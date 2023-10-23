Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Joint Venture Partnership MOU with RufDiamond, Ltd - a distributor and retrofitter of all-terrain vehicles

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

TECPETROL REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION TO TENDER THEIR SHARES BEFORE OCTOBER 20TH DEADLINE

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is providing an update on the ongoing drilling program at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. This weekend the SUN-001 hole encountered a 20-meter void (karst) as it transitioned from volcanics into the targeted carbonate horizon. The decision was taken to start a new hole from surface.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "Our geologic and drilling teams have decades of experience in similar drilling conditions, including next door at the Hermosa project. After hitting the void and assessing our options, we made the decision to start a new hole from surface, which will allow us to push HQ rods (89mm or 3.5" diameter) to the target depth and gives us the capability of reducing to NQ (70mm or 2.75" diameter) should we encounter voids going forward (using the HQ rods as an outer casing to cross any voids). This is a small speed bump on our way to drilling a great target. The drill hole and geology were behaving as planned and the bottom of the volcanic sequence was very exciting - strong silicification, actinolite/tremolite veining, and disseminated sulfides including pyrite, galena and sphalerite. Drilling rates are the fastest near surface so we'll be back at that depth in a few weeks."

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp.

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's goals for 2023; geological interpretations; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project, anticipated drill and exploration results; the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of Barksdale Resources and future development plans for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Historic drill results from the Sunnyside property are historic in nature and pre-date NI 43-101 standards. They are for informational purposes only and should not be relied on. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. The Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. The geological similarity and close proximity of South 32's Hermosa project (Taylor, Clark and Peake deposits) to Sunnyside is not necessary indicative of the mineralization at Sunnyside. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184812

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.BRO:CATSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Barksdale Resources Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX:BRKCF TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver BC, focused on exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th 2023.

DATE : October 4 th ,12023
TIME: 11:30am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 4 th , 5 th , 6 th , 9 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona, with the first hole currently at approximately 765 meters depth. Additionally, the Company is happy to report that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Plaintiff's motion for an injunction during the appeal process.

The Company's Plan of Operations for the Sunnyside drilling program was recently approved by the United States Forest Service. This program will test our high-grade exploration targets, within a district scale mineral system, for up to seven years. The current Phase I drill program is focused on extending known carbonate replacement mineralization ("CRD") from the eastern claim boundary west towards the Sunnyside copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Barksdale Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Company Exploration Update

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX–V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces it is commencing with the previously announced diamond drill program (see news release August 30, 2023) (the "Drill Program") at its wholly owned Nuevo Tintillo project ("Nuevo Tintillo" or the "Project") (Figure 1). Due to an unusually hot and dry summer, the restrictions related to fire prevention in the area were extended to mid-October.   During the hottest weather in this region of Spain, heavy equipment is not permitted to operate during the daytime hours. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "This is the most extended dry period seen in the region in many years. Some rainy weather has started however much more is needed as reservoirs, ponds, smaller streams and rivers are still dry in many cases. The Company will truck water for the drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

Invest Canada North presents untapped potential in Canada's Northwest Territories metals and mining sector, attracting investors and corporations. Ongoing exploration and development efforts in the Northwest Territories offer diverse industry opportunities, supported by the Invest Canada North Initiative's focus on collaboration with Indigenous landowners and the government. Notably, the region excels in female representation, with the historic appointment of the first female president of a diamond mine. ESG practices prioritize Indigenous involvement, enhancing social license and project advancement. Hear insights from industry leaders, including Brandon Macdonald (President & CEO, Fireweed Metals), Angela Bigg (President & COO, Diavik Diamond Mines), and Kenny Ruptash (President, NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines). The Northwest Territories' metals and mining industry remains a beacon of opportunity in Canada's North.

Invest NWT

https://investcanadanorth.ca/territory/nwt/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184573

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Los Andes Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London at LME Week included representatives from the breadth of the supply chain, with discussions centering around current trends in metals markets and outlooks for the year ahead.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Barksdale Resources Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Beyond Lithium Launches Stripping and Drilling Program at Ear Falls Project

Freegold Intersects 1.05g/t Au over 164.3m including 1.48 g/t over 45.7m at Golden Summit

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Launches Stripping and Drilling Program at Ear Falls Project

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 1.05g/t Au over 164.3m including 1.48 g/t over 45.7m at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Copper Investing

Forum Intersects 1.01% U3o8 over 6.2 Metres at Tatiggaq West Including 4.36% U3o8 over 1.3 Metres, Thelon Basin

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces First Bulk Shipment of SuperFlake and Full Operation of its Solar Hybrid Plant at Molo Graphite Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

×