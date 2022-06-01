Base MetalsInvesting News

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") announces that Leon Shivamber has joined the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Shivamber complements our talented and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are proud to have him join us in our mission of building a strong and agile company – one that is positioned to capitalize on the demand for critical raw materials as we rapidly grow and evolve," said Terrence Martell, Chairman of the VVC Board. "Leon has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence through his various business roles and community volunteer efforts and brings added insights and new perspectives to the Board."

About Leon Shivamber

He is a transformation leader with more than three decades of successful transformations under his belt.

Leon learned about Strategy and Business Integrity during his years at McKinsey & Company, Change Management, and Rapid Transformation during his New York Consulting Partners years and High-Performance Acquisitions during his years at Arrow Electronics.

He spent five years leading the prize-winning Supply Chain and Operations transformation at then Harris Corporation (now L3 Harris Technologies.

For three years after that role, Leon extended and applied his transformation experience as a leader and general manager building an international joint venture in the Middle East.

Thereafter, Leon spent three years as CEO leading the vibrant UAE headquartered Atlas Group with strategic businesses in communications, defense, energy, food, healthcare, hospitality, public safety, and security. He also spent two additional years advising Atlas Group and other Middle-East-based corporations on their transformation efforts.

Since that time, Leon has returned to the United States and has been acting as a Senior Advisor to several corporate transformations.

Leon is a Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI), and a Trustee of the Board of Directors of Baruch College Fund.

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com .

On Behalf of the board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Exploration CorporationTSXV:VVCBase Metals Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Keep reading...Show less
Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defines Three Structural Corridors

Interpretation of Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area Defines Three Structural Corridors

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

CMX Announces Contract for Processing Clayton Stockpile

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

May 31, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; (CNSX:CXC.CN); ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has signed an agreement with Sulphide Remediation Inc. ("SRI") ( https:www.sulphide-remediation.com ), an affiliate of ABH Engineering Inc. of Surrey, B.C., a firm specializing in mineral processing ( https:www.abhengineeringinc.com ).  SRI utilizes precision ore sorting technology to high-grade mine stockpiles of unprocessed rock to enhance the grade of material delivered to a toll mill.  Dual Energy X-Ray Transmission technologies differentiate between rocks based on small fluctuations in density profiles and are effective at removing sulphides and concentrating valuable metals.  The sorted rock can be treated at existing millssmelters where valuable metals will be extracted and sulphides will be safely handled.​ SRI has some of the world's leading experts in crushing, screening and ore sorting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

Discussions commenced with metal traders and smelters regarding offtake for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Environmental Baseline Studies at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

 Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that environmental baseline studies have commenced at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan has retained Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") to carry out these time sensitive studies. Spring 2022 environmental baseline studies are critical to the advancement of the Project and the permitting and approvals process for the Kenbridge Nickel Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

Victory Announces Smokey Lithium Drill Program Results For Phase One, Including Lithium Values Up To 1270 Ppm

  • Results up to 1270 ppm and key lithium bearing sections averaging up to 857 ppm
  • Exploration team has high confidence in their theory that a down-dropped clay deposit exists, and the phase one drill program results has provided valuable information to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Results to date have guided additional staking, which the Company advanced for competitive reasons prior to announcing drill results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31st, 2022 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has received lab results from its phase one, three of 15-hole drill program and as a result of its analysis has staked additional ground based on its geologic model of the target lithium deposit.

"The Victory exploration team has advanced the Smokey Lithium property substantially through the analysis of lab results, and upon those strong results through the additional staking which was conducted for competitive reasons to protect the Company's interests," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO. "The Company's exploration team has advanced this property based on its theory that a significant lithium deposit is buried at depth along the adjacent Jindalee boundary margins nearest to the fault line. We want our shareholders to understand that of the three holes, one had impressive lithium values, and the other two provided important information as to the potential location and boundaries of a Li deposit. In total, the drill results from all three holes guided the additional staking so that the Company can continue to define what it believes is a significant lithium deposit buried at depth."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×