Brightstar Completes Montague East Acquisition with BTR Group Mineral Resources Now 2.0Moz Au
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the gold rights at the Montague East Gold project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Brightstar has completed the acquisition of the Montague East Gold Project (MEGP) from Gateway Mining Limited
- The completion of the acquisition of the mineral resources at the MEGP signifies the strategic addition of shallow, advanced ounces to Brightstar which is aligned with the Company’s strategy of advancing multi assets towards near term commercialisation
- The MEGP is located 70km from the Sandstone Gold Project, which is owned by Alto Metals Ltd, which is currently undertaking a merger with Brightstar by way of a Scheme of Arrangement
- $5 million cash consideration paid and 466.67 million Brightstar shares issued to Gateway
- Deferred contingent consideration of $2 million in Brightstar shares subject to further project milestones, including:
- upon the commencement of commercial mining operations in respect of the gold mineral rights at MEGP, or
- the delineation of a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate on the tenements exceeding 1.0 Moz Au.
- Following completion, the sale by Gateway of the consideration shares will be subject to orderly sales restrictions in consultation with Brightstar
- Brightstar is planning a drilling program to commence at the MEGP in late October, targeting infill and extensional targets within and proximal to the Mineral Resources located at the advanced Whistler and Montague-Boulder deposits
- Completion of the MEGP acquisition adds a further 9.6Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 0.5Moz Au to Brightstar’s JORC Mineral Resource Estimate
- Total mineral endowment owned by Brightstar now 38.3Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 2.0Moz Au
For further details regarding the Transaction please refer to the Company’s ASX announcement released on 1 August 20241.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“The completion of the acquisition of the Montague East Gold Project from Gateway achieves the first step in Brightstar’s previously announced consolidation plan of the Sandstone district, adding shallow ounces and a meaningful Mineral Resource inventory to our portfolio of advanced exploration, development and producing gold assets in Western Australia.
We are working towards mobilising an RC drill rig to the Montague-Boulder and Whistler deposits in late October, which contain ~280koz Au of shallow, largely oxide material. It is our intent to move the Montague East Gold Project swiftly through resource drill-out and feasibility study workstreams to advance this asset towards development.
With 2Moz of gold Mineral Resources situated on granted mining leases in the Company, combined with our low capex growth plans and near-term development and production expansion, Brightstar is well placed to maximise value of the portfolio in an all-time high gold price environment.
Recent drilling success across the Lord Byron, Fish and Second Fortune deposits has illustrated the immense upside in the Company’s projects, as we seek to grow the Mineral Resource and de-risk future development through the DFS underway.”
MONTAGUE ACQUISITION
Brightstar, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd (MGP), has acquired the interests held by Gateway and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA) in certain mining tenements in respect of Gateway’s Montague Gold Project, with Brightstar obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights.
The total consideration paid by Brightstar in respect of the Montague acquisition is $14.0m, comprising:
- an upfront cash payment of $5.0m;
- 466,666,667 Brightstar shares issued at an implied issue price of $0.015 per share for $7 million worth of fully paid Brightstar shares (Gateway Consideration Shares); and
- $2.0m payable in cash or Brightstar shares, upon the commencement of commercial mining operations in respect of the gold mineral rights, or the delineation of a JORC Mineral Resource on the tenements exceeding 1.0 Moz Au.
Following Completion, the sale by Gateway of the Gateway Consideration Shares will be subject to orderly sales restrictions in consultation with Brightstar.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Brightstar Resources
Overview
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent option
shares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreement.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals, which owns the Sandstone gold project located in East Murchison. The project has a current mineral resource of 1.05 Moz of gold at 1.5 g/t.
At the same time, Brightstar through its wholly owned subsidiary SPV Montague Gold Project entered into a tenement sale agreement with Gateway Mining to acquire 100 percent of the gold mineral rights for Gateway's Montague East Gold Project. All other mineral rights to the project will be retained by Gateway. These transactions, once complete, will make Brightstar a significant junior West Australian explorer, developer and producer, consolidating a highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region.
Subsequent to the deal with Alto Metals, Brightstar entered into a $4 million drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill to aggressively advance the consolidated Sandstone gold project. The deal strengthens Brightstar's financial capacity to fulfill its multi-hub exploration and development strategy, which includes the Menzies and Laverton hubs and the Sandstone hub.
Company Highlights
- Brightstar Resources is an ASX-listed mining and development company with more than one million ounces of gold resources and an on-site processing infrastructure.
- Brightstar's mineral assets are situated across roughly 300 square kilometers of 100-percent-owned land in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and ~80 square kilometers in the high-grade Menzies Shear Zone.
