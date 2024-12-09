Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astral Resources
Gold exploration with highly prospective assets in Western Australia
Gold Investing

Astral Resources Eyes Gold Production at Mandilla Project in Western Australia

“You can't have a strategy that's reliant on someone else. And so our strategy is to run through to production. Again, the peak negative cashflow at scoping was AU$191 million. When you have a market cap of AU$150 million, I don't see a significant hurdle to being able to fund that project ourselves,” said Marc Ducler, managing director of Astral Resources.

Australia-based gold explorer and developer Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is riding the strong gold price wave as it ramps up exploration and moves toward a prefeasibility study — and ultimately production — at its flagship Mandilla project.

Managing Director Marc Ducler outlined the positive economics for Mandilla, which is in Western Australia. He said they have improved significantly since a scoping study for the project was released in September 2023.

“We were (projecting) a net present value of AU$440 million. And that's at AU$2,750 (for the gold price). You move it to the gold price today, and we have a project that has AU$1.2 billion in net present value and is capable of providing over AU$285 million worth of free cashflow every single year,” he explained.

The company is now progressing from the scoping study to a prefeasibility study and then toward a definitive feasibility study, with intention to develop the Mandilla project through to production.

“You can't have a strategy that's reliant on someone else. And so our strategy is to run through to production. Again, the peak negative cashflow at scoping was AU$191 million. When you have a market cap of AU$150 million, I don't see a significant hurdle to being able to fund that project ourselves. So we certainly aren't in the business of looking for a partner and giving that value away,” Duclar said.

Early in the new year, he said the company will continue its drilling program at the Theia, Iris and Eos targets at Mandilla, and at the Kamperman prospect at the Feysville project, with the goal of updating the resource estimates for both projects.

Astral Resources expects to deliver a prefeasibility study in the second quarter of 2025.

Watch the full interview with Marc Ducler, managing director of Astral Resources, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Astral Resources (ASX:AAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Astral Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Astral Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Astral Resourcesand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

