Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona, with the first hole currently at approximately 765 meters depth. Additionally, the Company is happy to report that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Plaintiff's motion for an injunction during the appeal process.

The Company's Plan of Operations for the Sunnyside drilling program was recently approved by the United States Forest Service. This program will test our high-grade exploration targets, within a district scale mineral system, for up to seven years. The current Phase I drill program is focused on extending known carbonate replacement mineralization ("CRD") from the eastern claim boundary west towards the Sunnyside copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry.

Highlights:

  • Drilling has commenced at the first target and a second drill is expected to arrive in October.
  • The first large-scale target is the Boundary CRD copper-zinc-lead-silver zone that was intersected in historic drilling from the 1980's.
  • Hole SUN-001 is currently at 765 meters depth and will test for mineralized horizons within the Concha and Scherrer carbonate units occurring from an approximate depth of 1200 meters.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale states, "The drill is actively turning at Sunnyside. After many years of hard work on the permitting front, I'm truly excited to take the next step and start testing our targets. Sunnyside is part of a world-class mineral system and getting the first hole underway is a fantastic achievement. We look forward to providing additional updates as we advance the drilling program."

The first hole from the planned ~16,000-meter drilling program is currently underway at the Boundary zone target, located between the eastern property boundary and the previously drilled Sunnyside copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry system (Figure 1). The Boundary zone is within a larger projected horizon of carbonate host rocks that extend through the northeastern portion of the Sunnyside property. This target was previously intersected by drilling in the 1980's that encountered approximately 362 meters of highly altered carbonate rocks hosting over a dozen mineralized intervals of CRD mantos of massive sulfide mineralization. The Boundary zone target is roughly 1.1 kilometers long (NW-SE) by 700 meters wide (SW-NE), plunging shallowly (5-15 degrees) to the northwest and dipping to the northeast (20-40 degrees).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/181761_a1fd7e7a34383b6e_002.jpg

Figure 1. Plan map showing known and potential zones of mineralization on the Sunnyside property. Deposit and prospect outlines on the neighboring property are taken from publicly disclosed information.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/181761_a1fd7e7a34383b6e_002full.jpg

In most CRD systems, the thickest and highest-grade mineralization is often found where key geologic features coalesce, including reactive carbonate host rocks, structural/stratigraphic conduits that aid in channeling metal-rich fluids, and fluid traps that ultimately slow fluid flow and aid metal deposition. The first drill hole will target the upper sequence of Paleozoic carbonates (Concha and Scherrer units) that are located beneath a capping unit comprised of Jurassic and Triassic volcanic rocks, which acted as an aquitard for deposition of polymetallic (Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag) mineralizing fluids. Structural features mapped at surface on the Sunnyside property suggest that a series of deep-seated faults are strongly correlated with near-surface mineralization in the system (Figure 2), which is interpreted to be leakage from strataform CRD mantos at depth. Intersection of these structural features with the host carbonate stratigraphy is the primary target for the drilling program at the Boundary zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/181761_a1fd7e7a34383b6e_003.jpg

Figure 2. Plan map showing fault corridors as mapped at surface (black lines) with the Boundary zone target area (orange). Deposit and prospect outlines on the neighboring property are taken from publicly disclosed information.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/181761_a1fd7e7a34383b6e_003full.jpg

To initiate the exploration drilling campaign, the Company has re-entered historic drill hole TCH-2 after down-hole surveys determined that the protective casing from the 1980's was intact from surface to 762 meters. After reentering the historic hole, a wedge has been set shortly past the casing and a new hole that projects away from the original drill hole is being advanced in a northwesterly direction. Assuming no deviation, the hole is expected to intersect the altered carbonate units from approximately 1,200 meters depth at a lateral distance approximately 50 meters to the northwest of the first historic intercept in TCH-2. Drill results from the original TCH-2 drill hole included over a dozen mineralized intercepts, summarized in Table 1 below.