- The Laverton Gold project has a mineral resource of 9.7 Mt @ 1.6g/t gold for 511 koz gold and the Menzies gold project has 13.8Mt @ 1.3g/t gold for 595 koz gold. This is a total combined existing mineral resource of 23 Mt @ 1.5 g/t gold for 1.1 Moz of gold
- In 2023, the company completed a scoping study into the development of its Menzies and Laverton gold projects and the refurbishment and restart of its processing plant in Laverton.
- The scoping study produced robust operating outcomes and compelling financial outputs, including:
- 322 koz of gold recovered over eight years (40 koz per annum)
- Net present value of AU$103 million (using a gold price of AU$2,900/oz)
- Internal rate of return of 79 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of AU$22 million
- All-in sustaining costs of A$2,041/oz
- Once refurbished, this infrastructure will allow Brightstar to fill a growing investment void for near-term gold developers in Western Australia, producing large quantities of gold at low capital cost.
- In 2023 and 2024, Brightstar completed a small-scale mining joint venture with BML Ventures which involved a 50/50 profit-sharing agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In April 2024, Brightstar announced that this joint venture delivered a net profit to Brightstar of $6.5 million.
- In June 2024, the company successfully acquired all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district.
- Linden is currently a gold producer, mining 15-20 koz pa from its high-grade underground Second Fortune Mine south of Laverton.
- Brightstar’s total MRE across the Menzies and Laverton gold projects increased to 1.45 Moz gold after acquiring Linden. All of the mineral resources are located on granted mining licenses.
- As part of the merger with Linden Gold, Brightstar released a scoping study into Linden’s development-ready Jasper Hills gold project, which delivered key metrics including:
- 140 koz mined over 3.75 years (35 koz pa)
- Net present value of AU$99 million
- Internal rate of return of 736 percent
- Pre-production capital requirements of $12 million
- All-in sustaining costs of AU$1,972/oz
- Jasper Hills is located just 50 km SE of Brightstar’s processing plant in the Laverton gold project
- Brightstar plans to continue generating shareholder value through a combination of development and strategic acquisitions along with some exploration.
Key Projects
Brightstar Processing Facility
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Highlights:
- Extensive Infrastructure: Current facilities at the plant include two ball mills, a power station and gravity and elution circuits. Other infrastructure includes:
- A tailings storage dam
- An on-site process water pond
- An operational 60-person accommodation camp
- An airstrip at the nearby Cork Tree Well Project
- Vehicles and equipment include a forklift, bobcat, two loaders, multiple light vehicles and a 30-tonne crane.
- A Leg Up Over Competitors: The presence of pre-existing processing infrastructure represents significant time savings compared to greenfields development. Brightstar had an independent valuation completed which valued the processing plant at AU$60 million in replacement value.
- Low Upfront Capital Cost: As part of the scoping study released in September 2023, GR Engineering estimated a capital cost requirement to refurbish and expand the milling capacity would cost just AU$18.5 million.
- Close to Existing Assets: Brightstar's major development projects — Cork Tree Well, Jasper Hills, Beta and Alpha — are all close to the plant.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Highlights:
- Promising Drilling Results: Two 6,000-meter drill programs were completed in late 2022, and in the first quarter of 2023 delivered an uplift in tonnages and ounces at a discovery cost of AU$30 per ounce. In 2023 the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 20 percent to 303 koz, representing a 65-percent increase to the indicated ounces to 157 koz @ 1.6 g/t gold.
- Upcoming Feasibility Studies: The drilling program will underpin several feasibility studies that Brightstar intends to conduct later this year. At present, Brightstar has defined a resource envelope over a strike length of approximately 1 kilometer and down to 200 meters.
- Area Geology: The Cork Tree deposit is situated along the western limb of the Erlistoun synclical structure, a sequence which includes mafic volcanic lavas, tuffs and tuffaceous sediments alongside minor interflow graphitic shales and banded iron formation. The mine itself consists of chlorite schist-altered high-magnesium basalt footwalls overlain by graphitic shales containing banded iron and chert beds. Gold mineralization is contained within sediments intruded by concordant porphyry sills spanning the length of the mineralized zone.
- High-grade Assays from the 2024 Drill Program: First round of assay results from 20 diamond drill holes at Cork Tree Well were extremely positive, with intercepts returned including 34.4 metres @ 7.94 g/t gold from 43.5 metres (CTWMET004) and 27.6 metres @ 17.8 g/t gold from 51 metres (CTWMET003).
Second Fortune Gold Mine
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Menzies Gold Project
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Highlights:
- Significant Historical Production: Menzies has hosted multiple historically mined high-grade gold deposits which together produced a total of over 800,000 ounces at 19 g/t gold. This includes 643,000 oz @ 22.5 g/t gold from underground.
