Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from new follow-up drillholes on the copper rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') QF Zone. The QF Zone occurs along the Normétal Mine Horizon which is a kilometric tuffaceous unit that hosts the nearby past-producing Normétal Mine as shown in Figure 1. See Figures 2 & 3 for a plan map and longitudinal section of the drill intercepts and Figure 4 for photos of the polymetallic sulfide mineralization.

Highlights include:

  • PEX-21-083W1 intersected 2.86% CuEq comprising 2.17% Cu, 0.90% Zn, 0.28 g/t Au and 18.84 g/t Ag over 6.40 m including 4.81% CuEq comprising 4.25% Cu, 0.18% Zn, 0.36 g/t Au and 32.44 g/t over 1.60 m at a vertical depth of approximately 570 m;
  • PEX-22-108 intersected 2.08% CuEq comprising 1.84% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.13 g/t Au and 11.77 g/t Ag over 7.10 m, including 6.08% CuEq comprising 5.43% Cu, 0.27% Zn, 0.40g/t Au and 35.39g/t Ag over 1.90 m at a vertical depth of approximately 560 m; and
  • PEX-21-098W2 intersected 6.03% CuEq comprising 5.37% Cu, 0.39% Zn, 0.36 g/t Au and 33.58 g/t Ag over 2.20 m at a vertical depth of approximately 610 m.

The QF Zone grades and widths compares favourably to the neighbouring Normetal Mine which produced approximately 10.1 million tonnes grading 2.24% Cu, 5.41% Zn, 0.53 g/t Au, and 44.45 g/t Ag 1937 to 1975, with development down to a depth of approximately 2.40 km (SIGEOM - Mine Normétal).

Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration, commented, "Today's results illustrate that the copper rich core of QF zone is becoming more robust at the 600 m level and shows a very good eastern lateral extension with copper values of about 2% over a thickness of approximately 4 to 5 meters. The apparent gap of intercepts and borehole geophysical anomalies between the surface and the 600 m level may simply be due to the absence of drilling in this area. Additionally, the QF VMS discovery is still open in all directions and additional work including more borehole geophysics and drilling will be needed to fully evaluate the real potential of this VMS discovery at Normétal."

Table 1: Assay results from the QF Zone at Perron

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)CuEq (%)Cu (%)Zn (%)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Vertical depth (m)
PEX-21-083W1688.00694.406.402.862.170.900.2818.84~570
Including690.70692.301.604.814.250.180.3632.44
PEX-22-108646.70653.807.102.081.840.170.1311.77~560
Including650.10652.001.906.085.430.270.4035.39
PEX-21-098W2738.75740.952.206.035.370.390.3633.58~610
PEX-21-095481.70483.651.952.591.201.330.6357.07~400
PEX-21-096535.00536.901.901.441.170.270.148.83~470
PEX-21-094742.65745.552.900.490.440.030.032.43~650
PEX-21-098W1772.45775.152.700.430.250.370.031.36~660

 
Formula
CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + [ ( Zn(%) * Zn price (lb)/Cu price (lb) ] + [ ( Ag(ppm) * (Ag price (lb)/Cu price (lb)/10000 ] + [ ( Au(ppm) *( Au price (lb)/Cu price (lb))/10000) ]
Assuming 100% Recovery of all metals
2022-06-17 metal price (US $): $4.02/lb Cu, $1.59/lb Zn, $1,837/oz Au, $21.6/oz Ag

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_002.jpg
 
Figure 1. Geological map of the Normétal Volcanic Complex, with the location of the Perron Property and the new VMS discovery (named the QF Zone). Modified from Lafrance et al., 2000.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_003.jpg
 
Figure 2. Geological compilation map of the target VMS area of the Perron property located within the Normétal Mine Sequence containing the QF Zone. Geology is modified from Sigéom.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_003full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_004.jpg
 
Figure 3. Long section of QF Zone with today's released hole locations in green labels. Previously announced (September 21, 2021) results labelled in black. Assay results are presented in core length (m). True width is approximately 50-70% of reported intercepts.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_004full.jpg
 
 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_005.jpg
 
Figure 4. Highlight photos of the massive to disseminated ulphide Cu-rich lens intersected in drillholes PEX-21-083W1 and PEX-22-108. Abbreviations: Cp - Chalcopyrite, Po - Pyrrhotite, Py - Pyrite, MS - Massive Sulphides,
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/128293_2ab76e51742beae6_005full.jpg

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank, one standard and one duplicate every 10 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Additionally, sample weight is taken prior shipment to validate sample identity. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Zinc, Copper and Silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1% and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Overview

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AMX,FRA:MX0,OTCQX:AMXEF) is a junior resource company focused on building ounce and making high-grade gold discoveries at its 100%-owned Perron Gold property located in Canada’s premier mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Ontario. The Perron property is located in the heart of Canada’s gold production in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition to Perron, Amex’s portfolio includes three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region.

