Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Siren Gold

Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide a maidenMineral Resource Estimate for the Auld Creek Prospect.

Highlights

  • A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 132koz @ 7.1g/t AuEq containing 66koz @ 3.5g/t Au & 8,700t of antimony @ 1.5% Sb.
  • The MRE comprises the Fraternal Shoot only and is based on existing surface trenches and drillholes and extends to approximately 170m below the surface.
  • The Fraternal Shoot remains open at depth and there are three other shoots identified at Auld Creek (Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East Shoots).
  • The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
    • 35.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 2.9% Sb or 35.0m @ 11.0g/t AuEq,
    • 6.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 4.1% Sb or 6.0m @ 13.8g/t AuEq,
    • 34.0m @ 1.6g/t Au, 0.7% Sb or 34.0.0m @ 3.3g/t AuEq, and
    • 20.7m @ 5.9g/t Au, 2.6% Sb or 20.7m @ 12.0g/t AuEq.
  • Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4 g/t AuEq.
  • Siren’s Global Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis).
Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:

“The Auld Creek Resource is the fourth high grade Resource defined at Reefton with all Resources remaining open along strike and at depth. The Auld Creek deposit is the first with high grade antimony which is a critical mineral in the global transition to clean energy. Siren’s vision is to be a multiple million-ounce high grade gold and antimony producer and with a global MRE now above 1.3Moz, we are well on track with this vision.”

Table 1. Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource Estimate.

*Based on gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 2.36 x Sb% using a gold price of US$1,750/oz & antimony price of US$13,000 per tonne.

Table 2. Siren’s Global Mineral Resource Estimate.

*Based on gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 2.36 x Sb% using a gold price of US$1,750/oz & antimony price of US$13,000 per tonne.

1Siren owns 81.2% of the Sams Creek Project.

Background

The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au (Figure 1). More recently OceanaGold (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine. Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gold Investingasx stocksasx:snggold investinggold stockssiren gold
SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Keep reading...Show less
gold bar on a pile of gold nuggets

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Argonaut Gold Up After Posting Q3 Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower on Friday (August 18) at 19,812.23.

The index was on track for a weekly decline, hitting a 6 week low on the back of rising bond yields. The technology and financial sectors fell last week, while the energy sector was the bright spot.

Looking over to commodities, gold dropped below the US$1,900 per ounce mark, to trade around the US$1,892 level on Friday. Meanwhile, silver was trading upward to end the week above US$22 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and coins

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Maritime Resources Leads with Rise of Over 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, finishing at 585.4.

In the resource sector, the gold price took a hit as investors grew more confident in the US Federal Reserve's ability to engineer a soft landing. The yellow metal sank below US$1,900 per ounce mark, continuing its summer decline.

Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks made moves over the last five days. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the period and what was affecting their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less
federal reserve logo with gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Dips Below US$1,900, Lithium M&A Heats Up

Gold fell below the US$1,900 per ounce mark this week, continuing a downtrend that began about a month ago.

The US Federal Reserve was in focus once again as the minutes for its July meeting came out. The central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points at that gathering, as was widely expected, and some market watchers believe it will be the last increase.

The minutes from the Fed indicate that may not be the case — they show that most participants still see "significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy." However, it's tough to say. Experts have pointed out that Fed officials are starting to seem less unified than they once were.

Keep reading...Show less
matthew piepenburg, gold and silver bars

Matthew Piepenburg: Biggest Risks to Wealth Today, Gold's Role as an Antidote

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Matterhorn Asset Management, is focused on preserving wealth, and right now he sees two major threats. In a recent interview with the Investing News Network he explained what they are.

"I think the biggest risk to wealth right now — one of the biggest — is just a lack of priority to risk thinking as opposed to just return thinking," he said. "And obviously the other major risk right now is the hidden invisible risk of currency debasement."

Elaborating on his first point, Piepenburg said he sees many people with a "head in the sand" attitude, similar to what he saw just prior to the dot-com and subprime bubbles. He's also noticing market participants following status quo ideas.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Revised Terms for the Sale of 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has finalised revised terms for the sale of up to a 75% interest in the Company's 100% owned Commonwealth Project to Burrendong Minerals Ltd (Burrendong), an unrelated public company.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Receives Clearance from Korea Fair Trade Commission to Acquire Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has cleared the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM), stating that the transaction does not violate Korea's Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Law.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this month, Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission cleared the proposed acquisition while the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a "no action" letter in July clearing the transaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Siren Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Odessa Accelerates Exploration At Gascoyne Lithium And REE Targets

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Melodiol Subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. Scales Up As Q3 Sales Momentum Accelerates

HMW Full Phase 1 Construction Commences – Lithium Production Expected By H1 2025

Related News

Resource Investing

Odessa Accelerates Exploration At Gascoyne Lithium And REE Targets

Oil and Gas Investing

GLV Secures Giant 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block Off Peru

Lithium Investing

HMW Full Phase 1 Construction Commences – Lithium Production Expected By H1 2025

Lithium Investing

Hilix Lithium Project – Fieldwork Begins

Lithium Investing

Revised RK Lithium, Exceptional Flotation Results

Lithium Investing

Thick New High-Grade Intercepts Confirm and Extend Recently Discovered “Swell Zone” at Mavis Lake

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

×