- Profit Sharing: Brightstar and BLM Ventures had a 50/50 profit-sharing joint venture agreement to exploit the Selkirk deposit at Menzies. In March 2024, Brighstar announced the successful completion of all the ore processing from the Selkirk JV, with a total of 430.7 kg of gold doré poured which netted Brightstar $6.5 million as part of its profit share.
- Area Geology: The Menzies Gold Project is hosted along the Menzies Shear Zone in the western margin of the Menzies greenstone belt. It displays a geologic setting similar to the Sand Queen Gold Mine at Comet Vale.
LAVERTON GOLD PROJECT – OTHER RESOURCES
Beta
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Alpha
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Management Team – Post Completion of Linden Merger
Alex Rovira - Managing Director
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes – Non-executive Chairman
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich - Executive Director
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser - Non-executive Director
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes - Non-executive Director
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve – Chief Operating Officer
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to report a revised Mineral Resource Estimate (‘MRE’) for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine in central Cuba. The updated MRE follows completion of a 2,000m in-fill drilling program.
Refer attached Revised MRE by Mining Associates Pty Ltd and JORC Edition 2012 Table 1
- The majority of the Inferred Resources in the MRE reported on 6 March 2024 have now been elevated to Indicated Resources.
- Importantly, the outcropping gold cap that will be mined at the commencement of operations now contains Indicated Resources of 654,000t of oxide material at 2.81g/t Au (59,000 oz Au) – an increase of approximately 40%.
- The MRE is based on relatively shallow drilling to 150m below surface – 15,000m undertaken by our 50:50 joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria, which is developing the Nueva Sabana mine, and 20,000m of historic drilling by Canadian companies.
- The first stage of the Nueva Sabana mine is expected to produce a gold concentrate from the upper gold domain for 15 months and be followed by a copper concentrate with gold credits for around 3 years.
- With additional exploration, which is likely to be funded from future cash flows, the mine life is expected to increase substantially, and the copper oxide deposit could transition into the underlying El Pilar porphyry copper deposit. This deposit has been the subject of geophysical and induced polarisation surveys and ~3,500m of shallow drilling.
- A revised optimised pit to 100m depth, mining schedule and JORC Reserve calculations are currently being prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd after which the financial model for the first four years of the project will be updated, and negotiations on a concentrate off-take agreement and project financing finalised.
- It is anticipated that the US$25 million of financing required for Nueva Sabana’s mine construction will be able to be repaid within a very short time frame based on the current gold price.
- Some of the proceeds from the $1.6 million share issue on 18 September 2024 are being applied to detailed engineering for the concentrator, and to construction of a ~1.6km access road from the Cuban central highway to the mine site which will allow the project to be development-ready in December 2024.
- The Nueva Sabana mine is important for Antilles’ Joint Venture as it will establish a positive cash flow and allow it to move forward on the development of the La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony mine which is looking compelling based on the strength of the gold price and the anticipated increase in production and pricing of antimony (refer ASX announcement dated 13 September 2024).
Comment
Antilles Chairman Brian Johnson commented: “Nueva Sabana’s MRE for the first stage of the proposed mine has increased in confidence and size and the outcropping high grade gold cap will underpin a low-cost, fast start-up operation. The updated MRE will help to further advance financing negotiations which to date have progressed favourably. Nueva Sabana holds considerable unlocked value with the current MRE based on shallow drilling to only 150 metres. As such, we anticipate a much longer life operation to what has been modelled. Beyond this, the La Demajagua mine is generating increased interest based on the strengthening antimony price and we are intent on capitalising on the project’s growing appeal. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated on progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Gold Stocks? (Updated 2024)
After ending 2023 well above the important US$2,000 per ounce mark, gold has stayed on an upward trajectory in 2024, continuing to hit new price milestones quarter after quarter.
In September, gold achieved a new record high above US$2,600 after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since it began a rapid hiking cycle in 2022.
While this rise has excited market watchers, some are disappointed that gold stocks haven't outpaced the metal's meteoric climb. What's weighing on gold stocks, and is now a good time to invest?
The Investing News Network (INN) asked experts those questions in recent interviews. Here's what they had to say.
How are gold stocks performing compared to gold?
As of October 1, the gold price was up around 30 percent year-to-date.
Meanwhile, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDXJ), two widely tracked gold stock exchange-traded funds, were up about 32 and 33 percent, respectively, in the same period.
Gold equities are generally expected to provide outsized gains compared to the metal, leaving market participants understandably disappointed with their performance so far this year.
But as John Kaiser of Kaiser Research pointed out, there's some nuance to the situation.