Hole NumberFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)% Cu% Zn%PbAg (g/t)Zone
TCH-2428.8429.40.60.4310.951.185.5Vein
1228.31230.42.11.270.600.1874.1Manto
1233.21234.41.21.590.120.0942.5Manto
1249.61252.42.70.101.051.0246.6Manto
1257.81269.711.90.710.120.2137.7Manto
1278.61282.84.32.320.090.73200.9Manto
1282.81284.71.80.093.393.3554.9Manto
1293.21314.221.00.273.122.5057.6Manto
1356.31368.512.20.111.381.57114.9Manto
1418.21435.517.41.3012.204.97371.0Manto
1452.91490.737.80.2314.100.86252.3Manto
1497.41499.82.40.043.950.2878.9Manto
1589.81590.10.30.042.101.7056.2Manto

Table 1. Mineralized intervals in TCH-2 as originally reported by ASARCO. Historic drilling occurred prior to implementation of NI 43-101 and has not been verified by a "qualified person" and therefore should not be relied upon. Intercepts are shown as an indication of the possible mineralization within the Sunnyside property and as a guide to future exploration. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on SEDAR for detailed information.

Additional intersections into the carbonate stratigraphy will advance the refining of targeted projections of host stratigraphy and will guide future drilling along the Boundary zone target. Depending on drilling conditions, additional wedge holes could be completed from the TCH-2 mother hole.

Drilling will, over time, shift progressively to the west, where the CRD (mantos) are projected to intersect the Sunnyside porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit. This area surrounding the porphyry has the potential to host zones of copper-dominated skarn mineralization such as those seen in the nearby Rosemont copper deposit (Hudbay Minerals Inc.), which is hosted in the same Paleozoic carbonate sequence as Sunnyside.

Barksdale has contracted Boart Longyear ("Boart") to complete the initial drilling program at Sunnyside, utilizing two diamond drill rigs. Boart has a long and distinguished track record of drilling in the area, has a strong local logistical network, and understands the drilling conditions that may be encountered.

Legal Update

As previously announced on September 6, 2023, the United States District Court for the District of Arizona issued a ruling that denied the Plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction at Sunnyside, which would have prevented the Company from drilling until the final ruling regarding the United States Forest Service's permit was issued by the Court. The Plaintiffs appealed that ruling to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ("Ninth Circuit"), seeking an emergency injunction that would stop drilling until a ruling has been issued on the appeal. The Ninth Circuit denied the request for an emergency injunction. The Company expects the Ninth Circuit to issue a final ruling on the appeal in December 2023 or January 2024 and the broader lawsuit will continue moving forward over the next year (approximately).

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's goals for 2023; geological interpretations; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project, anticipated drill and exploration results; the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of Barksdale Resources and future development plans for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. The Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Barksdale Resources Corp.

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive legal update regarding the Company's Sunnyside project in Arizona. The United States District Court for the District of Arizona has issued an order denying the Plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction that sought to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. While the Plaintiffs can appeal the Judge's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Company has no information as to whether this will occur. The United States Forest Service has notified the Company that the Sunnyside Plan of Operations is expected to be approved in the coming days. Barksdale will provide an update once the approved Plan of Operations is in hand.

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, an "FT Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $2,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and to commence activities on the Rip Project acquisition. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur prior to the end of September 2023.

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Warrant Exercise Price Reduction

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCD) is pleased to announce that it has obtained CSE approval of a reduction in the exercise price of a total of 1,708,588 warrants, on a post consolidated basis, issued in connection with its November 2022 private placement (the "2022 Warrants"). As detailed in the Company's August 10, 2023 news release, the 2022 Warrants had a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 which has now been reduced to $0.095, on a post-consolidated basis

In compliance with CSE policies, a maximum of 177,778 2022 Warrants held by an insider has been repriced, and 69,185 2022 Warrants will continue to have a pre-consolidation exercise price of $0.19 (post-consolidation exercise price of $0.475).

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FPX

Trading resumes in:

Company: FPX Nickel Corp

