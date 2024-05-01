Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO)

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) The company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2 million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of five cents with the following exercise periods: (i) one year as to 600,000 options; (ii) two years as to 400,000 options; and (iii) five years as to 1 million options, from the date of grant. The grant of these options is subject to the approval of the exchange.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that afford the best possible leverage and returns in anticipation of an increasingly more favorable precious metals bull market. Our Peruvian precious metal assets are wholly owned with no royalty obligations. The Ninobamba area Au/Ag targets are economically attractive as the mineralization suggests near surface, bulk mineable open pit targets.

Rio Silver is pleased with our host country as the Government continues to support mining policies ensuring continued growth and opportunity throughout Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Christopher Verrico
604-762-4448
Chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.

Source

Click here to connect with Rio Silver Inc. (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationsilver investingtsxv:ryogold investingGold Investing
RYO:CC
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

The Conversation (0)
Gold letters spelling FED in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and the US flag.

Gold, Silver See Gains as Fed Continues to Maintain Rates

The United States Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (May 1) that it would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

In his press conference following the meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell largely echoed statements from previous sessions, suggesting the committee would continue to hold rates until it had more confidence that the inflation rate was on a sustainable path to the 2 percent target set by the central bank.

This was in line with analyst expectations prior to the meeting based on recent data from various government agencies.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Q1 2024 Results

Gold Prices Fuel Margin Expansion

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

World Gold Council: Record Q1 Gold Price Driven by Demand Growth

The World Gold Council (WGC) has released its latest gold demand trends report, highlighting a record quarterly average price of US$2,050 per ounce for the yellow metal on the back of strong demand.

This represents a substantial 10 percent increase year-on-year and a notable 5 percent rise quarter-on-quarter, culminating in the precious metal reaching new heights and closing the three month period at US$2,214.

“The upside potential has been really exciting to watch, but definitely something that is giving us a signal that there might be more than just strategic investment in play, likely some speculative investment playing out as well, whether that's in the Americas or actually overseas in Asia,” Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, told the Investing News Network (INN).

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Extensive Exploration Partnership with Geophysx Jamaica

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Barrick Gold (International Holdings) Ltd. ("Barrick") has entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. ("Geophysx") with respect to certain properties located in Jamaica (the "Agreement").

The Agreement initially provides Barrick with access to approximately 4,000 square kilometers of consolidated land positions throughout the country, with a favorable geological setting comparable to the Dominican Republic, where Barrick operates the Pueblo Viejo mine. Barrick will have the right to work with Geophysx to earn up to an 80% joint-venture interest in designated properties upon fulfillment of certain spending obligations and study-deliverable milestones. Barrick will act as the operator, in partnership with Geophysx, leveraging Geophysx's existing personnel, knowledge, facilities and equipment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick to Ramp Up Production As It Remains On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

First Quarter 2024 Results
All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today reported its first quarter results which were in line with guidance and position the Company well to meet its full year targets. Gold production is expected to ramp up steadily during the year, supported by the completion of the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and the resumption of operations at the Porgera mine. Additionally, copper production is also on track to meet the full year's guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $180,000 under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) to co-fund drilling of the Caligula copper prospect at the company’s 100% owned Arkun Project located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1 and ASX Release January 4th 2024).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

×