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Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver on Sale, I'm Investing "Aggressively" Now play icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver on Sale, I'm Investing "Aggressively" Now

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Sep 18, 2026 07:55PM

"My message to the retail investor is: don't give up yet," said Jeff Clark of TheGoldAdvisor.com.

Jeff Clark, founder of TheGoldAdvisor.com, shares his thoughts on where gold and silver are in the current cycle, and where he sees value today.

"I don't think this is the time to give up — in fact, I'm doing the opposite. I think you can look at prices right now and get some good value on things. I would stay invested," he said.

Click here to sign up for the Gold Advisor Network Summit.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Brien Lundin, gold bars. play icon
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Brien Lundin: Gold, Bonds Sending Warning — Here's What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 11, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shares his latest thoughts on gold, saying that for the last couple of months the price has largely been rising alongside real yields in the bond market.

In his view, that's a potentially concerning sign for what's ahead.

Click here to sign up for the New Orleans Investment Conference.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

John Kaiser, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

John Kaiser: Gold's New Price Base, Plus Stocks I'm Watching Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 08, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Kaiser of Kaiser Research believes the "mother of all resource junior bull cycles" is currently in its fourth inning, with a "wall of cash" headed for the sector.

In his view, now is the time for investors to research which stocks they want to buy.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Text reads "Weekly Editor’s Picks," over gold bars and silver bars with a large green upward arrow. play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Warsh Scare, Oil Prices Break US$90

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 04, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price is in recovery mode after last week's speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh ate away at its end-of-summer gains.

The yellow metal slipped briefly below the US$4,300 per ounce level on Tuesday (September 1), but then bounced back, nearly touching US$4,500.

Silver was also on the rise, pushing past US$67 per ounce for a short time.

The precious metals were reacting to a variety of factors, including comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Speaking at a Reuters event on Thursday (September 3), he said his stance on interest rates will be "heavily influenced" by August inflation data.

Those numbers are scheduled to come out on September 11, and Waller said if he sees progress toward the Fed's 2 percent target, he would be in favor of keeping rates steady.

Waller's comments helped calm a surge in treasury yields that saw the 10 year note reach its highest level since November 2023. The jump came as tensions in the Middle East reignited.

Looking forward, investors are focused on the Fed's next meeting, set to run from September 15 to 16. CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool currently shows market watchers are pricing in a 60 percent probability of a hike — the percentage increased after US nonfarm payroll numbers, released on Friday (September 4), came in well above expectations.

Going back to gold, a key question is whether the bottom has been reached. I heard this week from John Kaiser of Kaiser Research Online, who said the overall trend is positive:

"(Gold) has its ups and downs like it had in the past week, but I think it's on a sustained uptrend. I don't know where it'll eventually level out.
"But now ... I'm saying now US$4,000 is the base, and the juniors are seriously undervalued. Explorers are just getting underway. Their financing is still fairly focused on a small group of companies. I think we're in the fourth inning of the mother of all resource junior bull cycles."

Kaiser also weighs in on how he's positioning for that scenario — watch the full interview here.

Bullet briefing — Billions in gold moved, oil breaks US$90

Dutch central bank moves gold

The Dutch central bank turned heads this week with the news that it has moved billions of dollars worth of gold from New York and Ottawa to London.

Between March and August of this year, it transferred around 86 tonnes of the yellow metal out of North America, leaving about 227 tonnes between Canada and the US.

The central bank cited "increasing geopolitical unrest" as a key reason for the decision, saying that a more balanced distribution of its gold reserves helps to spread risk, and also makes the metal "more readily available for use in a crisis situation."

The Netherlands joins a growing number of countries that are looking to move their gold closer to home, with others including France.

Oil prices break US$90

This week's tensions in the Middle East didn't just impact gold — they also affected oil, pushing prices above the US$90 per barrel level early in the period.

The conflict has undeniably created a huge amount of volatility, but in an interview this week, Adam Rozencwajg of Goehring & Rozencwajg pointed out that it hasn't led to the sky-high price levels that many expected when the Iran war first broke out — at least not yet.

Rozencwajg sees a potential bottleneck building in the refinery segment of the market, and he believes that as that comes to light oil prices are likely to go up. Here's how he explained it:

"No one is particularly bullish. I think whatever price you see, if you see a nine-handle on oil today, it's not because people are more bullish today than they were two or three months ago. In fact, I think people have maintained their fairly bearish, pervasive views throughout the year. And the only thing that's really affected the price has been what your risk team is allowing you to short.
"So that's going to flip. At some point, if we're right, this is going to become an area where people are interested in putting risk capital. This is something that people are going to talk bullishly about, and push the price up. And you're at a US$90 price without any of that having happened yet. And even if you look today, the short interest is quite high on a lot of this. So where do prices go from here? I mean, I suspect higher."

