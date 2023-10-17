Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of a second drill rig at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona. Drilling has commenced at the South Canyon zone, where multiple targets are being tested in the first hole.

Highlights:

  • The second diamond drill arrived at Sunnyside and drilling is underway at the South Canyon zone.
  • Hole SUN-002 is targeting multiple carbonate horizons that have the potential to host CRD and skarn mineralization, including the extensions of the Taylor deposit and Peake prospects.
  • Drilling at the Boundary zone is progressing well and is within 50 meters of the projected volcanics/carbonate contact.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale states, "The addition of the second drill will allow Barksdale to quickly advance the exploration program and prioritize additional targets. The new hole is progressing well and has the potential to hit multiple polymetallic CRD and skarn horizons below approximately 1,100 meters depth, including the extensions of both the Taylor deposit and Peake prospect."

The South Canyon zone is located near the eastern property boundary, roughly 700 meters south of the drill currently testing the Boundary zone (Figure 1). The Company has collared a new HQ-sized diamond drill hole at South Canyon and, based on the geology and potential mineralization encountered, is planning on using this hole as the base for future offsetting wedge holes to the north, west, and northwest. SUN-002 is targeting the projection of two carbonate horizons, including the upper sequence (Concha +/- Scherrer Formations) as well as a lower sequence (Escabrosa Formation). The upper sequence is one of the primary hosts of the Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit as well as the Boundary copper-zinc-lead-silver target currently being drilled by Barksdale to the north. The lower sequence hosts the Peake copper skarn prospect on the adjacent South32 property.

Drilling at the Boundary zone is also progressing well. The wedge hole SUN-001 is at approximately 1,175 meters depth and is approaching the projected top of the carbonate section (Concha Formation) at approximately. The hole is planned to continue to approximately 1,600 meters depth, which could be adjusted based on drilling conditions and/or encountered geology. The Company will continue to provide additional updates as the drill program progresses.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/184253_0b7bda2464e1894e_002.jpg

Figure 1. Plan map showing the Boundary zone target area (orange) as well as the location of the second rig in the South Canyon target area (green). Drill locations are shown with red dots. Deposit and prospect outlines on the neighboring property are taken from publicly disclosed information.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/184253_0b7bda2464e1894e_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/184253_0b7bda2464e1894e_003.jpg

Figure 2. Simplified geologic cross section showing drill hole SUN-002 at the South Canyon target, which is expected to encounter multiple CRD/skarn targets once it reaches the carbonate horizon at depth. Geology and mineralization shown on the neighboring property are approximations based on publicly available information. Assays shown on Sunnyside property are historic in nature and should not be relied upon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/184253_0b7bda2464e1894e_003full.jpg

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com
For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's goals for 2023; geological interpretations; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project, anticipated drill and exploration results; the estimation of mineral resources; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; mine plans; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of Barksdale Resources and future development plans for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Historic drill results from the Sunnyside property are historic in nature and pre-date NI 43-101 standards. They are for informational purposes only and should not be relied on. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. The Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. The geological similarity and close proximity of South 32's Hermosa project (Taylor, Clark and Peake deposits) to Sunnyside is not necessary indicative of the mineralization at Sunnyside. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184253

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Corp.
Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th, 2023

Barksdale Resources Corp (OTCQX:BRKCF TSXV: BRO), based in Vancouver BC, focused on exploration in Arizona, today announced that Rick Trotman, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th 2023.

DATE : October 4 th ,12023
TIME: 11:30am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 4 th , 5 th , 6 th , 9 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale is Drilling at Sunnyside

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona, with the first hole currently at approximately 765 meters depth. Additionally, the Company is happy to report that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Plaintiff's motion for an injunction during the appeal process.

The Company's Plan of Operations for the Sunnyside drilling program was recently approved by the United States Forest Service. This program will test our high-grade exploration targets, within a district scale mineral system, for up to seven years. The current Phase I drill program is focused on extending known carbonate replacement mineralization ("CRD") from the eastern claim boundary west towards the Sunnyside copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Barksdale Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive legal update regarding the Company's Sunnyside project in Arizona. The United States District Court for the District of Arizona has issued an order denying the Plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction that sought to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. While the Plaintiffs can appeal the Judge's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Company has no information as to whether this will occur. The United States Forest Service has notified the Company that the Sunnyside Plan of Operations is expected to be approved in the coming days. Barksdale will provide an update once the approved Plan of Operations is in hand.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. (" Fabled " or the " Company ") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce the first Phase sampling program on the Volt 1 Property in Quebec

The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells nearby with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: MOC) "Lithium SM Project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Romios Stakes New Claims at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, USA

Discovers High-Grade Copper Boulder-Train With Assays up to 13.3% Cu and Possible Porphyry Type Alteration Nearby

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the M67, L65, and M62 deposits. The M67 deposit consists of local prismatic development within a tabular apron of mineralization, while L65 and M62 are both tabular-style deposits in the Central Zone (C1). Drilling between M67 and L65 connected the tabular-style mineralization between these deposits over a strike length of 200 metres in an area that was not included in the 2022 PEA Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) - Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) - BTV explores ION Energy's strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia's untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) - Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

