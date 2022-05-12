Precious MetalsInvesting News

Amex Exploration Inc. announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor ...

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) was reappointed as the external auditor of TGSC and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors with 99% of the votes cast supporting the appointment of the auditor. Shareholders also voted 98% in favor, to approve Amex's rolling up to 10% stock option plan, through which the total number of common shares reserved for issuance as incentive stock options shall not exceed 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares. The plan remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Update

Also during the AGM, the Company provided a review of operations during the year 2021 and to date. Depending on the season, Amex has up to 10 drills turning and is drilling approximately 10,000 metres a month, making this campaign one of the largest and most aggressive exploration programs in Canada.

The carefully planned 2021 exploration program led to important new discoveries:

  • the Alizee Gold Zone
  • the 210 Gold Zone
  • the Upper HGZ
  • the E2 Gold Zone and,
  • a new copper rich VMS discovery, the QF Zone.

In addition, Amex further defined and expanded the Denise Zone and identified exceptional high-grade gold continuity in the High-Grade Gold Zone (HGZ). To date, Amex has hit very high-grade and often visible gold in multiple zones across the project over a 3.5 km corridor of gold mineralization.

Much of the winter drilling campaign focused on the Denise zone and the newly discovered E2 zone, taking advantage of better access due to the cold weather. The Denise target is a very important zone that is kilometric in scale. Numerous additional holes are pending and planned, to better define this area along strike and to depth.

The E2 zone is also a very important target for Amex, as it is an underground-type ore shoot that lies only ~250 metres from the HGZ zone and is proving to be sub-parallel. Of course, the HGZ continues to be an important zone and is a very rich underground target.

In terms of financing, over 60M$ was raised since 2021 and since the discovery of the HGZ at the end of 2018, Amex has drilled approximately 280,000 meters, in 788 drill holes, and another 60-70,000 meters of drilling is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

With all of this activity, the Company wishes to highlight its commitment to moving forward using environmental, social and economic best practices. Earlier this year, Amex began the process to obtain the ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. Amex expects to complete certification before the end of the year. ECOLOGO® features third-party certification of environmental, social and economic practices.

Finally, the Company adopted a Code of Conduct and Business Ethics and is addressing diversity, women now make up to 25% of our Board and visible minorities, make up 12.5%. To support our efforts, the Board has created an ESG Committee to ensure strong, value creating, governance practices in place.

Board Update

Following the AGM, the Corporation is announcing that as of today, Mr. Bryan Coates, an independent director, has resigned from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. Amex Exploration thanks Mr. Coates for his contribution to the Board over the past 2 years.

Qualified Person
Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123863

Montreal, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Amex Exploration IncTSXV:AMXGold Investing
AMX:CA
Amex Exploration Inc

Amex Exploration Inc

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec

The Perron gold property is located approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. The 4,517-hectare property is fully road accessible all year round and is fully serviced by power and water.

amex exploration abitibi greenstone belt
Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Perron hosts 15 kilometers of faults to explore including the Perron and the Normetal fault. The regional northwest-southeast trending Normetal fault delineates a major structural corridor associated with massive sulfide deposits. This fault has given rise to notable ore bodies such as the nearby past-producing Normetal copperzinc-gold-silver mine and the Normetmar zinc deposit as well as a few gold-bearing vein showings.

Perron was originally explored for base metals in the mid-1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1996, Amex has conducted a series of successful exploration programs aimed at the Beaupre Block, a highly prospective wedge that is known to host gold at the Perron property. Over the years this exploration work has led to several gold and base metal discoveries, including three high-grade gold zones: Eastern Gold, Gratien Gold and Grey Cat. The underexplored property also hosts several compelling regional drill targets.

amex exploration perron property geology
Perron Property Geology

The Beaupre Block hosts a 3.2-kilometer-long corridor of known gold mineralization from the Eastern Gold zone to the Gratien Gold zone.

amex exploration beaupre block
3.2 KM Defined Gold Corridor on Beaupre Block
Keep reading...Show less
Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Closes C$49.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced "bought deal" private placement in the amount of $49,609,850 (the "Offering"), led by PI Financial Corp., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. (together, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued a total of 10,295,500 common shares on a flow-through basis (each, a "FT Share"), at a price of $4.82 per FT Share of which, 1,342,500 FT Shares were issued following the exercise of the Underwriters 15% over allotment option.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex commented, "This is the largest financing in the history of the Company that significantly strengthens our treasury and funds a very aggressive exploration program, for which Amex has become known in the industry. Last year we put 94% of our dollars spent to work in exploration and we have been rewarded with significant expansion of our known gold zones as well as new gold and VMS discoveries on the Perron property. 100% of the money raised from this financing will be put into our exploration program to build a substantial resource at Perron."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Significantly Expands High Grade Zone Along Strike and Reports Drill Results of up to 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m

