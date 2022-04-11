Precious MetalsInvesting News

Highlights from the Denise Zone include: Western Denise 65.00 m of 1.89 gt Au, including 0.50 m of 197.35 gt Au at a vertical depth of ~345-390 m in hole PE-21-422; 58.50 m of 1.82 gt Au, including 0.50 m of 177.65 gt Au, at a vertical depth of ~350-400 m in hole PE-21-392; 166.50 m of 0.59 gt Au, including 30.30 m of 1.16 gt Au and 6.00 m of 5.16 gt Au at a vertical depth of ~170-280 m in hole PE-21-411; 16.00 m of ...

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

  • 65.00 m of 1.89 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 197.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~345-390 m in hole PE-21-422;
  • 58.50 m of 1.82 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 177.65 g/t Au, at a vertical depth of ~350-400 m in hole PE-21-392;
  • 166.50 m of 0.59 g/t Au, including 30.30 m of 1.16 g/t Au and 6.00 m of 5.16 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~170-280 m in hole PE-21-411;
  • 16.00 m of 5.77 g/t Au, including 1.50 m of 59.97g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~200 m in hole PE-21-432;
  • 66.60 m of 1.28 g/t Au, including 1.50 m of 34.22 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~430-480 m in hole PE-21-415

Eastern Denise

  • 41.30 m of 0.88 g/t Au, including 14.90 m of 1.50 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~230 m in hole PE-22-468;
  • 19.10 m of 0.83 g/t Au, including 0.50 m of 19.64 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~105 m in hole PE-22-480;

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 27 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ and the mineralized zones.

Today's drill results demonstrate that Denise can now be traced over ~950 m from the Western mafic intrusion to the most Eastern intercept to date in the Denise structure. The Company intends to continue to drill to the East to further expand the Denise Zone along strike. In addition, Amex will continue definition drilling on Western Denise particularly at the depth where there appears to be a higher grade trend developing. A complete list of results is available in Table 1 and presented in Figure 2.

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "I am very encouraged by the results from the Eastern Denise Zone as they clearly show the structure continues near surface and along strike as we predicted and is now a confirmed kilometric sized system. We have numerous additional holes pending and planned to better define this area along strike and to depth. In addition, our infill drilling on Western Denise has begun indicating multiple higher grade ore shoots within the larger Denise mineralized envelope. We have also defined the Western Denise down to 750 metres. The Denise Zone is wide open along strike and to depth and has the potential to be a very sizeable structure and potential open pit target."

Trottier continued, "One of the best features of our Perron project is that we have both bulk tonnage style and exceptionally high-grade vein-hosted gold zones on the Project. This provides us with optionality from a mining perspective. The close proximity of the Denise Zone to the High Grade Zone makes it a very important target for Amex. We look forward to the receipt of additional results as we work towards building out the property-wide resource."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/119996_25d24f4b04174ae6_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone comprised of the High Grade Zone and the Denise Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/119996_25d24f4b04174ae6_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/119996_25d24f4b04174ae6_003.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section of the Denise Zone, with today's released hole locations in green and/or labelled on the longitudinal. Note that drillholes 163-15-021 and 163-15-018 on the easternmost portion of this longitudinal were drilled by a previous operator and have not been fully sampled. The Company intends to evaluate the core to determine if additional sampling of these holes is necessary. Assay results are presented in core length (m). True width is approximately 70-80% of reported intercepts. Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by core length.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/119996_25d24f4b04174ae6_003full.jpg

Table 1: Assay results from Denise Zone

Hole IDFrom (m)to (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)Metal Factor (g/t*m)Vertical Depth (m)Zone
PE-21-422432.00497.0065.001.89122.72345-390Western Denise Zone
Including432.00432.500.50197.3598.68
PE-21-392421.50480.0058.501.82106.41350-400
Including442.50443.000.50177.6588.83
PE-21-411232.50399.00166.500.5998.73170-280
Including294.50324.8030.301.1635.15
Including393.00399.006.005.1630.98
PE-21-432240.00256.0016.005.7792.27200
Including240.00241.501.5059.9789.96
PE-21-395424.50560.00135.500.6385.50380-490
Including424.50438.0013.503.4746.86
PE-21-415465.00531.6066.601.2885.05430-480
Including528.00529.501.5034.2251.33
PE-21-352143.70233.0089.300.8273.49120-180
PE-21-359115.75154.5038.751.2548.52100-125
And178.50182.704.202.149.00150
PE-21-451154.50162.508.002.7521.99120
PE-21-424554.50568.5014.001.1816.52500
PE-21-388376.50379.503.004.2112.63320
And490.65501.0010.353.2533.65425
PE-21-416223.00248.0025.001.0225.50200
And318.00333.0015.001.3420.15270
PE-21-372228.60238.509.900.737.26175
PE-21-377310.50315.004.501.486.66250
PE-21-35EXT391.00410.5019.500.509.79360
And469.70473.203.5010.6837.37420
PE-21-429216.22225.81.015.86175
And316.5334.718.20.3015.48250
PE-21-447678.55680.001.451.592.31600
PE-21-118EXT382.2387.255.050.3721.88300

