TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information, please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177052

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.BRO:CATSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Barksdale Resources Corp.
×