As the second-largest gold producer in Canada, Quebec consistently ranks as one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world due in large part to its mining-friendly policies, ease in obtaining permits, high-quality infrastructure and extensive mineral wealth. The excellent mining infrastructure in Quebec and the Abitibi region where Amex operates helps to keep drilling costs low. The province is home to the country’s largest gold mine, the Canadian Malartic, which is one of more than 100 mines forged within the Abitibi. The belt is recognized as one of the world’s largest and most productive mineral repositories, having produced more than 180 million ounces of gold.

At Perron, Amex Exploration discovered three high-grade gold zones in 2019, now known as the Eastern Gold zone, the Gratien Gold zone, and the Grey Cat zone. The discoveries in these zones were significant in grade, with the Eastern gold zone giving up notable assays of 56.75 g/t gold over 8.5 meters, 29.44 g/t gold over 8.50 meters, 269.33 g/t gold over 1.35 meters and 393 g/t gold over 1.7 meters. These three active exploration zones remain open at depth and along strike allowing for plenty of exploration upside and opportunities to build ounces in known gold zones.

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully-funded 100,000-meter drill program with approximately 40,000 meters of drilling completed in 2019 and another 60,000 meters planned for 2020. While the main focus will be on defining and expanding the three main zones of known mineralization, 20,000 meters of planned drilling will be aimed at numerous regional targets that share similar geological features to the known gold zones. The current exploration program aims to provide the basis for a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate on the project. Amex’s end goal for Perron is to build up ounces quickly in order to become a potential acquisition target.

At the helm of Amex Exploration is a team of proven mine finders and capital market professionals. Executive Chairman of the Board Dr. Jacques Trottier has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration including time as CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he grew the Shahuindo mines in Peru into a 3 million ounce gold asset. Sulliden merged with Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources. President and CEO Victor Cantore has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience as an investment advisor with management roles at both public and private companies. During his career, Cantore has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Victor was instrumental in securing recent financings that enable Amex recent drilling success. Vice President Exploration Kelly Malcolm is a professional geologist with extensive precious metals exploration experience. He was recently involved in the discovery and delineation of Detour Gold’s high-grade 58N gold deposit.

Amex Exploration Company Highlights

  • Large 100-percent-owned land position in mining-friendly Quebec.
  • More than 15 kilometers of prospective faults in an underexplored section of the Abitibi greenstone belt.
  • Regional geology and drilling suggest there is an opportunity to host multiple deposits of various types, including orogenic gold and gold-rich polymetallic VMS systems on the property.
  • Current exploration program aims to provide a basis for maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate.
  • An experienced management team of proven mine finders.
  • Tight capital structure that is well-capitalized; Eric Sprott is the largest strategic shareholder with 12 percent of shares; management holds a combined 13 percent of shares.
  • One of the top-performing TSX stocks of 2019.

Amex Exploration’s Perron Project, Quebec

The Perron gold property is located approximately 110 kilometers north of the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec. The 4,517-hectare property is fully road accessible all year round and is fully serviced by power and water.

amex exploration abitibi greenstone belt
Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Perron hosts 15 kilometers of faults to explore including the Perron and the Normetal fault. The regional northwest-southeast trending Normetal fault delineates a major structural corridor associated with massive sulfide deposits. This fault has given rise to notable ore bodies such as the nearby past-producing Normetal copperzinc-gold-silver mine and the Normetmar zinc deposit as well as a few gold-bearing vein showings.

Perron was originally explored for base metals in the mid-1990s. Since acquiring the property in 1996, Amex has conducted a series of successful exploration programs aimed at the Beaupre Block, a highly prospective wedge that is known to host gold at the Perron property. Over the years this exploration work has led to several gold and base metal discoveries, including three high-grade gold zones: Eastern Gold, Gratien Gold and Grey Cat. The underexplored property also hosts several compelling regional drill targets.

amex exploration perron property geology
Perron Property Geology

The Beaupre Block hosts a 3.2-kilometer-long corridor of known gold mineralization from the Eastern Gold zone to the Gratien Gold zone.

amex exploration beaupre block
3.2 KM Defined Gold Corridor on Beaupre Block
Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has made multiple high grade gold discoveries in the prolific mining region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Amex, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Kelly Malcolm will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Amex Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project as shown in Figure 1. Today's drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include:

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Reports 30.90m of 11.57g/t Au from Eastern Denise Expansion Zone and 10.10m of 3.71g/t Au from the E2 Gold Zone

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce a total of 9 drill holes focused on near surface and on-strike expansion as well as definition drilling of the Denise Zone ("Denise"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project. In addition, the Company is also pleased to report 11 drills holes from the newly discovered E2 Gold Zone ("E2"). See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the EGZ. In addition, Amex would like to remind shareholders of its Annual General Meeting and corporate update which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern time and will be made available via webcast in consideration of current Covid 19 Government guidelines.

Register for the Zoom broadcast here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdOCorjkoGNcQmBM-YC2Nnwcry-3SWQdN

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Amex Drilling Expands Denise Zone by Additional 450 M to the East - Denise Zone Now Traced over ~1 Km of Strike and Remains Open

Highlights from the Denise Zone include:

Western Denise

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101618410"]

