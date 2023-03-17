When Will the Gold Price Hit US$2,000?

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

The gold price neared the US$2,000 per ounce mark during Friday's trading session. Will it break this key level soon?

The price of gold neared US$2,000 per ounce at the end of Friday's (March 17) trading session thanks in large part to ongoing uncertainty caused by the collapse of an American bank.

The precious metal closed Friday at US$1,988.18, representing a 3.6 percent increase for the day.

Gold's approach to the coveted US$2,000 mark comes on the back of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which has pushed investors to the perceived safer asset class throughout the week.

Gold began climbing at the end of last week as rumors of SVB's struggles became reality.

The yellow metal first breached the US$2,000 level in mid-2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. It also soared past that point in March of last year.

gold price chart, march 17

Gold price chart, March 17.

Chart via TradingView.

What happened to SVB?

SVB was known for doing business with startups, venture capitalists and tech firms. Its downfall has negatively affected the tech sector, which relies on serious lending, as well as the broader markets.

The bank was shut down by regulators on March 10 following a self-identified cash crunch. The US government officially stepped up to seize the bank two days later, and has now said those with accounts will have access to their funds.

SVB's failure represents the second largest bank collapse in the US.

Investor takeaway

As another major financial event triggers momentum for gold, it will be crucial for investors to monitor their portfolios and adjust accordingly to the shockwaves going through the market.

Experts are now eyeing next week's US Federal Reserve meeting for clues on what may be next for gold. Although a 25 basis point hike was previously widely expected, experts are now divided on what will happen.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19387.72-151.29
TSXV605.08+2.88
DOW31861.98-384.57
S&P 5003916.64-43.64
NASD11630.51-86.76
ASX6965.50-103.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1988.11+66.81
Silver22.60+0.86
Copper3.90+0.03
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil66.34-2.01
Heating Oil2.540.00
Natural Gas2.35-0.16

×