Watch the interview above for more from Kaiser, including the stocks he's watching.
“Gold bottomed at US$1,895 in mid-February, and has rebounded since then — it’s gained 25 percent during that period,” he told INN in an interview recorded in early September.
"It's not the case that the gold producers, the majors and intermediates, have failed to respond. The gold majors, not counting the ones that have problems, they’re up 45 to 90 percent from where they were when gold bottomed in February, and the intermediates are up from 50 percent to 132 percent," he explained.
This type of movement is typically what's seen in a gold bull market — once the metal itself starts rising, major gold miners are the first to follow, along with gold royalty and streaming companies, followed by developers and juniors.
With those first categories gaining momentum, gains for juniors should be building.
Is now a good time to buy gold stocks?
Gold stocks have begun to respond to a higher gold price, but what happens if there's a recession in the US?
According to Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management, gold stocks have gained in the majority of the recessions since the 1960s. He told INN in July that what he finds most noteworthy is that in the three recessions in which gold stocks were down, they were down by 2 to 5 percent; however, during the recessions in which gold stocks were up, they were up by much wider margins, ranging from 30 percent to upwards of 187 percent.
“The other thing that I find very interesting is that the gold stocks outperform the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) in every recession,” Day added. “If you expect a recession coming, particularly if you expect a stagflationary period, then you definitely want to have gold, you definitely don’t want to be in the S&P and you probably want to be in gold stocks.”
In a mid-August INN interview, the the threat of a looming US recession had Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com calling for gold at US$2,600 to US$2,700 by the end of this year — a level that is now in grasp.
Watch the interview above for more from Durrett on gold and gold stocks.
“As the US economy goes into a recession you’re going to have a lot of foreign money pulling out of the US,” he said, noting that 40 percent of the US stock market is foreign investors, and that figure is about 30 percent for US bonds.
Once those foreign buyers become sellers, there will be downward pressure on the US dollar. Durrett said this is not only price positive for gold, but those investors will also most likely reallocate their funds to the metal.
What does this mean for investors looking to time their buying of gold stocks?
Durrett, who feels that the bottom for gold stocks came in February of this year, said he is watching the HUI Gold Index (INDEXNYSEGIS:HUI), also known as the NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index, which tracks 16 gold companies.
When the index is trading between US$225 to US$300, it's a clear sign of a buying opportunity in the gold-mining sector. Once the index is in the US$300 to US$325 range, Durrett warned "the train is about to leave the station" as a bull market is imminent. When the HUI Gold Index is in the US$350 to US$400 range, it signals “a last chance” for investors.
Durrett said that he believes investors will see that last chance in the fourth quarter of this year.
As of October 1, the HUI Gold Index was trading at US$325.67, up more than 36 percent year-to-date.
John Feneck of Feneck Consulting also thinks the time is ripe for gold stocks.
Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on his stock picks.
“I would say that this is the time to really buy gold stocks, because gold has trended higher for months,” he told INN in an early September interview. “I think the gold bottoms are in. I don’t think we’re going to see ridiculously low gold prices for the remainder of this year or even into next year.”
Ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions will continue to plague the markets, and this bodes well for a sector rotation out of the broader equities into safe-haven gold.
Feneck is keen on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF as a way to get exposure to gold stocks, and pointed out that about a third of its assets under management consist of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM), Newmont (TSX:NGT,ASX:NEM,NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), which all released excellent earnings in the most recent quarter, including huge margins given record gold prices.
“This is just like printing money for these companies,” he said.
The missing puzzle piece for gold stocks
While the experts INN spoke with believe rate cuts will be a major catalyst for gold stocks, many also said a big reason this year hasn’t seen much stock movement is that the sector is missing generalist investors.
“It's a question of what will actually be the trigger to make people get excited about gold getting higher,” Kaiser commented to INN, “and then starting to leverage money not just through the producers, but also the advanced gold companies with ounces in the ground, and the exploration juniors.”
He suggested that if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump loses the US election and doesn't accept the outcome, that could be a possible trigger for investor interest in gold and gold stocks.
“There is also the ongoing geopolitical conflict between the global east squaring off against the global west, and the global south looking around at who butters their bread better," he said.
"And right now China can butter everybody’s bread better than America can or will. So regardless of the outcome (of the election) we’re going to see gold trend higher, and that’s I think what’s going to be the trigger.”
Feneck suggested a catalyst could be a broad market selloff of at least 10 to 15 percent. But he does see signs already that generalist investors are beginning to come back to gold.
”Now that gold is at US$2,500, it’s catching the attention of a lot of portfolio managers, hedge funds and private equity,” he explained. “People that were not even interested in gold or gold stocks at the beginning of the year are starting to really take notice of our sector, which I think is the most bullish thing we can say.”
