Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Summit’s maiden drilling program has commenced at the recently acquired 100% owned Barra Lithium Project (“Barra”).

The Barra Lithium Project consists of four recently acquired tenements that are located within close proximity to the existing operating Miranda Lithium mine that is within the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (“BPP”) in northeast Brazil.

Summit has completed extensive ground mapping and sampling across the Barra Project that has highlighted multiple, newly discovered quartz outcrops that are aligned along the predicted regional trend lines.

The pegmatites observed in the adjacent Lithium mine are zonal and contain a large central quartz core with the Lithium mineralisation distributed broadly on each side of the core. The Company believes that the quartz outcrops detected across the Barra Project highlight potential extensions of previously unmapped pegmatite quartz cores, as they are observed to run northeast along strike from the existing Lithium mine. Additional large quartz outcrops have been identified in the mapping program, which could also indicate the possibility of multiple pegmatites running parallel to the main trend line. As a result, the drilling program has been designed to test these new prospective areas, along with the main pegmatite trend line.

Click here for the full ASX release


This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Proposed issue of securities - EUR

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Proposed issue of securities - EUR

Lithium Universe

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Lithium-ion batteries.

Rio Tinto Shares Initial Resources and Ore Reserves for Rincon Lithium Project

Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) released an initial mineral resources and ore reserves report for its 100 percent owned Argentina-based Rincon project on Wednesday (December 4).

Mineral resources inclusive of ore reserves comprise 1.54 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the measured category, with 7.75 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.29 million tonnes in the inferred category.

Probable ore reserves are made up of 2.07 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals

Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals


Lithium periodic symbol standing next to lithium metal.

Wildcat Resources Updates Lithium-Tantalum Resource for Tabba Tabba

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8,OTC Pink:WDCTF) unveiled a high-confidence updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Tabba Tabba lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia.

The company reported a mineral resource of 74.1 million tonnes grading 1 percent lithium oxide at a cut off of 0.45 percent, for a total resource of 740,200 tonnes of lithium.

The MRE, updated on November 28, highlights that 94 percent of the resource is classified as indicated.

