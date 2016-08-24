



Overview Argentina needs uranium, and lots of it. Argentina is a nuclearized country composed of several independent provinces, each with individual governments independent of the federal government. Many of these provinces have invested in nuclear power plants, with three plants spread throughout the country. Additionally, the country is leading the world in small modular reactors (SMRs), creating expanded access to nuclear power in regions inhospitable to traditional nuclear plants. However, nearly all of its uranium is imported. The country’s investment in nuclear power and SMRs creates a strong local demand for uranium. The country presently produces only 11,000 metric tonnes of uranium (tU), but it’s estimated that an additional 55,000 tU remain as exploration targets. On top of its uranium interests, Argentina is advantageous for vanadium mining. Vanadium plays a critical role in steel production, which has a robust local market in Argentina. In addition, the country’s laws grant the government the right of refusal to mined products, provided they pay market rates, further sustaining the markets of both uranium and vanadium. This law creates a tremendous opportunity for domestic uranium production by providing consistent demand. Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: NSL ,OTC:BKUCF) is an advanced exploration and development mining company focused on the Rio Negro province of Argentina. The company has 100-percent-control of over 450,000 hectares of mining tenures, making it the country's newest uranium and vanadium district. The in-house uranium discovery allowed Blue Sky Uranium to create a district-scale opportunity for both vital resources. The company may become the largest domestic supplier of uranium for the entire country.

The company’s flagship project, the Amarillo Grande Project, has an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium. The discovery was made in conjunction with the company’s collaboration with the Grosso Group, an organization that has operated in the area for over 27 years. As a result, Blue Sky Uranium now has an excellent project that may become the first low-cost and near-term uranium producer in Argentina. In a recent interview, Nikolaos Cacos, president and CEO, said, “The country doesn’t need to invent and implement new nuclear handling roles; they’re all already in place. Argentina is quite adept at that and quite used to uranium. The only thing that Argentina does not have is the production of uranium. Because they have a nuclear need, they import most of their uranium, paying a premium for it. This is what creates a unique opportunity for Blue Sky. Our project is the largest and most advanced in that country right now; we have an opportunity to be the first supplier of uranium for Argentina.” Blue Sky Uranium has an experienced management team to help it capitalize on its unique opportunities. Nikolaos Cacos brings over 30 years of experience in executive management and advisory expertise in the mineral exploration industry and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and a Master’s of International Management. In addition, Darren Urquhart, chief financial officer, brings over 20 years of experience in managing finances for both public and private companies. Additionally, Guillermo Pensado, vice president of exploration and development, is a geologist with 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry specializing in uranium. Connie Normal, corporate secretary, brings 18 years of experience providing corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services.

Company Highlights Blue Sky Uranium is an advanced exploration and development mining company with a district-scale opportunity to become Argentina’s largest supplier of uranium.

Argentina is a nuclearized country with three existing nuclear power plants and is the leader in small modular reactor technology, creating a steady demand for uranium. However, the country is presently dependent on imported uranium.

The company’s flagship project, Amarillo Grande, is a district-scale opportunity with an inferred resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium.

The discovery of uranium was made in-house in collaboration with the Grosso Group, an organization that has operated in the country for decades.

A strong management team leads Blue Sky Uranium with direct experience in the mining industry, compliance, and corporate management.

Key Projects Amarillo Grande Project

The Amarillo Grande Project contains multiple deposits spread out over 450,000 hectares, 100% owned by Blue Sky. The project area includes multiple promising deposits, with the Ivana Deposit containing an NI 43-1010 inferred resource estimate of 22.7 million pounds of uranium and 11.5 million pounds of vanadium. The company is moving into pre-feasibility studies, slated for completion in August 2022. Project Highlights: Ivana Deposit Remains Open for Expansion : The Ivana Deposit hosts loosely consolidated sediments from surface to 25 meters depth and remains open for expansion with the potential for additional near-surface deposits. Pit sampling outside the resource area has already revealed strong uranium and vanadium grades.

: The Ivana Deposit hosts loosely consolidated sediments from surface to 25 meters depth and remains open for expansion with the potential for additional near-surface deposits. Pit sampling outside the resource area has already revealed strong uranium and vanadium grades. Close Proximity to Valcheta City : The Amarillo Grande Project is located roughly 25 kilometers north of the city, granting access to accommodations and a potential workforce.

: The Amarillo Grande Project is located roughly 25 kilometers north of the city, granting access to accommodations and a potential workforce. Existing Road, Rail, and Power Access : Valcheta City gives the project access to Provincial Road #4 and National Road #23, with the national road leading to the ocean port in San Antonio Oeste. A railway runs parallel to National Road #23 and two high-power lines.

: Valcheta City gives the project access to Provincial Road #4 and National Road #23, with the national road leading to the ocean port in San Antonio Oeste. A railway runs parallel to National Road #23 and two high-power lines. Low-Cost Production Potential of Uranium and Vanadium: Both resources give Blue Sky Uranium opportunities for future revenue, supplying the power market and steel market with the elements they need. Both resources are near-surface and hosted by loosely consolidated sand and gravel, allowing for low-cost production potential.