Amex Significantly Expands High Grade Zone Along Strike and Reports Drill Results of up to 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m

Highlights include:

  • Western (shallow) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-366W1 returned 78.62 g/t Au over 5.90 m including 908.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-405 returned 43.74 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 583.34 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m
    • PE-21-410W1 returned 21.86 g/t Au over 5.56 m including 107.94 g/t Au over 1.05 m at a vertical depth of 630 m
    • PE-21-438 returned 123.53 g/t Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 500 m
    • PE-21-452 returned 5.65 g/t Au over 9.95 m at a vertical depth of 360 m
  • Eastern (deeper) High Grade Zone
    • PE-21-404W2 returned 35.89 g/t Au over 6.75 m at a vertical depth of 940 m
    • PE-21-440W1 returned 16.66 g/t Au over 9.10 m including 160.04 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 96.79 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 510 m
    • PE-21-404W1 returned 13.54 g/t Au over 10.50 m at a vertical depth of 980 m
    • PE-21-380 returned 16.18 g/t Au over 6.80 m including 134.92 g/t Au over 0.70 m at a vertical depth of 460 m
    • PE-21-412 returned 14.85 g/t Au over 5.00 m at a vertical depth of 330 m
    • PE-21-436 returned 29.80 g/t Au over 2.05 m at a vertical depth of 600 m

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 34 drill holes focused on the expansion and definition of gold mineralization on High Grade Zone ("HGZ") of the Perron project ("Perron" or the "Project"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the eastern portion of Perron and currently known mineralized zones including the HGZ. A complete list of results is available in Tables 1 & 2 and presented in Figures 2, 3, & 4.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") (TSXV: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Share of $4.82 (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of C$33,740,000 (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High-grade Silver Mine in Idaho

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High Grade Silver Mine in Idahoyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
blocks saying "hodl" with coins

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODL

Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODLyoutu.be

The gold price has tumbled since last week's US Federal Reserve meeting, which saw the central bank raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2000 in an effort to combat inflation.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), pointed out that the yellow metal's decline is a buying opportunity.

"Buy the dip and hold on for dear life, as the crypto kids say — HODL," he said. HODL is a term that originated in the cryptocurrency community, although it’s since gained mainstream usage through popular memes.

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp. on their latest news.The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Collective Mining (TSXV:CNL) announces additional assay results from the Olympus Target

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Press release picture


Collective Mining (CNL) has announced high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from the Olympic target at the Guayabales Project in Colombia. The company has three diamond drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project as part of its 2022 drill program. Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results from the Olympus and Apollo targets.
For the full interview with Ari Sussman and to learn more about Collective Mining, click here

Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) introduces The Metallic Group's community relations team

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey is planned to expand the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016. Conductive zones detected in the 2016 surveys were targeted in the Company's drilling program in March and April 2022 which intersected the following mineralized zones (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ):

  • Borehole GEM22-01 : weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres) from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres);
  • Borehole GEM22-02 : weighted-average of 775.9 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 390 to 520 feet (118.90 to 158.54 metres), including 1,133.1 ppm lithium over 40 feet (12.20 metres) from 480 to 520 feet (146.34 to 158.54 metres). The analytical results for an additional 131 samples from GEM22-02 are still pending.
2022 Geophysical Program

Fig. 1: Gemini Lithium Project 2022 TDEM Survey Plan (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

The 2022 surveys are designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers within a historical gravity low that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres are planned in three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

The TDEM moving loop survey will employ 400 metre by 400 metre loops to collect data along new survey lines parallel to the 2016 survey lines, which had detected a highly-conductive layer (see Figure 2 below). At present, the northern and western limits of the conductive clay layer at Gemini are not well-defined and the 2022 survey results are anticipated to add to the Company's geological knowledge of the conductive zones. Results from the TDEM survey are expected during May 2022 and based on those results, Nevada Sunrise plans to submit an amended drilling plan to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the permitting of new drill targets at Gemini.

Fig. 2: Gemini Lithium Project Conductive Zone with 2022 Drillholes and Lithium Values (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 additional unpatented placer claims and 288 new unpatented lode claims in the spring of 2022. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. The initial analytical results from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02 suggest that the lithium-bearing clay layers at Gemini may be widespread. Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current BLM drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The results of geochemical analysis on sediment samples described in this news release were shipped in March and April 2022 to American Assay Laboratories and ALS Group USA ("ALS") and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-MS method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and spectrometry to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur", TSXV:CPAU), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c8067.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from its grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills turning at the Olympus and Apollo targets as well as the newly discovered Trap target. At Olympus, the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced discovery holes of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent and 216.7 metres @ 1.08 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15 and May 9, 2022, respectively).

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×