction will streamline Valor’ s global portfolio, allowing it to focus on its high- potential uranium assets in Canada’s Athabasca Basin

Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that it has executed a binding terms sheet (Terms Sheet) with Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) (Firetail) under which Firetail can acquire up to an 80% interest in its Picha Copper-Silver Project and Charaque Copper Project in southern Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Assays Confirm Significantly Thicker Massive Nickel Sulphide Intersection at Dimma Nickel Discovery

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) ) is pleased to announce that geochemical assays have confirmed that diamond drill hole TED53 intersected a further 4.31m of massive and semi- massive Ni-sulphide at the Dimma Ni Discovery site (Figure 1) within the Company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (Figure 2). The Dusty Nickel Project (‘the Project’) is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, 50km east of the world class Mt Keith Nickel Deposit (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Fastmarkets' William Adams: Lithium Demand to Pick Up, But More Supply Also Expected

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

×