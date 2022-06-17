Precious MetalsInvesting News

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has made multiple high grade gold discoveries in the prolific mining region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Amex, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Kelly Malcolm will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Amex Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

THE Event, Canada's First Tier I Mining Investment event is committed to bringing a global audience to Québec to showcase the best of Canadian mining. THE Event will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, being located about an hour north of Rouyn-Noranda (~110 km), on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normetal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold and VMS mineralization in multiple zones.

About The Event Series

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec

The Perron gold property is located approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. The 4,517-hectare property is fully road accessible all year round and is fully serviced by power and water.

amex exploration abitibi greenstone belt
Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Perron hosts 15 kilometers of faults to explore including the Perron and the Normetal fault. The regional northwest-southeast trending Normetal fault delineates a major structural corridor associated with massive sulfide deposits. This fault has given rise to notable ore bodies such as the nearby past-producing Normetal copperzinc-gold-silver mine and the Normetmar zinc deposit as well as a few gold-bearing vein showings.

Perron was originally explored for base metals in the mid-1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1996, Amex has conducted a series of successful exploration programs aimed at the Beaupre Block, a highly prospective wedge that is known to host gold at the Perron property. Over the years this exploration work has led to several gold and base metal discoveries, including three high-grade gold zones: Eastern Gold, Gratien Gold and Grey Cat. The underexplored property also hosts several compelling regional drill targets.

amex exploration perron property geology
Perron Property Geology

The Beaupre Block hosts a 3.2-kilometer-long corridor of known gold mineralization from the Eastern Gold zone to the Gratien Gold zone.

amex exploration beaupre block
3.2 KM Defined Gold Corridor on Beaupre Block
Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project as shown in Figure 1. Today's drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include:

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced "bought deal" private placement in the amount of $49,609,850 (the "Offering"), led by PI Financial Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. (together, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 10,295,500 common shares on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share"), at a price of $4.82 per FT Share of which, 1,342,500 FT Shares were issued following the exercise of the Underwriters 15% over allotment option.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "This is the largest financing in the history of the Company that significantly strengthens our treasury and funds a very aggressive exploration program, for which Amex has become known in the industry. Last year we put 94% of our dollars spent to work in exploration and we have been rewarded with significant expansion of our known gold zones as well as new gold and VMS discoveries on the Perron property. 100% of the money raised from this financing will be put into our exploration program to build a substantial resource at Perron."

2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of B2Gold: How to Attend/Participate/Vote and Webcast/Dial-in/Playback Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will host its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2pm PDT 5pm EDT .

The Annual General and Special Meeting will be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Ballroom, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC , Canada , V6C 2W6, and in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast by clicking here: https://web.lumiagm.com/484692983 .

GL1: Drilling Contractor Mobilises to the Manna Lithium Project

GL1: Drilling Contractor Mobilises to the Manna Lithium Project

Please find attached an ASX release by Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1) announcing the mobilisation of the drilling contractor to the Manna Lithium deposit, situated within Breaker Resources NL’s 1.7Moz# Lake Roe Gold Project. The diamond drill rig will commence an initial 4,000m drilling program, complementing a 20,000m RC drilling program currently underway.

A maiden Inferred JORC Mineral Resource of 9.9Mt @ 1.14% Li2O and 49 Ta2O5 ppm^ was previously announced on 17 February 2022. The pegmatite system at Manna is open in all directions with several mineralised trends extending over a 5km x 1.5km area.

Keep reading...Show less
INFLATION displayed on a calculator

Steep Rate Hike Drags Markets Lower, Gives Gold a Bounce

Aiming to quash rampant inflation, which hit a four decade high of 8.6 percent in May, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday (June 15).

The hike was the largest since 1994, and was 0.25 percentage points more than many analysts had initially forecast, likely due to May’s higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index reading.

Since January, the Fed has raised interest rates three times in an attempt to avoid a recession, a feat Chair Jerome Powell still believes is attainable. During a press conference, he told reporters that an economic “soft landing” remains possible, but acknowledged it will be challenging to achieve.

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

ItemDescription of MatterOutcomeVotedVoted (%)
Fixing the number of directors at sevenApproved49,373,903 For
228,895 Against		99.54%
0.46%
The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
Serafino IaconoApproved43,128,204 For
6,474,595 Withheld		86.95%
13.05%
Miguel de la CampaApproved49,334,382 For
268,417 Withheld		99.46%
0.54%
De Lyle BloomquistApproved49,338,959 For
263,840 Withheld		99.47%
0.53%
Hernan MartinezApproved49,345,091 For
257,708 Withheld		99.48%
0.52%
Robert MetcalfeApproved42,702,900 For
6,899,899 Withheld		86.09%
13.91%
Jaime Perez BrangerApproved49,351,093 For
251,706 Withheld		99.49%
0.51%
Belinda LabatteApproved45,292,319 For
4,310,480 Withheld		91.31%
8.69%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directorsApproved54,569,887 For
210,512 Withheld		99.62%
0.38%
Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022Approved49,342,646 For
260,152 Against		99.48%
0.52%

Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.

Cross River Ventures Corp.

Cross River Announces Discovery of 41.1 g/t over 0.5 m in First Holes Drilled at Bear Head Zone, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Bear Head Zone maiden drill program at the McVicar Project, located 150km northeast of Red Lake Ontario. Highlights include:

  • Discovery drill hole BH-02 intersected 0.5m of 41.1 g/t gold with visible gold in core at 153.75 m downhole (See Table 1 for complete results).
  • Maiden 8-hole diamond drill program tested a new gold trend (the "Bear Head Zone") that was discovered in 2021 with surface samples grading up to 19.75 g/t Au (Press Release October 5, 2021).
  • All 8 holes intercepted anomalous gold mineralization greater than 0.25 g/t Au (See Table 1).
  • Planned follow-up work includes geophysics and step-out drill holes

In the summer of 2021, Cross River completed extensive targeted prospecting work on the McVicar Property located in the Archaean Lang Lake greenstone belt, which resulted in the discovery of a new surface gold trend, the "Bear Head Zone", which was drill tested by the company in winter 2022. The Bear Head Zone is a +700-meter long gold trend with surface samples returning up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold over coincident LiDAR and magnetic features (Press Release October 5, 2021). No previous drilling has ever been completed at the Bear Head Zone target.

gold bars with US money

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shift

EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shiftyoutu.be

With inflation heavily in focus and recession fears looming, how can investors protect their wealth?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, EB Tucker said that many people pay too much attention to day-to-day market movements, which can cause them to panic. In his opinion, it's better to unplug and take a step back.

"Number one, I recommend everyone take a lot of vacation this summer — shut the TV off, no more Facebook. Go somewhere outside, do something you like to do," said Tucker, who wrote the book "Why Gold? Why Now?"

