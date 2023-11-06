Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2023 in Frankfurt

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO), Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company"), a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources Corp. management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 11:00AM CET on November 24th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-2/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "Following two virtual, and four in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 12 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am excited to offer this boutique event once again, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's largest mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt—one of Europe's most important financial capitals. The conference brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform where company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Terri Anne Welyki
VP Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com
www.BarksdaleResources.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Corp.
The Conversation (0)
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Drilling Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is providing an update on the ongoing drilling program at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. This weekend the SUN-001 hole encountered a 20-meter void (karst) as it transitioned from volcanics into the targeted carbonate horizon. The decision was taken to start a new hole from surface.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "Our geologic and drilling teams have decades of experience in similar drilling conditions, including next door at the Hermosa project. After hitting the void and assessing our options, we made the decision to start a new hole from surface, which will allow us to push HQ rods (89mm or 3.5" diameter) to the target depth and gives us the capability of reducing to NQ (70mm or 2.75" diameter) should we encounter voids going forward (using the HQ rods as an outer casing to cross any voids). This is a small speed bump on our way to drilling a great target. The drill hole and geology were behaving as planned and the bottom of the volcanic sequence was very exciting - strong silicification, actinolite/tremolite veining, and disseminated sulfides including pyrite, galena and sphalerite. Drilling rates are the fastest near surface so we'll be back at that depth in a few weeks."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX:BRKCF TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver BC, focused on exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th 2023.

DATE : October 4 th ,12023
TIME: 11:30am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 4 th , 5 th , 6 th , 9 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona, with the first hole currently at approximately 765 meters depth. Additionally, the Company is happy to report that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Plaintiff's motion for an injunction during the appeal process.

The Company's Plan of Operations for the Sunnyside drilling program was recently approved by the United States Forest Service. This program will test our high-grade exploration targets, within a district scale mineral system, for up to seven years. The current Phase I drill program is focused on extending known carbonate replacement mineralization ("CRD") from the eastern claim boundary west towards the Sunnyside copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Expand the Extensive Near-Surface Copper Mineralization at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Further assay results from the summer Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program have returned thick intervals of near-surface, high-grade copper mineralization, including:

  • Drill hole SR23-38 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 24.4m @ 1.1% Cu from 48.8m, including,
      • 6.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 54.9m, including,
        • 1.5m @ 8.3% Cu from 54.9m, and,
        • 4.5m @ 1.5% Cu from 67.1m
  • Drill hole SR23-41 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 12.2m @ 1.1% Cu from 118.9m, including,
      • 3m @ 4% Cu from 126.5m
  • Drill hole SR23-43 (4100N Zone) has intersected:
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 51.8m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1.6% Cu from 64m, and,
    • 3.1m @ 2.7% Cu from 76.2m, and,
    • 1.5m @ 1% Cu from 80.8m
  • High-grade, near-surface copper has now been defined at the 4100N Zone over a strike of more than 1,300m and a width of 400m, with drilling and geophysics supporting the potential to extend mineralization at least 600m farther to the north-east.
  • Drilling results continue to demonstrate the strong correlation between geophysical targets and copper mineralisation, with an extensive suite of geophysical targets remaining to be tested.
  • The latest assays are part of the 63 drill holes completed at Storm in 2023 that will support the maiden mineral resource estimation at Storm.
  • All the known high-grade, near-surface copper zones remain open providing outstanding potential for further drilling to expand the resource.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") reports the latest assay results from the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program was conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of airborne geophysical surveying at its 100% owned Copperview Project (the " Copperview Project " or " Copperview ") in south-central BC. The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 997 line-km of helicopter-borne, high-definition magnetic surveying was completed at Copperview
  • N-S magnetic trends extend onto the glacial till covered Copperview Project from Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (Kodiak) nearby MPD Project
  • Breaks or disruptions in the N-S trends are high priority exploration target areas

"This high quality airborne magnetic dataset provides excellent detail to aid our interpretation of the geology beneath the glacial till cover at Copperview," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "Several 'breaks' in the north-south magnetic trends are particularly prospective, as similar features have proven to be mineralized nearby. A good example is Kodiak Copper Corp.'s Gate Zone, less than 4km to the south of Copperview."

The Survey

A total of 997 line-km of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical surveying was recently completed at Copperview by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. The survey consisted of east-west oriented grid lines spaced 100m apart, and the survey area is shown in Figure 1.  Nominal survey height was 50m above ground level.

The Results

A clear pattern of north-south oriented linear magnetic highs is present in the survey results, with the most pronounced trend extending from Kodiak's MPD property to the south. Mineralization at MPD, including the recently discovered Gate Zone, is often spatially associated with this north-south magnetic high trend, particularly where the trend is disrupted.  Several disruptive features along similar magnetic high trends are present in the new Copperview data and are shown on Figure 2.  Discovered by Kodiak Copper in 2019, drilling at the Gate zone has outlined a large 350m x 1km x 900m zone of copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization. The best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-041. The Copperview Project claim block is interpreted to be underlain by eastern facies Upper Triassic Nicola volcanics with local coeval intrusions – similar to MPD, and the Copper Mountain and New Afton mines.

Next Steps

Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) will be completed on the ground over airborne target areas in 2024, ahead of core drilling programs. DCIP surveying will highlight areas that are chargeable due to the likely presence of sulphide mineralization in the bedrock. Coincident DCIP, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies will be high-priority drill targets in future programs.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce a non-deal set to take place in key cities across Canada. The roadshow will provide shareholders and potential investors with valuable insights into Canadian North Resources' flagship property, the Ferguson Lake project, upcoming initiatives, and the strategic vision for the project.

Roadshow Details:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of September 18, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the sale of 4,266,699 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 5,975,033 working capital units (the "WC Units") for gross proceeds of $307,251.96 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FTWarrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until October 27, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×