 

Hole IDFrom (m)to (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)Metal Factor (g/t*m)Vertical Depth (m)Zone
PE-22-468211.60252.9041.300.8836.39165-195Eastern Denise Zone
Including238.00252.9014.901.5022.41
PE-22-480140.30159.4019.100.8315.78105-120
Including140.30140.800.5019.649.82
PE-22-460311.50312.000.5029.8714.94245
And341.70348.006.301.106.90260
PE-22-493335.70348.6012.900.9311.96255
PE-22-472W1412.90414.601.707.1012.07340
Including413.40414.100.7013.119.18
PE-22-465333.00357.0024.000.4510.78235-250
PEX-21-061447.90470.0522.150.459.92280
163-15-021*215.40220.905.501.709.33150
163-15-018*356.50366.009.500.434.04260

 *Historical drill holes

Qualified Person
Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119996

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration IncTSXV:AMXGold Investing
AMX:CA
Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec

The Perron gold property is located approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. The 4,517-hectare property is fully road accessible all year round and is fully serviced by power and water.

amex exploration abitibi greenstone belt
Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Perron hosts 15 kilometers of faults to explore including the Perron and the Normetal fault. The regional northwest-southeast trending Normetal fault delineates a major structural corridor associated with massive sulfide deposits. This fault has given rise to notable ore bodies such as the nearby past-producing Normetal copperzinc-gold-silver mine and the Normetmar zinc deposit as well as a few gold-bearing vein showings.

Perron was originally explored for base metals in the mid-1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1996, Amex has conducted a series of successful exploration programs aimed at the Beaupre Block, a highly prospective wedge that is known to host gold at the Perron property. Over the years this exploration work has led to several gold and base metal discoveries, including three high-grade gold zones: Eastern Gold, Gratien Gold and Grey Cat. The underexplored property also hosts several compelling regional drill targets.

amex exploration perron property geology
Perron Property Geology

The Beaupre Block hosts a 3.2-kilometer-long corridor of known gold mineralization from the Eastern Gold zone to the Gratien Gold zone.

amex exploration beaupre block
3.2 KM Defined Gold Corridor on Beaupre Block
Keep reading...Show less
AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced "bought deal" private placement in the amount of $49,609,850 (the "Offering"), led by PI Financial Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. (together, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 10,295,500 common shares on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share"), at a price of $4.82 per FT Share of which, 1,342,500 FT Shares were issued following the exercise of the Underwriters 15% over allotment option.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "This is the largest financing in the history of the Company that significantly strengthens our treasury and funds a very aggressive exploration program, for which Amex has become known in the industry. Last year we put 94% of our dollars spent to work in exploration and we have been rewarded with significant expansion of our known gold zones as well as new gold and VMS discoveries on the Perron property. 100% of the money raised from this financing will be put into our exploration program to build a substantial resource at Perron."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Significantly Expands High Grade Zone Along Strike and Reports Drill Results of up to 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m

Amex Significantly Expands High Grade Zone Along Strike and Reports Drill Results of up to 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m

Highlights include:

  • Western (shallow) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-366W1 returned 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m including 908.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-405 returned 43.74 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 583.34 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m
    • PE-21-410W1 returned 21.86 g/t Au over 5.56 m including 107.94 g/t Au over 1.05 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-438 returned 123.53 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 500 m
    • PE-21-452 returned 5.65 g/t Au over 9.95 m at a vertical depth of 360 m
  • Eastern (deeper) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-404W2 returned 35.89 g/t Au over 6.75 m at a vertical depth of 940 m
    • PE-21-440W1 returned 16.66 g/t Au over 9.10 m including 160.04 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 96.79 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 510 m
    • PE-21-404W1 returned 13.54 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 980 m
    • PE-21-380 returned 16.18 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 134.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 460 m
    • PE-21-412 returned 14.85 g/t Au over 5.00 m at a vertical depth of 330 m
    • PE-21-436 returned 29.80 g/t Au over 2.05 m at a vertical depth of 600 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 34 drill holes focused on the expansion and definition of gold mineralization on High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the eastern portion of Perron and currently known mineralized zones including the HGZ. A complete list of results is available in Tables 1 & 2 and presented in Figures 2, 3, & 4.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") (TSXV: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Share of $4.82 (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of C$33,740,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Amex Reports on Regional Exploration Program including Four New Gold Zones

