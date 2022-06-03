Market NewsInvesting News

Aurora Further Strengthens Balance Sheet with Accretive Debt Reduction

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $25.3 million ( US$20 million ) principal amount of its convertible senior notes ("Notes") at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $24.3 million ( US$19.2 million ) in cash.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the Notes at a 5.25% discount to par value, was to reduce the Company's debt and annual cash interest costs. Annual cash interest savings from the repurchases of Notes made from Q3 2022 onwards now total $9.5 million ( US$7.5 million ).

Aurora's balance sheet is among the strongest in the industry with approximately $455 million in cash inclusive of the transaction announced today, and the Company reiterates its expectation of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by the first half of fiscal 2023.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Aurora
Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the purpose of the debt repurchase and the Company's path and timing to achieve Adjusted EBITDA run rate.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-repurchases-us20-million-of-convertible-notes-301560693.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/03/c3862.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora CannabisACB:CAACBCannabis Investing
ACB:CA,ACB
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization.

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Goes Public on the TSXV

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) has announced that it will commence trading today, September 26, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol FLWR.

The company was recently featured in a Forbes article, where the publication addressed the company’s work leading up to the listing. In anticipation of today’s news, the company raised $27 million and took part in a reverse takeover. According to Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, they will use the momentum from the listing to “focus on executing [their] business plan.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LABS

OCS Announces New Supply Agreements with Additional Licensed Producers and Accessory Suppliers

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is dedicated to providing safe and responsible access to recreational cannabis through its online store once it’s legal on October 17. In preparation for October, the OCS has been establishing its wholesale distribution network so they can provide a broad selection of cannabis products in their legal and privately run stores once Ontario puts its regulations in place.

This week the OCS announced that they have signed six more agreements with licensed producers, bringing their total to 32 licensed producers and 10 accessory suppliers. Of the licensed producers signed, MediPharm Labs Inc. was one of them. MediPharm Labs is a leading B2B Canadian cannabis extractor that produces pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for cannabinoid derived products. Their state-of-the-art facility can currently process 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year and the company plans on increasing its capacity to over 250,000 kilograms per year by Q4 2018. MediPharm Labs has secured a steady supply of cannabis to process from several licensed producers including the James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (TSXV:JWCA) and 6779264 Manitoba Ltd. (O/A Bonify).

Keep reading...Show less
toy canada and us flags

Could US Cannabis Reform Help the Canadian Market?

Cannabis reform in the US could open the doors to market stabilization in Canada, experts believe.

The cannabis industry has long been eager to see reform in the US for obvious reasons. But beyond that, federal changes may bring a much needed re-evaluation and appreciation for players in Canada.

During an investment panel at the most recent Lift Expo in Toronto, a group of experts discussed how proposed policies like the SAFE Banking Act could in the long run also help Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

The Grass Is Now Greener On The East Coast - TerrAscend Debuts Cookies And Gage Brands in New Jersey

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will officially launch Cookies and Gage-branded cannabis products in the State of New Jersey on Saturday, June 11 th . These products will be available exclusively at The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg .

Cookies, California's top-selling cannabis lifestyle brand, co-founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner alongside his renowned breeder and cultivation partner, Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis brand in the world. Cookies is known for its game-changing genetics and diverse selection of over 70 cannabis cultivars and 2,000 products. Cookies' initial New Jersey products will feature eighths of proprietary cultivars, including Gary Payton , Georgia Pie, Apples and Bananas, Soap, Doggy Bag, Pancakes, Jealousy, and Laughing Gas.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Celebrates Grand Opening of Medical Dispensary in Coatesville, PA

Trulieve-branded location opens on June 2nd

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary under the Permit Harvest of SouthEast PA, LLC. in Coatesville, Penn. Located at 1951 E Lincoln Hwy, Coatesville, PA 19320, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday June 2, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Opens Good Green Grant Applications

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries opened applications for the third round of its Good Green Grant Program.

"The Good Green Grant Program was born out of the desire to reinvest cannabis funds back into the community and create opportunities for nonprofit organizations who are doing the groundwork to create real and sustained progress against the War on Drugs," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Through this program, we are supporting nonprofits to help create opportunity and change in impacted communities."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for June 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in June 2022:

Jefferies Cannabis Summit, June 2, 2022 (New York): Chief Commercial Officer Greg Butler will participate in a panel titled, " Building a $1 billion Cannabis Brand ", moderated by analyst Owen Bennett and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×