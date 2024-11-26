Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Signs Amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Property Option Agreement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed a fourth amendment to the Burchell Gold and Copper Project Option Agreement dated April 28, 2022 (the "Burchell Option Agreement") between three arms-length individuals as Vendors and Bold as the Optionee of the property.

On July 3, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a First Amending Agreement (the "Burchell First Amendment") to amend the Option Agreement. Subsequently, on September 13, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a Second Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Second Amendment") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment (see Bold press release dated September 13, 2023). Subsequently, on April 19, 2024, the Vendors and Bold entered into a Third Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Third Amendment") and together with the Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment, (the "Amended Burchell Option Agreement") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment and Burchell Second Amendment (see Bold press release dated April 29, 2024).

The Vendors and Bold have now signed a Fourth Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Fourth Amendment") amending the Amended Burchell Option Agreement such that the Option can be exercised by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,600,000 common shares of Bold ("Shares"), 1,000,000 Shares of which have already been issued, the payment of an aggregate of $100,000 in cash (reducing the cash consideration from $500,000), $40,000 of which has already been paid, and expending $700,000 on exploration (reducing the exploration expenditure from $1,500,000), none of which expenditures have been made.

In consideration for the entering into the Burchell Fourth Amendment, the Vendors will be paid $10,000 and issued 200,000 Shares following receipt of regulatory approval to the Burchell Fourth Amendment. The following are the new schedules of cash payments, Share issuances and expenditure requirements:

A cash payment of $10,000 will be due on August 31, 2025;
A cash payment of $15,000 will be due on August 31, 2026; and
A cash payment of $25,000 will be due on August 31, 2027,
for aggregate cash payments of $50,000;

250,000 Shares to be issued on August 31, 2025;
400,000 Shares to be issued on August 31, 2026; and
750,000 Shares to be issued on August 31, 2027;
for aggregate Share issuances of 1,400,000 Shares;

$125,000 of exploration work to be completed by August 31, 2025;
an aggregate of $300,000 of exploration work to be completed by August 31, 2026;
and an aggregate of $700,000 of exploration to be completed by August 31, 2027.

The Vendors retain a 3% Net Smelter Royalty (3% NSR) in the property. This Burchell Fourth Amendment increases the cost of Bold's right to buy back half (1.5%) of the 3% NSR from $2,000,000 to $2,500,000 leaving a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Vendors. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.

If a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report is prepared on the Property with an indicated resource of at least 250,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent and approved by all necessary regulatory authorities, the Vendors shall be paid the additional sum of $150,000. If a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report is prepared on the Property with an indicated resource of at least 500,000 ounces of gold or gold equivalent, approved by all necessary regulatory authorities, the Vendors shall be paid the additional sum of $250,000.

All Shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. The Burchell Fourth Amendment is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com		 "David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231337

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Bold Ventures


Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has staked 26 claims near Joutel, Québec (with 4 claims pending), approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The claims are situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEM survey in 2012. The new claims cover geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

Additionally, senior management of Bold and prospectors from Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") have completed a second phase of fall fieldwork in the Atikokan, Ontario area, including prospecting, soil sampling, and lake sediment sampling. Work was carried out on the Wilcorp, Burchell, and Traxxin properties during the first half of November. A week-long first phase of fieldwork in September of this year resulted in assays up to 16.3 g/t Au at Bold's Wilcorp property (Oct. 31st news release). The purpose of the recent program was to define 2025 trenching and drilling targets in historical areas of interest, based on rock assays, soil geochemistry, and geological data.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received assays ranging from

The 16.3 gpt Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 meters northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 gpt Au. Additional sampling 100 meters further south yielded gold results up to 892 ppb Au from intermediate schist with quartz-ankerite veining in outcrop, 25 meters west of a 2012 sample which returned 462 ppb Au. An angular boulder of intermediate schist with quartz veining 45 meters east of the 2012 sample returned 110 ppb Au. See Figure 1 for thematic Au results across the property to date, and Table 1 below for sample descriptions and all Au results from the site visit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL: TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, August 19, 2024, August 22, 2024 and September 19, 2024 it has completed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 1,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000.00 (the "Final Closing"). The Company raised a total of $274,200 through the placement of 5,205,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and 1,320,000 FT Units