Investor takeaway
While gold stocks as a group aren't yet outperforming gold itself, experts remain optimistic about the sector, with many believing that current gold company valuations present good entry points for investors.
However, market participants should continue to do their own research before jumping into the sector, and should keep in mind that it may be difficult for gold stocks to gain momentum without interest from generalist investors.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2023.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Athena Completes Transformative Transaction with Libra, Acquires Ontario Gold Assets, and Plans to Strengthen Management Team and Board
Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 11, 2024, the Company has executed a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated September 30, 2024 with Libra Lithium Corp. ("Libra"), a privately-held company, to acquire up to a 100% right, title and interest in the Laird Lake and Oneman Lake gold projects in Ontario (collectively called the "Properties") (the "Acquisition").
Upon final regulatory approvals, members of Libra's board and management teams are expected to join Athena Gold. David Goodman, LLB, CFA, will join the Board of Directors as Chairman and Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA, will take on the role of President, CEO, and Director. John Power, current President of Athena Gold, is expected to remain as Secretary and Director. Ty Minnick will remain as Chief Financial Officer. The Board of Directors will consist of Athena's current Board of Directors which includes John Power, Brian Power and John Hiner and be expanded to five members with David Goodman and Koby Kushner. Members from Libra's technical team, Benjamin Kuzmich, MSc, P.Geo, and Andrew Jedemann, MSc, P.Geo, are expected to join Athena Gold as Vice President, Exploration, and Exploration Manager, respectively.
"Our team has spent the last few months compiling all historical data across Athena's portfolio in Nevada. As we dig deeper into the data at Excelsior Springs, we can't help but become more excited," said incoming CEO, Koby Kushner. "I believe Athena has some of the best drill intercepts from a junior mining company in Nevada, and that our team is well equipped to re-envision what was historically a high-grade, underground brownfields site, into a large-scale, high-margin, open pit gold target. Meanwhile, our team continues to put boots on the ground in Ontario, where we have samples pending from our recent reconnaissance program at Laird Lake."
"Building upon our recent advancements at Excelsior Springs, I look forward to collaborating with Koby and his dedicated technical team with our collective goal to continue building shareholder value. While Excelsior Springs remains our flagship project, I am keen to diversify our portfolio with the addition of Laird Lake and Oneman Lake projects in Ontario," said John Power, President & CEO. "I am particularly excited about Laird, which covers an underexplored portion of the Red Lake Mining Camp and is proximal to Great Bear and Madsen mines under development. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Libra as a shareholder in Athena."
Highlights:
- Athena is to acquire Libra's Laird Lake and Oneman Lake projects in Ontario through the issuance of common shares to Libra, such that Libra will own 43,865,217 shares in Athena upon completion of the planned amalgamation.
- Laird Lake (4,158 ha) is located in Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp, which has produced over 29 million ounces of goldi from some of the highest-grade gold mines globally and is easily accessible via road.
- Laird Lake is hosted in a similar structural setting as Kinross Gold's multimillion-ounce Great Bear project, and West Red Lake Gold's nearby Madsen mine, only 11 kilometres away. Kinross recently announced results of a preliminary economic assessment for the Great Bear project, that outlined a large-scale, high-margin, gold producer, capable of producing over 500,000 oz at an all-in sustaining cost of approximately US$800/oz over the first 8 years, with a US$1.9 billion NPV5% and 24.3% IRR after-tax, based on gold prices of US$1,900/ozi. Meanwhile, West Red Lake Gold recently reaffirmed its target of restarting production at Madsen in 2025ii.
- The project covers approximately a 10-kilometre strike extent of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, the same contact that hosts the majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold Camp. According to a recent Master of Science thesis, "the Laird Lake property likely represents the continuation of the same mineralized structure found at both the Madsen and Starrat-Olsen mines and was later displaced as far as 10 km west by the dextral Laird Lake fault post-2704 Ma.iii"
- Despite being directly along trend of the nearby Madsen Mine and having visible gold showings on surface, Laird Lake remains largely untested, with only limited historical exploration work completed to date.
- There can be no assurance that actual results on adjacent properties is any indication of future exploration success at Laird Lake.
- Oneman Lake (578 ha) is located in the Kenora Mining District, within the Separation Rapids Greenstone Belt, and contains a breccia zone up to 100m wide with key indicator sulfide minerals.
Planned Board and Management Additions:
- David Goodman, Libra's co-founder and largest individual shareholder, is expected to join Athena's Board of Directors as Chairman.
- Koby Kushner, Libra's co-founder and CEO, is expected to join Athena's Board of Directors and take on the role of President and CEO of the Company.
