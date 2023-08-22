Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

NOTICE DATE: August 21, 2023
Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025
Payable Date: September 28, 2023
Record Date: September 12, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 11 , 2023

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A ") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: October 13, 2023
Record Date: September 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: October 15, 2023
Record Date: September 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023

________________________________________

23/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral option agreement (the "Agreement") between AM Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in the East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend properties located in Austria , under the following terms:

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES
($)

Effective date

1 st Anniversary

2 nd Anniversary

$100,000

N/A

N/A

3,000,000 common shares

5,000,000 common shares

5,000,000 common shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company will grant a 2% NSR royalty of which 0.5% of the NSR may be repurchased by the Company for $1,500,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2023 and May 8, 2023 .

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : 22 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option minière (la « convention ») entre AM Resources Corp. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans les propriétés East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend, situées en Autriche, aux conditions suivantes :

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES
( $)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU
TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

Date d'effet

Le 1 er anniversaire

Le 2 ème anniversaire

100 000 $

S/O

S/O

3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires

S/O

S/O

S/O


La société accordera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la 0,5 % peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 500 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 3 mai 2023 et 8 mai 2023.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,217,186 shares to settle outstanding debt for $830,036.80 .

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

1

$772,120

Between $0.14
to $0.19

4,908,602

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on July 5, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

21,250,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

NA

NA

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$136,000

NA

1,700,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of 70% of the shares of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. dba GameAddik (the "Assets") to an arm's length purchaser pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated August 5, 2023 . Consideration is approximately $9,100,000 subject to adjustments. The Company will also pay a finder's fee of $182,000 in cash to ZDK Holdings Ltd. dba Kepler Acquisition Group.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9 and 16, 2023.

________________________________________

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

22,250,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.36 per share

Warrants:

21,146,381 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,146,381 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.55 for an 18-month period

Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

55,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

8,958,889

Agent's Fee:

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation received $480,660 cash and
2,438,619 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to
purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.55 for an 18-month period.


The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

937,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 2, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 2, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,875,000 common shares with 937,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 3, 2020 .

________________________________________

ion energy ltd. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 20, 2023 between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors").  Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada (the "Property").

As total consideration, the Company will issue to the Vendors, 514,286 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at $0.25 per share ($128,571) at time of Closing. The Company will further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) one year from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 12 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O, and further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) two years from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 24 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O.  In the event that the Company announces a mineral resource estimate of at least 5 million tonnes of measured, indicated and inferred resources containing Lithium Oxide (Li2O) grading of at least 1.00% on the mining claims on the Property, the Company will pay an additional $300,000 cash payment within five days of the announcement to certain Vendors.

Certain Vendors will retain a 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $500,000 at any time.

The Company will issue 57,142 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share for Finder's fees to an arm's length party.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023 , June 28, 2023 and August 16, 2023 .

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,715 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000 .

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of
Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

Aggregate # of
Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated April 13, 2023 and August 21, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,513,200 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share to settle outstanding wages, consulting and contracting debts for an aggregate amount of $236,931.30 :

Number of Creditors:

7 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation:

None.


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/22/c4154.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for $0.40 for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that hydrogeological studies have commenced at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran site. This crucial step in the Company's exploration efforts is expected to lay the framework for NI 43-101 resource estimates at this site, and guide future exploration work. Lithological results released in December 2022 have shown the basin to be impregnated.

"As the first mover for lithium brine in Mongolia, and with the world's continued lithium supply constraints, our Company is pleased that this work brings us a step closer towards resource estimates, and ensures Ion Energy has the ability to disrupt the battery metals supply chain in Asia," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "Ion Energy's team remains encouraged by the positive results to-date, and we expect the ongoing hydrogeological work to form the basis of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q3 2023. We believe that all of these critical steps will bring the Company closer to unearthing the vast potential that the Urgakh Naran asset represents."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to update the market on the progress of the water well drilling at its 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project.

Water well drilling at UNWH-03 has now been completed to a depth of 300m, with a six-inch tricone bit, four-inch steel slotted pipes and gravel packed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a summer exploration program at its Bailey Lake pegmatite discovery area in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Starting August 21st, 2023, ACME will be conducting a 3-in-1 Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Bailey Lake Property which will include Helicopter-borne Tri-axial Gradiometer Magnetics, Radiometrics, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to identify regional structural trends and localized controls of pegmatite bodies and other key information to aid in future drill targeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Roger Mortimer, an experienced capital-markets executive and global climateenergy-transition fund manager, has joined the board of directors and will serve as an advisor to the Company. In addition, Ty Dinwoodie, a graphite-industry veteran, senior corporate advisor and specialist in Li-ion battery materials, has joined the executive team as a senior technicalcommercial advisor

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to welcome Roger and Ty to our team, and I look forward to working closely with both as we scale our operations and ramp up our production in quality graphite concentrates as well as midstream and downstream products. Roger brings a wealth of capital markets experience and extensive industry relationships as a global climate/energy transition fund manager and CIO for over 20 years. He will strengthen our board and play a key role in helping us increase our presence and investor awareness in the United States and globally."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Files Significantly Improved Resource Estimate for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in respect of the Company's Tolillar Salar with an effective date of August 8, 2023 (the "Resource Estimate"), on SEDAR. The full report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will be available on its website at www.alphalithium.com .

One week after announcing its inaugural Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after tax NPV of US$1.5 billion, Alpha increased the "indicated resource" by 70% to 3.6 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and increased their "inferred resource" by 20% to 1.4 million tonnes of LCE. A link to the significantly improved Resource Estimate July 17, 2023, news release can be found on the Company's website www.alphalithium.com/news .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed a 10-day pumping test at test well TW-1 located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The data generated during the test will be used to estimate the transmissivity and the storativity of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) at the TW-1 location. Preliminary Phase 1 and Phase 2 data suggest the perforated casing of TW-1 captures approximately 500 feet of potential lithium brine aquifer hosted in the LGU. The LGU is the basal gravel overlaying bedrock in Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/177491_a3fcc31ed4de6886_002.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium Brine Samples, Clayton Valley Nevada

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
