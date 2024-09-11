Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

AngloGold Ashanti to Buy Centamin for US$2.5 Billion, Creating Fourth Largest Gold Company

The deal will make AngloGold Ashanti the fourth largest gold producer globally, behind Newmont, Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines

Egypt flag with pyramids in background.
Jordi Orts Segalés / Unsplash

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) has announced a US$2.5 billion acquisition of Centamin (LSE:CEY,TSX:CEE), a mining company operating Sukari — one of the world’s biggest gold mines and Egypt’s largest.

AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon, who took over in 2021, emphasized that the acquisition is part of a broader strategy of focusing on “Tier 1” assets, which are high-value, low-cost projects with long operational life spans.

“The Transaction is free cash flow accretive in the first full year of production and NAV accretive from day one; it will also offer additional upsides as we leverage our corporate infrastructure and our core competencies in exploration, operations and asset optimisation,” Calderon commented in a Tuesday (September 10) statement.

He also noted that AngloGold had spent the past few years reorganizing its operations before embarking on this acquisition push.

Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 new AngloGold shares and US$0.125 in cash for each Centamin share held. This offer represents a 36.7 percent premium to Centamin's closing price the day before the announcement.

Following the merger, Centamin shareholders will own approximately 16.4 percent of the combined company, with the remainder controlled by AngloGold’s shareholders.

The combination of Sukari's output, which stands at 450,000 ounces annually, with AngloGold’s existing operations will push the company’s annual production to over 3 million ounces.

This will make it the fourth largest gold producer globally, only trailing Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM).

The acquisition also comes during a period of heightened M&A activity in the gold mining sector.

Several key deals have taken place recently, including Newmont’s US$16.8 billion acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023 and Gold Fields’ (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) planned acquisition of Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK,OTC Pink:OBNNF) for US$1.59 billion last month.

The trend reflects the increasing consolidation within the gold mining industry, as major players look to streamline operations and secure high-quality assets in a competitive market.

Currently, AngloGold operates in nine countries, including Tanzania, Ghana, Australia, and the United States. Sukari will add Egypt to this list, providing the company with access to one of the largest producing gold mines in the world.

Reuters reported that AngloGold may look to divest certain assets following the acquisition, including Centamin’s Doropo project in Ivory Coast and two of AngloGold’s Brazilian operations to allow the company to refocus its portfolio around its most valuable assets while still benefiting from the expanded production capabilities the Centamin deal offers.

Centamin’s departure from the London Stock Exchange represents a continued trend of mining companies consolidating and shifting their operations to new regions. After it is acquired by AngloGold, Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV,TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) will remain the only major precious metals mining company listed on the exchange.

Shares of AngloGold declined by 8 percent following the announcement, while Centamin’s share price surged by over 20 percent as investors reacted to the news.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