- Members from Libra's technical team, Benjamin Kuzmich and Andrew Jedemann, are expected to join Athena as Vice President, Exploration, and Exploration Manager, respectively.
Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA, is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Libra. He has spent most of his career as a mining engineer and more recently, an equity research analyst. Prior to entering finance, Mr. Kushner worked at several mines in Ontario and Manitoba, including Hemlo (Barrick Gold), Detour, Rice Lake, and others. During this time, Mr. Kushner has seen projects advance through all stages of development, including exploration, production, and closure. He then moved into equity research at Red Cloud Securities, a mining-only investment bank, where he wrote on over 100 companies across various stages of development and a wide range of commodities, with a particular focus on precious and energy metals. He holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, is a licensed Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario and is a CFA charterholder.
David Goodman, LLB, CFA, is the Chairman of Libra. Mr. Goodman left an early career as a litigator in 1994 to become a Partner, Vice President and Portfolio Manager at the investment management firm behind Dynamic Funds. He became President and Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Funds in 2001 and of DundeeWealth, Dynamic's public company parent, in 2007. Under Mr. Goodman's leadership, the firm became one of Canada's best performing and fastest growing investment managers, was recognized as Fund Company of the Year seven times at the Canadian Investment Awards while growing assets under management from $5 billion to approximately $50 billion, until its ultimate sale in 2011 to a Canadian bank. In the past Mr. Goodman was a member of the boards of DundeeWealth, Repadre Capital Corporation, Dundee Corporation, SickKids Foundation and a trustee of the Dundee REIT. Mr. Goodman was previously the head of Global Asset Management for a major Canadian bank and CEO of Dundee Corporation. In addition to his business interests, Mr. Goodman is the founder and CEO of Humour Me, an annual event whereby high-profile executives compete in stand-up comedy and has raised over $20 million to date for worthy causes.
Benjamin Kuzmich, MSc., P.Geo, is the Vice President, Exploration of Libra. He is a professional geologist with a proven track record of exploration success in Canada throughout Ontario, Manitoba, and the Yukon. His accomplishments include the delineation of the E-Zone at Barrick's Hemlo gold mine, where he managed a $20M drill program, and where his reinterpretation of geologic models resulted in a 23% improvement in underground head grade for 2019. Outside of Hemlo, he led the discovery of the Little Wing gold occurrence at Alamos's Lynn Lake project as well as numerous REE/LCT pegmatite, precious, and base metal occurrences throughout the Superior Province. He completed his MSc thesis at Lakehead University on the highly endowed, critical mineral-rich Ring of Fire in northern Ontario, and his undergraduate thesis on S-type granitic intrusions.
Andrew Jedemann, MSc., P.Geo, is the Exploration Manager of Libra. He is an experienced professional geologist with a strong technical background who has been exploring for various commodities in northwestern Ontario over the past 8 years. Andrew has spent most of his career working on several early- to advanced-stage Au, Li, and Ni-Cu-PGE projects around Northwestern Ontario, most notably of which included designing, implementing, and managing >20,000m of drilling at the Barrick - Hemlo gold mine. Additionally, Andrew has worked in the prolific Ring of Fire where he assisted in generating new base and precious metal targets as well as directly overseeing field exploration work. Andrew completed his MSc Geology degree from Lakehead University in partnership with the University of Tasmania (CODES) on characterizing an early-stage porphyry and epithermal prospect on Vancouver Island.
Terms of the Definitive Agreement:
Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Athena Gold will acquire up to a 100% interest in the Properties, consisting of 218 mining claims covering approximately 4,736 hectares. The Properties are comprised of two projects: one known as the Oneman Lake Project located near Kenora, Ontario and the other known as the Laird Lake Project in Red Lake, Ontario. Pursuant to an option agreement dated August 19, 2024, with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold"), Libra has earned 100% ownership of the Oneman Lake Project and has the exclusive option to acquire the Laird Lake Project (the "Option") subject to certain terms and conditions. Bounty Gold has consented to the transfer of the Properties to Athena Gold.
All parties to this transaction are arm's length.
As consideration of the Properties, Athena Gold has agreed to issue 43,865,217 common shares in the capital of Athena Gold's wholly owned subsidiary, Nova Athena Gold Corp. to Libra, at a deemed value of CDN $0.05 per share.