Rozencwajg covers a lot of ground, and I highly recommend listening to the full conversation to get his complete thoughts. Click here to watch the interview.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars. play icon
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Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Again

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 03, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his thoughts on the oil market, explaining why the Iran war hasn't been as disruptive as many initially expected.

In his view, a developing bottleneck in refining could be the catalyst that ramps up pressure.

"Where do prices go from here? I suspect higher — I don't think we're out of the woods," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold bars stacked in front of US Federal Reserve seal, with red downward arrow. play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Warsh Speaks, Gold and Silver Fall — Summer Price Run Over?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodAug 28, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price started strong this week, rising as high as US$4,685 per ounce early in the period before taking a tumble to the US$4,540 level.

Silver was a similar story, although its high point of nearly US$71 per ounce came later in the week; the white metal then fell to around US$68.50.

The price declines for both precious metals came after US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh spoke on Friday (August 28) at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

Fed leaders typically use the event to share broad thoughts on the direction of policy and interest rates, and this year's iteration has been strongly anticipated — since taking the helm at the central bank earlier this year, Warsh has been fairly tight-lipped about plans.

While his comments in Jackson Hole were in line with his previous statements, they drove home that rate hikes remain possible — Warsh reiterated the Fed's 2 percent inflation target, saying that it's based on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

July PCE data came out this week, showing a seasonally adjusted rise of 0.2 percent for the month and 3.7 percent on an annual basis. Core PCE, which removes the volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent from June and 3.3 percent from a year ago.

Those numbers were largely in line with expectations, but Warsh cautioned that they don't necessarily mean that "underlying trends have meaningfully improved."

Gold and silver fare better in lower-rate environments, and with hikes firmly on the table, investors are now closely watching the Fed's next meeting, scheduled for September 15 to 16.

Bullet briefing — Experts tout uranium, copper stocks

Uranium buying opportunity?

Gold and silver have definitely been receiving renewed attention as the summer draws to a close, but they're not the only commodities worth looking at right now.

I heard this week from Steve Barton of In It To Win It, who spoke about a seasonal pattern in uranium that in his view presents a strong opportunity. Here's how he explained it:

"We can see that there's a definite seasonality here in the summertime. You've interviewed Justin Huhn, just like I do every couple of months or so, and he was basically forecasting this right here — that during the summer we're probably going to get a pullback in uranium, and that's exactly what happened ... So we've got — we're kind of in late August here, and then we've got a pretty good price spike coming, I think, in uranium. I really like getting some uranium equities right now."

Barton suggested using the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM) to get exposure to the sector, adding that uranium is "probably one of the best deals today."

He also sees platinum and palladium as speculative bets — however, it's worth noting that Barton is an active trader, so his ideas may require quick reaction times.

US makes nuclear power push

While Barton expects a compelling short-term move in uranium, it's no secret that the long-term outlook is also growing ever stronger as global energy demand increases.

This week the case for uranium was bolstered even further as the US Army announced plans to add microreactors at five military bases in the country.

Antares Nuclear, BWXT Advanced Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, Radiant Industries and Westinghouse Government Services will receive a combined US$2.2 billion over a five year period to own, construct and operate the microreactors.

The idea is to provide the bases with power that is independent of the commercial electric grid, a move that the army says will offer protection against grid failure.

The funds will be delivered under the Janus Program, which the army launched last year after being tasked under an executive order with setting up an advanced reactor at a domestic military installation by September 30, 2028.

Copper price hits new high

We covered copper's positive setup last week, and this week the red metal continued to ramp up, setting another new price record on the London Metal Exchange.

Although it pulled back after reaching that high, investor and author Gianni Kovacevic believes these levels aren't unrealistic for copper:

"Yes, these prices are sustainable. Like everything else that's priced in the US dollar — the loss of spending power. So we're looking now at copper at all-time highs. How much spending power has been lost in the US dollar? Inflation, we've seen it everywhere, from Big Macs to copper to everything you buy. It's not really all-time highs. If we look at an inflation-adjusted all-time high in copper, when you factor in the loss of spending power in the US dollar, there's room to grow still, in my opinion."

Kovacevic is a longtime copper bull, and he said he's currently getting exposure to the sector via Lumina Metals (TSX:LMCU,OTCPL:LMCUF), a Ross Beaty-backed company that recently began trading.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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