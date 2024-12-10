Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Somerset Minerals Logo

Acquisition of High-Grade Copper Project Adjacent to White Cliff Minerals

Somerset Minerals Ltd (“Somerset” or the “Company”) (ASX:SMM) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Sentinel Resources Pty Ltd (“Sentinel”), which, through its local subsidiary, holds the Coppermine Project (the “Project”) in Nunavut, Canada.

Importantly, the Coppermine Project hosts 1,055 km2 of the prospective Copper Creek Formation basalts, and is interpreted to include the strike extensions to White Cliff’s high priory targets of Vision, Stark, Thor and Rocket (Figure 2 & 3), with the prospectivity of the wider project area also supported by extensive surface sampling and historic exploration (Table 1). Importantly, Somerset holds the ground entirely around and along strike from White Cliff’s recently acquired Danvers prospect which contains a non-JORC or NI 43-101 resource of 4.16Mt @ 2.96% Cu.


Click here for the full ASX release

This article includes content from Somerset Minerals licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lundin Mining Announces Sale of Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan for Total Consideration of up to $1.52 Billion

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces today it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Neves-Corvo operation in Portugal and Zinkgruvan operation in Sweden to Boliden AB (OM: BOL) ("Boliden") for up to $1.52 billion in total consideration (the "Transaction"). Unless otherwise stated, all numbers are presented in United States dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has signed a term sheet with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) for a joint venture to advance the Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia.

The partnership, announced on Wednesday (December 4), seeks to develop both companies’ exploration initiatives.

Sumitomo will acquire a 30 percent equity stake in the Winu project for US$399 million, including an initial payment of US$195 million and US$204 million in deferred considerations tied to project milestones and other conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

Results of VVC Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Shareholders’ Meeting
The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) took place virtually yesterday with 34 attendees (shareholders and guests). Total attendance in person and by proxy was 137 shareholders representing about 51.4% of the outstanding shares. At the AGM, shareholders approved the election of all Directors proposed by Management with over 90% of the tendered votes being in favor, and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company with all of the tendered votes being in favor.

Keep reading...Show less
Greentech Metals Limited

Drilling Planned for Resource Expansion at Whundo Copper Project

GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE) (GreenTech or the Company) is pleased to announce a second stage drill program at the Whundo Cu-Zn project in the West Pilbara region, which is anticipated to commence in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of the end of many copper cylinders of varying sizes.

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Copper has performed well in recent years, and the price of copper on the COMEX and LME reached record highs in May.

While it has pulled back over the following months, there is plenty of optimism for the red metal over the longer-term.

Many market watchers are forecasting a robust outlook, especially as low supply is coming up against higher usage from sectors such as the renewable energy and electric vehicle industries. Fastmarkets is predicting that copper demand from energy transition sectors should grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent in the decade to 2034.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for the Xavantina Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update of its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral reserve and resource estimates for its Xavantina Operations, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. The updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates incorporate drilling activities and mining depletion on the properties through June 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