Athena Gold will assume all obligations of the Option to Bounty Gold to acquire the Laird Lake Project by incurring the following cash payments and share issuances over the course of five years (which may be accelerated at Athena Gold's option):
- payment of CDN $50,000 in cash on or before August 19, 2025, of which up to 50% of such payment may be made in the form of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold;
- payment of CDN $50,000 in cash on or before August 19. 2026, of which up to 50% of such payment may be made in the form of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold;
- payment of CDN $50,000 in cash on or before August 19, 2027, of which up to 50% of such payment may be made in the form of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold;
- payment of CDN $50,000 in cash on or before August 19, 2028, of which up to 50% of such payment may be made in the form of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold; and
- payment of CDN $1,000,000 in cash on or before August 19, 2029, or alternatively
- payment of 75% in cash and the issuance of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold equal to 25% of the payment, for a total payment of CDN $1,250,000;
- payment of 50% in cash and the issuance of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold equal to 50% of the payment, for a total payment of CDN $1,500,000; or
- payment of 25% in cash and the issuance of common shares in the capital of Athena Gold equal to 75% of the payment, for a total payment of CDN $1,750,000.
In the event that Athena Gold pays any of the payments to Bounty Gold in the form of both cash and common shares, the price per share will be determined with the number of shares being based on a per share deemed issue price equal to the 30-day VWAP of the shares for the period of any twenty (20) consecutive trading days on the Canadian Securities Exchange ending on the date that is three business days prior to the date of issuance of the additional common shares.
Upon completion of the above obligations by Athena Gold, Bounty Gold will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties, of which 1% may be purchased by Athena Gold for CDN $1,000,000 at any time.
Athena Gold has agreed to pay a finder's fee to Castlewood Capital Corp. in connection with the Acquisition, through the issuance of 1,737,236 common shares in the capital of Nova Athena Gold Corp. The finder's fee will be payable upon completion of the proposed Amalgamation of Athena Gold.
All common shares issued pursuant to the Acquisition will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in Canada. Any shares issued by Athena Gold prior to the proposed Amalgamation will be subject to applicable United States hold periods.
None of the foregoing shares have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
As a result of the Acquisition, Libra will beneficially own approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nova Athena.
The Acquisition is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Proposed Amalgamation and Redomicile to Canada
Within thirty days following the execution and delivery of the Definitive Agreement, Athena Gold and Nova Athena will enter into and execute a Plan of Merger and Amalgamation (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which, subject to obtaining the necessary consents and regulatory approvals and compliance with all applicable legal requirements, Athena Gold will complete the merger and amalgamation with and into Nova Athena and redomicile to British Columbia, Canada (the "Amalgamation" or "Merger"). As a result of the Amalgamation, Nova Athena shall be the surviving entity. In the Amalgamation, each stockholder of Athena Gold will receive one common share in the capital of Nova Athena for each common share of Athena Gold. The existing shares of Nova Athena held by Athena Gold prior to the Amalgamation will be gifted back and cancelled. Following completion of the Merger, Libra will not own more than 19.9% of the issued share capital as a result of the cancellation. The Company will continue to maintain its stock listing on the OTCQB and anticipates a seamless continuation of its stock trading in both US and Canadian marketplaces. The Company expects that the Amalgamation will become effective in the early part of 2025.
Athena Gold will hold a shareholder meeting to approve the proposed Amalgamation to be called as soon as possible. In addition to the proposed Amalgamation, shareholders will be asked to approve an increase in Athena Gold's authorized capital to an unlimited number of common shares, a change of name (if required) and the delisting of Athena Gold's common shares from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Full details of the proposed merger and redomicile, including the associated benefits and risks, will be provided in the registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Athena Gold.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena Gold is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.
About Our Flagship Excelsior Springs Project
The Excelsior Springs Project (the "Project") lies within the prolific Walker Lane tectonic trend, a large region of northwest-trending, strike-slip fault zones that host a significant number of precious metal deposits having very strong structural control for mineralization. The Walker Lane trend is experiencing a major resurgence of intense and successful exploration and development.
The Project contains numerous prospect pits, trenches, roads, surface sampling sites and 113 drill holes to date within a 300m X 3,000m wide (1,000 foot-wide and 10,000-foot-long east-west trending zone of shearing and alteration. Underground workings on the two patented claims within the Project had unverified, historical production of 19,200 oz at 41.1 g/t Au.
Gold mineralization discovered at the Project to date occurs in quartz veins, stock-works, and silicified zones in hornfels and calc-silicate altered country rock and is generally close to porphyry dykes. The best grades and thicknesses discovered recently were found in oxidized and altered sedimentary rock immediately above porphyry dykes intruded along preexisting east- and east-northeast trending faults. The mineralized stock-work vein zones are shallow and have a relatively flat plunge, making them potentially amenable to open pit mining methods.
Based on the results of previous drilling programs, the Project has the potential to host one or more shallow gold deposits amenable to open pit mining, along with deeper, higher grade feeder zones that may be found and could be mined by underground methods. In the opinion of management and its consultants, the Project is very promising and further exploration has the potential to expand the known mineralization and establish additional mineralized zones.
