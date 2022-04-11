Highlights from the Denise Zone include: Western Denise 65.00 m of 1.89 gt Au, including 0.50 m of 197.35 gt Au at a vertical depth of ~345-390 m in hole PE-21-422; 58.50 m of 1.82 gt Au, including 0.50 m of 177.65 gt Au, at a vertical depth of ~350-400 m in hole PE-21-392; 166.50 m of 0.59 gt Au, including 30.30 m of 1.16 gt Au and 6.00 m of 5.16 gt Au at a vertical depth of ~170-280 m in hole PE-21-411; 16.00 m of ...

AMX:CA