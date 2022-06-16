Precious MetalsInvesting News

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project as shown in Figure 1. Today's drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include:

  • 15.52 g/t Au over 15.85 m, including 198.36 g/t Au over 1.20 m, in hole PE-22-511W3 at a vertical depth of 750 m; and
  • 11.27 g/t Au over 11.00 m, including 203.72 g/t Au over 0.50 m, in hole PE-22-511W2 at a vertical depth of 785 m

As part of its resource definition program, Amex has been focused on expansion of known zones of mineralization through much of the 2022 drilling program. This drilling targeted the margins of the known gold mineralization as shown in Figures 2 & 3, outside of the main "core" of the HGZ that regularly delivers multi-ounce assay results. These results from the HGZ expansion are definitively adding significant tonnage and potential ounces to the overall ore zone. Of particular interest are the results from holes PE-22-511W2 & PE-22-511W3, which returned very high assay values (see Figure 4 for images of visible gold mineralization) in an area that low grade mineralization was expected. This is highly encouraging for exploration as it shows that high grade lenses exist outside of the main mineralized zone.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "The expansion drilling program on the HGZ is going very well. I was very excited seeing the strongly mineralized core especially in the two highlight holes. In addition to the high grade holes, the lower grade mineralization that we have been intercepting on the fringes of the system is adding significant strike and tonnage to the system which should enhance the future resource on the HGZ."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone comprised of the High Grade Zone and the Denise Zone as well as the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_002full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_003.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the High Grade Zone, with today's released hole locations in green labels. Assay results are presented in core length (m). True width is approximately 45-70% of reported intercepts. Metal factor is defined as gold grade in grams per ton multiplied by core length in metres.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_003full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_004.jpg

Figure 3: Zoomed in longitudinal section of Western HGZ, with today's released hole locations and grades labelled in green. Assay results are presented in core length (m). True width is approximately 45-70% of reported intercepts. Metal factor is defined as gold grade in grams per ton multiplied by core length in metres.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_004full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_005.jpg

Figure 4: Highlight photos of visible gold and associated sphalerite and pyrite within quartz veins of the High Grade Zone from holes PE-22-511W2 and PE-22-511W3.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/127908_99f4d71614b5baa0_005full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from the High Grade Zone

ZoneHole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)Vertical Depth (m)Gold Metal Factor (g/t*m)
Western HGZPE-22-511W3848.15864.0015.8515.52750.00245.99
Including857.75864.006.2538.98243.63
Including860.90862.101.20198.36238.03
PE-22-511W2876.00887.0011.0011.27785.00123.95
Including884.50885.000.50203.72101.86
PE-21-447504.00521.0017.001.83450.0031.04
Including518.15520.502.359.1921.59
PE-22-503W1806.80811.704.906.20700.0030.38
Including807.30808.150.8523.3419.84
PE-21-288966.00976.5010.502.59880.0027.18
PE-21-240607.00610.303.302.96540.009.78
PE-22-500757.30769.4012.100.78670.009.43
PE-22-516W11019.501025.606.100.80940.004.86
PE-21-288W1969.30969.800.507.99880.004.00
PE-22-500W1755.20759.204.000.56660.002.24
Eastern HGZPE-22-455W21232.51235.22.73.2211208.7
PE-22-4551249.351251.11.754.2311507.41
PE-20-187W31162.5117310.50.6910507.22
PE-22-462263276.1513.150.512106.64
PE-22-455W31216.91219.932.0311106.09
PE-21-448W2964970.256.250.698904.31
PE-22-477299303.34.30.82203.45

  

In addition, the Company wishes to make a correction to the press release issued February 17, 2022, which stated that the quantity of shares issued in connection with the financing was 10,295,500. The correct quantity of shares issued was 10,292,500.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Amex Exploration IncTSXV:AMXGold Investing
AMX:CA
Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec

The Perron gold property is located approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. The 4,517-hectare property is fully road accessible all year round and is fully serviced by power and water.

amex exploration abitibi greenstone belt
Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Perron hosts 15 kilometers of faults to explore including the Perron and the Normetal fault. The regional northwest-southeast trending Normetal fault delineates a major structural corridor associated with massive sulfide deposits. This fault has given rise to notable ore bodies such as the nearby past-producing Normetal copperzinc-gold-silver mine and the Normetmar zinc deposit as well as a few gold-bearing vein showings.

Perron was originally explored for base metals in the mid-1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1996, Amex has conducted a series of successful exploration programs aimed at the Beaupre Block, a highly prospective wedge that is known to host gold at the Perron property. Over the years this exploration work has led to several gold and base metal discoveries, including three high-grade gold zones: Eastern Gold, Gratien Gold and Grey Cat. The underexplored property also hosts several compelling regional drill targets.

amex exploration perron property geology
Perron Property Geology

The Beaupre Block hosts a 3.2-kilometer-long corridor of known gold mineralization from the Eastern Gold zone to the Gratien Gold zone.

amex exploration beaupre block
3.2 KM Defined Gold Corridor on Beaupre Block
Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced "bought deal" private placement in the amount of $49,609,850 (the "Offering"), led by PI Financial Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. (together, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 10,295,500 common shares on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share"), at a price of $4.82 per FT Share of which, 1,342,500 FT Shares were issued following the exercise of the Underwriters 15% over allotment option.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "This is the largest financing in the history of the Company that significantly strengthens our treasury and funds a very aggressive exploration program, for which Amex has become known in the industry. Last year we put 94% of our dollars spent to work in exploration and we have been rewarded with significant expansion of our known gold zones as well as new gold and VMS discoveries on the Perron property. 100% of the money raised from this financing will be put into our exploration program to build a substantial resource at Perron."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Highlights include:

  • Western (shallow) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-366W1 returned 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m including 908.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-405 returned 43.74 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 583.34 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m
    • PE-21-410W1 returned 21.86 g/t Au over 5.56 m including 107.94 g/t Au over 1.05 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-438 returned 123.53 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 500 m
    • PE-21-452 returned 5.65 g/t Au over 9.95 m at a vertical depth of 360 m
  • Eastern (deeper) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-404W2 returned 35.89 g/t Au over 6.75 m at a vertical depth of 940 m
    • PE-21-440W1 returned 16.66 g/t Au over 9.10 m including 160.04 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 96.79 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 510 m
    • PE-21-404W1 returned 13.54 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 980 m
    • PE-21-380 returned 16.18 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 134.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 460 m
    • PE-21-412 returned 14.85 g/t Au over 5.00 m at a vertical depth of 330 m
    • PE-21-436 returned 29.80 g/t Au over 2.05 m at a vertical depth of 600 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 34 drill holes focused on the expansion and definition of gold mineralization on High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the eastern portion of Perron and currently known mineralized zones including the HGZ. A complete list of results is available in Tables 1 & 2 and presented in Figures 2, 3, & 4.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

