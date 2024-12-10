Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Corazon Mining

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Acquired ground more than doubles Corazon’s prospective landholding / Aerial geophyical survey extended to test new tenure / Work underway defining priority targets for early 2025 drill program

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its MacBride Base and Precious Metals Project (MacBride or Project) in the Lynn Lake district, of Manitoba, Canada.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Corazon has secured additional ground at the MacBride Base and Precious Metals Project in Canada’s Lynn Lake district
    • MacBride Project now covers a 14-kilometre strike of stratigraphy prospective for Cu-Zn-Au-Ag massive sulphide deposits, including the drill-defined outcropping MacBride and Wellmet deposits
    • High-grade gold assays from historical sampling (up to 25.9g/t Au in grab samples) within the new ground further highlights the region’s prospectivity for orogenic gold deposits
  • An aerial VTEM geophysical survey is currently underway
    • Previous VTEM survey effectively defined a conductor coincident with the MacBride Deposit, as well as multiple untested, high-priority conductors undercover on trend
    • The new VTEM survey provides greater coverage of the MacBride Project, including the first-time survey of the Wellmet Cu-Au and Zn-Cu-Au trends
  • Results from the new VTEM survey are expected to be available in the coming weeks and will be used in targeting drilling for early 2025
  • The MacBride Project is an exciting exploration opportunity and will be a major focus of Corazon’s ongoing Lynn Lake region exploration activities

The Company has physically staked and made applications for new Mining Claims that increases the MacBride project area from ~26km2 to ~56km2, covering a contiguous

~14km strike length of the prospective MacBride/Wellmet trend (Figure 1). The new Claims are pending grant by the Manitoba Provincial Government.

The new area hosts several prospects identified by historical exploration, including results as high as 25.9 g/t Au in grab sampling at Prospect Area F (Figure 1).

Exploration at MacBride between the 1940’s and early 1990’s defined the MacBride and Wellmet copper-zinc-gold- silver deposits and established the fertility of the region. The only recent exploration was a 2008 aerial VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) survey, which identified the MacBride deposit as a conductor, along with multiple high-order conductive bodies, undercover along trend (ASX announcement 7 October 2024). These conductive bodies are yet to be followed up with drilling.

The MacBride Project is a major focus of Corazon’s Lynn Lake region exploration activities. The effectiveness of past geophysical VTEM surveys in defining drill-defined massive sulphide mineralisation has resulted in extending coverage over a larger part of the project area. The geophysical conductors defined from this work will be the priority focus for first pass drilling currently proposed for early 2025.

The MacBride Project expansion further enhances Corazon’s position as a significant landholder and active explorer- developer in the Lynn Lake district, which also hosts the Company’s 100% owned, flagship Lynn Lake Nickel-Copper- Cobalt Sulphide Project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Corazon Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here

Alice Queen

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Viani Project in Vanua Levu, Fiji (see Image 1). The initial planned three-hole diamond drilling program will test for high-grade epithermal gold-style mineralisation intersected at the Viani Project by historic drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Firefly Metals logo

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Latest drilling returns very thick intersections with exceptional grades, outlining a rich area of mineralistion which will form part of the next Resource update

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (“Company” or “Firefly”) is pleased to announce its best assays yet at the Green Bay copper-gold project.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Lithium Resources Limited

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update

Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Trucks at mine site.

Mine Sites Leveraging AI, Predictive Technology to Boost Efficiency and Protect Workers

Modern mining operations aren't always quick to embrace new technologies, but companies that do so often find they can improve yields, as well as produce better corporate margins and profitability.

At the recent MiningTech North America event, held in Burnaby, BC, speakers focused on how mining companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve resilience and minimize downtime.

While adding these elements can introduce complexity, the consensus was that the right approach can make a real difference, not only for site operation, but also for employee health and happiness.

Keep reading...Show less
Tolu Minerals Limited

Corporate Presentation

The Directors of Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK, OTCQX:TOLUF) are pleased to release an updated Corporate Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

×