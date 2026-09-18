Jeff Clark, founder of TheGoldAdvisor.com, shares his thoughts on where gold and silver are in the current cycle, and where he sees value today.

"I don't think this is the time to give up — in fact, I'm doing the opposite. I think you can look at prices right now and get some good value on things. I would stay invested," he said.

Click here to sign up for the Gold Advisor Network Summit.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.