Highlights include:

  • E2 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-034 returned 5.58 g/t Au over 13.85 m including 136.02 g/t Au over 0.55 m
    • PEX-21-066 returned 4.54 g/t Au over 8.45 m
  • GOLD-COPPER DONNA ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-21-318W1 returned 1.37 g/t Au and 0.25 % Cu over 56.00 m including 3.59 g/t Au and 0.72 % Cu over 14.70 m
    • PE-21-318 returned 0.79 g/t Au and 0.24 % Cu over 29.15 m
    • PE-21-318W2 returned 0.89 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu over 16.00 m
  • E3 GOLD ZONE (new zone)
    • PEX-20-003 returned 0.75 g/t Au over 33.80 m
  • UPPER HIGH GRADE ZONE (new zone)
    • PE-20-207W1 returned 18.79 g/t Au over 1.05 m
    • PE-20-190 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 17.20 m
    • PE-20-186A returned 4.08 g/t Au over 3.50 m
  • 210 GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PE-20-229 returned 1.12 g/t Au over 19.50 m
    • PE-21-280 returned 2.39 g/t Au over 9.00 m
    • PE-21-301 returned 0.82 g/t Au over 15.00 m
  • ALIZEE GOLD ZONE (follow-up drilling)
    • PEX-21-049 returned 7.62 g/t Au over 2.15 m
  • WESTERN PERRON (regional exploration drilling)
    • PEX-21-054 returned 3.18 g/t Au over 4.50 m
    • PEX-21-065 returned 2.56 g/t Au over 3.30 m
    • PEX-21-011 returned 3.09 g/t Au over 1.70 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 58 drill holes focused on new areas of gold mineralization on the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of Perron and all currently known mineralized zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Reviews 2021 Accomplishments and Announces Exploration Plans for 2022

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to provide a review of its 2021 accomplishments and exploration plans and goals for 2022.

On the corporate front, the Company ended the year in a strengthened financial position with the full exercise of all remaining warrants, adding $7 million to the treasury, demonstrating continued shareholder support and confidence. Additionally, Amex Exploration was named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX. As part of its ongoing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Amex strengthened the Board of Directors through the appointment of Bryan Coates as Lead Independent Director and election of Dr. Luisa Morena as Independent Director.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
three gold bars atop a stock chart

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Best-to-Date Intercept Sends Westhaven Higher

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the first trading week of April trending lower, slipping to 875.93 on Wednesday (April 6) before beginning a slow ascent.

Mounting uncertainty has weighed down indexes across North America as inflation continues to balloon, reaching 5.7 percent in Canada and 7.9 percent in the US in February.

The war in Ukraine and increasing recessionary fears have depleted consumer sentiment, and experts believe these factors are likely to worsen in the weeks to come.

Keep reading...Show less

Pueblo Viejo Moves Forward with Life of Mine Extension Project

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that the Dominican Government had completed its strategic review of the location of the new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) for the Pueblo Viejo mine. The new TSF forms part of the expansion project that is designed to extend the Tier One 1 mine's life to beyond 2040 and support annual production in excess of 800,000 ounces 2 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Resources Corp. Common Share Purchase Warrants

Novo Resources Corp. Common Share Purchase Warrants

Novo Resources Corp is a company engaged in the business of evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties with a focus on gold. The organization has business interests in properties located in Australia, Canada, and the USA. Its projects include Beatons Creek Property, Millennium Property, Blue Spec; Paleo-Placer; Comet Well, and others.

MCFARLANE LAKE MINING LIMITED

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd is a gold exploration and development company currently engaged in the acquisition and assessment of gold properties. Its properties include High Lake, West Hawk Lake, McMillan among others.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. Its assets portfolio includes Northparkes, Fosterville, Cerro Lindo, and Pumpkin Hollow among others.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×