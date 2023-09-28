Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX:BRKCF TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver BC, focused on exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th 2023.

DATE : October 4 th ,12023
TIME: 11:30am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 4 th , 5 th , 6 th , 9 th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Barksdale Highlights

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. , a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Barksdale Resources
Terri Anne Welyki
VP Corporate Communications
778-238-2333
terrianne@barksdaleresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