For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
John C. Power, President
Athena Gold Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Phone: John C. Power, (707) 291-6198
Email: johnpower@athenagoldcorp.com
Jason Libenson
President and CCO
Castlewood Capital Corporation
(647)-534-9884
Email: jason@castlewoodcapital.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors as disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.
iGreat Bear Technical Report: Voluntary National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report
iiWest Red Lake recent announcement about restart activities in 2025: West Red Lake Gold Provides Madsen Mine Restart Activities
iiiRecent Master of Science thesis on Laird Lake: Geology and geochemistry of the Laird Lake property and associated gold mineralization, Red Lake greenstone belt, northwestern Ontario
Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource
Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) (Vertex or the Company) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource
- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:
- Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource
- Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area
- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the ‘Reward mid depths’ as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1
- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target
- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex’s requirements, including:
- The ability to work on surface and underground
- Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling
- Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas
- LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs
- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages
- Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor
- More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.
- Works well with Job sharing
- Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability
- The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet
Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: “The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we’re excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Vertex Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional Rock Chip Assays up to 930 g/t Ag, 10.05% Cu, and 8.09% Zn at First Pass Sampling at Pearl Copper Project
Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce multi-element assays from rock chip samples taken for geochemical orientation over the Odyssey Prospect which is contained within the Company’s Pearl Copper Project (“Pearl”; “Pearl Project”; “the Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
Recent rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect, part of the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, USA has returned exceptional assay results:
- Silver assay highlights include: 930 g/t, 233 g/t, 274 g/t.
- Copper assay highlights include: 10.05%, 4.23%, 4.13%.
- Zinc assay highlights include: 8.09%, 7.21%, 6.33%.
Of the 14 first pass rock chip samples taken to test for mineralisation at Odyssey:
- 10 samples assayed >30 g/t Silver,
- 12 samples assayed >1.5% Copper,
- 10 samples assayed > 1.0% Zinc.
Mineralisation at the Odyssey Prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins.
These veins contain visible copper minerals (malachite and chrysocolla) but the presence of silver and zinc mineralisation indicates much broader mineralisation potential.
The Odyssey prospect has never been drilled.
Figure 1: Odyssey Prospect hydrated copper carbonate and phyllosilicate mineralisation
Whilst initially viewed as an epithermal copper target, the significant, high-grade assays of not only copper but also silver and zinc have expanded the exceptional prospectivity of the Project for not only copper but also multi-element epithermal mineralisation.
Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These results – with exceptional high grades of copper, silver and zinc not only broadens the mineralisation potential of the Odyssey Prospect but also provides increased confidence for additional prospects within the Pearl Project area. By any measure these are exciting results and will provide numerous targets for our maiden drilling program.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Review of the antimony (Sb) potential at Ricciardo is complete with drillhole assay data confirming Sb mineralisation of significant thickness and grade exists below both the Ardmore pit (previously identified) and the Copse-Silverstone pits (newly identified), representing a potential combined strike length of approx. 1km.
- Multiple significant Sb intervals have been identified (reviewing both historic and WA8 drill hole assays), in addition to results recently released (* indicated below):
- Most of the Sb mineralisation appears to be located above the main gold zone, a distinct metallurgical positive for future processing and economic potential. Similarly to the gold mineralisation, the Sb zones remain wide open at depth.
- Only 11% of historical drill samples at Ricciardo were assayed for Sb. Retained pulp samples from historical holes are currently being tested with pXRF, with those favourable for significant Sb set to undergo laboratory multi element assay.
- An approx. 100kg high-grade sample of antimony mineralisation from Ricciardo has also been dispatched for scoping-level metallurgical testwork.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“Following the recent high grade antimony intersections at Ricciardo, our initial review of the broader antimony potential has delivered further promise. An exceptionally high-grade antimony interval, as well as a much wider intersection, are now able to be placed in greater context. This context is a broader volume of antimony, not yet well-defined but with existing drilling showing serious scale and grade potential.
“Importantly, the high-grade antimony appears relatively discrete from higher-grade gold mineralisation, an excellent metallurgical outcome. While it remains early days, we are cautiously optimistic and have commenced initial metallurgical testing for potential processing and antimony recovery.
“While we are excited about this emerging opportunity at Ricciardo, I want to emphasise however that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1
Historical gold mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on the oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored. Antimony was not a focus of previous exploration, with only about 11% of historic drill holes assayed for antimony.
The gold and antimony mineralisation at Ricciardo is predominantly hosted within intensely altered and deformed ultramafic units. The high-grade antimony-dominant mineralisation occurred later than the main gold events and generally sits above the high-grade gold mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
