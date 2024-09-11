- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
AngloGold Ashanti to Buy Centamin for US$2.5 Billion, Creating Fourth Largest Gold Company
The deal will make AngloGold Ashanti the fourth largest gold producer globally, behind Newmont, Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) has announced a US$2.5 billion acquisition of Centamin (LSE:CEY,TSX:CEE), a mining company operating Sukari — one of the world’s biggest gold mines and Egypt’s largest.
AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon, who took over in 2021, emphasized that the acquisition is part of a broader strategy of focusing on “Tier 1” assets, which are high-value, low-cost projects with long operational life spans.
“The Transaction is free cash flow accretive in the first full year of production and NAV accretive from day one; it will also offer additional upsides as we leverage our corporate infrastructure and our core competencies in exploration, operations and asset optimisation,” Calderon commented in a Tuesday (September 10) statement.
He also noted that AngloGold had spent the past few years reorganizing its operations before embarking on this acquisition push.
Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 new AngloGold shares and US$0.125 in cash for each Centamin share held. This offer represents a 36.7 percent premium to Centamin's closing price the day before the announcement.
Following the merger, Centamin shareholders will own approximately 16.4 percent of the combined company, with the remainder controlled by AngloGold’s shareholders.
The combination of Sukari's output, which stands at 450,000 ounces annually, with AngloGold’s existing operations will push the company’s annual production to over 3 million ounces.
This will make it the fourth largest gold producer globally, only trailing Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).
The acquisition also comes during a period of heightened M&A activity in the gold mining sector.
Several key deals have taken place recently, including Newmont’s US$16.8 billion acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023 and Gold Fields’ (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) planned acquisition of Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK,OTC Pink:OBNNF) for US$1.59 billion last month.
The trend reflects the increasing consolidation within the gold mining industry, as major players look to streamline operations and secure high-quality assets in a competitive market.
Currently, AngloGold operates in nine countries, including Tanzania, Ghana, Australia, and the United States. Sukari will add Egypt to this list, providing the company with access to one of the largest producing gold mines in the world.
Reuters reported that AngloGold may look to divest certain assets following the acquisition, including Centamin’s Doropo project in Ivory Coast and two of AngloGold’s Brazilian operations to allow the company to refocus its portfolio around its most valuable assets while still benefiting from the expanded production capabilities the Centamin deal offers.
Centamin’s departure from the London Stock Exchange represents a continued trend of mining companies consolidating and shifting their operations to new regions. After it is acquired by AngloGold, Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) will remain the only major precious metals mining company listed on the exchange.
Shares of AngloGold declined by 8 percent following the announcement, while Centamin’s share price surged by over 20 percent as investors reacted to the news.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.