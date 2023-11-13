Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Highlights

  • Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot. Assay results are pending.
  • High grade antimony evident in three holes (ACDDH011, ACDDH013 and ACDDH014).
  • The Bonanza East mineralised zone was previously identified in two trenches (BZTR0001; 6m @ 6.2g/t AuEq and BZTR008; 6m @ 5.6g/t AuEq) and drillhole ACDDH004 (2.6m @ 4.3g/t Au).
  • The deepest hole ACDDH014 intersected the Bonanza Shoot approximately 75m below the surface and is open at depth.
  • ACDDH011 also intersected the footwall of the Fraternal Shoot and the base of the block model which may increase the Fraternal MRE.
  • Previous drilling targeted the Fraternal mineralised zone which has been drilled to 175m and is open at depth.
  • Fraternal has an Inferred MRE of 66koz at 3.5g/t Au and 8.7kt at 1.5% Sb for 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq at a 1.5g/t AuEq cut-off.
  • The Bonanza and Fraternal North mineralised zones are yet to be drilled.

Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:

“The recent round of drilling intersections continues to demonstrate the significant upside potential of the Auld Creek Prospect and its potential to add considerably to the current high-grade Inferred resource of 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq with additional drilling. Previous drilling results returned high grade gold and antimony of 35.0m @ 11.0g/t AuEq (RDD087) and 20.7m @ 12.0g/t AuEq (ACDDH004) with the drilling also demonstrating considerable thickness of the mineralisation intersected to date. The Auld Creek Gold - Antimony mineralisation corridor extends for ~ 9km from Auld Creek south along Siren’s tenements and the potential for a significant gold antimony resource in this area remains very high. The potential of the Auld Creek area to demonstrate considerable resources of antimony which is vital to the worlds demand for critical minerals, will be a major driver for increasing shareholder value, and could be a significant new and valuable critical mineral industry for New Zealand. Currently, China, Russia & Tajikistan supply 90% of the world’s antimony and antimony is amongst few critical minerals which are listed on all the major economies Critical Minerals lists Globally.”

Background

The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au.

More recently Oceana Gold Limited (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine.

Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.

The Auld Creek Prospect represents high-grade gold-antimony (Sb) mineralisation that was potentially offset to the west, along NE-SE trending faults between Globe Progress and Crushington.

Siren has acquired the Cumberland exploration permit that was part of the Globe Progress mining permit. Siren now holds the ground immediately to the north (Auld Creek) and south (Cumberland) of the Globe Progress mine.

The gold-antimony mineralisation extends from Auld Creek south through Globe Progress and the Cumberland prospects (Figure 1) and on to Big River, a strike length of 12kms, with 9kms in Siren’s permits and 3kms in the remaining Globe Progress reserve area.

The Globe Progress mineralisation extends for over 200m vertically below the bottom of the open pit before it was offset by the Chemist Shop Fault (CSF). The offset mineralisation on the other side of the CSF has not been found.

Soil sampling and trenching at Auld Creek has defined an arsenic soil anomaly over 700m along strike and clearly defines the Fraternal and Bonanza mineralisation (Table 1 and Figure 2). The Fraternal zone has been subdivided into the Fraternal and Fraternal North zones and Bonanza into the Bonanza and Bonanza East zones. The Fraternal and the Bonanza zones dip steeply to the west, while the Bonanza East zone dips steeply to the east and appears to link the two west dipping mineralised zones (Figure 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Barrick Announces Additional Investment in Hercules Silver

All amounts expressed in CAD dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (" Barrick ") announced today that on November 10, 2023, it purchased 7,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares of Hercules Silver Corp. (" Hercules ") for total consideration of C$6,580,000. The warrants were immediately exercised at their exercise price of C$0.11 per Hercules common share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cobre Panama Operations Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update announcing that its subsidiary, Minera Panama S.A., has begun to reduce ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine by ramping down one ore processing train while two remain operational.  First Quantum has reported that an illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port has affected delivery of supplies for the mine's on-site power generation plant which is necessary for full operations and has also hindered the loading of copper concentrate onto vessels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Begins Soil Sampling Program

Labyrinth Begins Soil Sampling Program

Comet Vale groundwork begins while the Menzies area experiences thriving gold and lithium exploration

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) has completed preliminary mapping and sampling at its Comet Vale gold project in Western Australia (‘the Project’).

Keep reading...Show less
rich checkan, gold bars

Rich Checkan: Gold is Insurance, but Silver Has "Amazing" Profit Potential

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, shared his thoughts on what it will take for the gold price to rise, saying that right now retail investors just aren't involved in the sector.

"Central banks are still very strong, but the investors are not in this market," he told the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the New Orleans Investment Conference. "I don't see us going above US$2,000 (per ounce) and sustaining prices above US$2,000 without investors in the marketplace — they're actually right now selling and not buying."

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Third Quarter Results for 2023

Designated News Release
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"The importance of having a diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets was evidenced by Wheaton's ability to deliver solid operating results in the quarter, despite the temporary suspension of one of our largest assets, which has since begun the safe ramp-up of operations. Strong outperformances from Salobo and Constancia, have not only offset challenges faced by others, but also contributed significantly to our overall success. As such, we are pleased to reiterate our annual production guidance range for 2023 of 600,000 to 660,000 gold equivalent ounces," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "In this high interest rate environment, streaming continues to be one of the most competitive sources of capital, and our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities. We remain resolutely committed to enhancing our portfolio with growth that is accretive and sustainable, benefiting all stakeholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Lake Hope Scoping Study

Outstanding Economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50%

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Scoping Study based on realistic production and capital expenditure estimates for the company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located 500 km southeast of Perth in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
×