Each WC Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitled the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per WC Warrant Share until the date that is three (3) years following closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Third Tranche, Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement, and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, August 19, 2024, and August 22, 2024 it has completed the third tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 737,500 WC Units (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of $29,500.00 (the "Third Closing"). The Company has now raised $224,200 in total through the placement of 5,205,000 WC Units and 320,000 FT Units

The Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has made the final cash payment of $40,000 to complete the Traxxin Gold Project (the "Project") option agreement. All requirements of the option agreement have now been fulfilled by Bold to acquire 100% working interest in the Project. The Project is subject to a 2% NSR in favour of the vendor. The Company can purchase a 1% NSR for the payment of $1 million and has the right of first refusal with respect to the remaining 1% NSR

The Company reports that it recently staked 34 single-cell claims adjoining the Traxxin Property to the northeast in order to cover northeast-trending topographical and magnetic lineaments which could correspond to the strike extension of the Traxxin shear zone or subparallel shears which may also be prospective for gold mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.16 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Funding Update and New Project Earn-in

Download the PDF here.

Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Assay results confirm high-grade intersections at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Rabbit Trap Scandium Project

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine and Company Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce a further update on the Reward Gold mine start up.

HIGHLIGHTS

- All major components are now installed and fitted at the Reward Gold Mine Gravity Plant.

- Electrical fit out is well underway.

- Piping and water reticulation is ongoing.

- Tails lines are being laid to the dry sand stack location.

- Plant power up is planned for mid-December.

- General Manager and other key personnel have commenced employment.

- Ore Sorter structure is under construction and will be installed in January

- The plant will be commissioned on stockpiles located at the plant prior to the Ore Sorter installation.

- Road infrastructure upgraded.

- Portal entry and ore handling area refurbished and expanded.

- Vertex on track for January commissioning of the plant.

Mobilisation of the Gravity Plant from Ballart to site commenced earlier this month (as announced 13 November 2024), with all major components now onsite, installed and fitted at the Gravity Plant. Fitout of ancillary services (including electrical and water) is well underway, with completion and initial powering-up scheduled for mid-December 2024.

All Civil Works for this stage, including the upgrading and refurbishment of Road Infrastructure, portal entry and the ore handling area are also complete.

Ore Sorter and Forward Plan

Compelling results from Ore Sorting testwork (including a 337% increase in grade and 79% mass reduction) as announced on 25th July 2024, resulted in a decision to incorporate pre-concentration into the flow sheet and design for the Hill End project (as announced 11 September 2024). Construction of the Ore Sorter structure has commenced, with installation expected in January 2025. Installation of the Ore Sorter is not expected to delay plant commissioning, with initial processing of existing stockpiles located at the plant location to commence prior to installation and commissioning of the Ore Sorter.

Corporate and Financial

On 7 November 2024, Shareholders voted to approve the second tranche of the Company's 2-tranche share placement announced in mid-August 2024. All funds for the second tranche have been received and allotment is expected shortly.

The Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 29 November 2024 and resolutions include approval for the conversion of loan funds received under the capital-raising announced in October 2024. Various option issue approvals were granted in the 7 November Meeting and are being sought at the AGM and a prospectus for the issue of those options is being prepared.

On 27 May 2024 the Company announced that it had signed a terms sheet with Ocean Partners for a US$10M Prepayment Facility, subject to conditions precedent. Following on from the revised mine design and Gravity plant flow sheet, because of the decision to utilise an ore sorter, the capital expenditure required to develop the mine was significantly lowered. A facility of this size is no longer expected to be required by the Company and the parties have agreed that the proposed arrangement will not be completed, with no penalty to the Company. The Company is in negotiations with several parties in relation to a significantly smaller debt or prepayment facility.

Commenting on the progress, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said: "We are very excited by the progress that has been made with the Gravity Gold plant installation at our mine ready Gold project.

The installation is well ahead of the time we had scheduled, which has helped recover the time lost due to weather with the civil construction. We are hopeful we can now power the plant up for testing in just a few weeks. We then can commission the plant with the gold ore stockpiles we have sitting at the plant.

I would commend Gekko and our Hill End team for their efforts with this installation."

*To view photgraphs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BSH85XZW



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Two infill-confirmation holes drilled at the western extent of the Dry Creek resource intersected broad zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization with multiple high-grade massive sulphide intervals. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×