Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has acquired two new claims by staking in NWT, Canada, identified as the Little Nahanni claims ("Little Nahanni"). The Little Nahanni claims total approximately 900 hectares and are in the area of pegmatites first identified in 1961. The Company believes the Little Nahanni claims are underexplored for lithium and represent opportunity for lithium discovery and positive partnerships with regional stakeholders, and will complement ION's current lithium exploration activities in Northwest Territories.

The Company also announces it has closed the acquisition of the Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project in NWT, Canada ("Bliss Lake"). The immediate consideration for the acquisition of Bliss Lake consisted of a single tranche of 571,428 Company shares with a deemed value of $128,571 at a deemed price per share of $0.25. Transaction terms also provide for deferred equity-based consideration to the vendors in the event assay results from exploration at Bliss Lake satisfy defined lithium oxide content thresholds and cash consideration in the event of announcement of a mineral resource estimate at Bliss Lake meeting defined criteria. 57,142 Company shares were issued to a finder in the transaction.

"What an exciting time for Ion Energy: while we work towards an inferred resource calculation this Fall at our prized Urgakh Naran Brine asset in the booming mining jurisdiction of Mongolia in such close proximity to China, we have now identified and acquired further assets in a Tier 1 region. Each of these new assets provide the Company with exposure to proven Pegmatite Lithium districts in the Northwest Territories. ION's long term vision of exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions as the world continues to electrify, is materializing rapidly." said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

For additional information about Bliss Lake, see ION's press releases dated May 11, 2023 and June 28, 2023.

The Company also advises that further to its press release dated July 20, 2023 announcing the closing of its non-brokered private placement, the Company inadvertently announced an incorrect aggregate cash commission of $56,100 paid to finders. The correct amount paid to finders in connection with the private placement was $26,100.

About ion energy ltd.

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. With the acquisition of the Bliss Lake and Little Nahani projects in NWT, Canada, ION will have significantly enhanced its lithium asset and jurisdiction profile. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, and statements, and the prospectivity of its exploration property portfolio for lithium mineralization. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, and delays in the development of projects. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177447

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyION:CATSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
Ion Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Ion Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Ion Energy


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for $0.40 for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

ION Energy Commences Hydrogeological Study at Urgakh Naran: On Path Towards Lithium Resource Estimates

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that hydrogeological studies have commenced at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran site. This crucial step in the Company's exploration efforts is expected to lay the framework for NI 43-101 resource estimates at this site, and guide future exploration work. Lithological results released in December 2022 have shown the basin to be impregnated.

"As the first mover for lithium brine in Mongolia, and with the world's continued lithium supply constraints, our Company is pleased that this work brings us a step closer towards resource estimates, and ensures Ion Energy has the ability to disrupt the battery metals supply chain in Asia," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "Ion Energy's team remains encouraged by the positive results to-date, and we expect the ongoing hydrogeological work to form the basis of a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate by Q3 2023. We believe that all of these critical steps will bring the Company closer to unearthing the vast potential that the Urgakh Naran asset represents."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Completes Third Water Well at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to update the market on the progress of the water well drilling at its 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project.

Water well drilling at UNWH-03 has now been completed to a depth of 300m, with a six-inch tricone bit, four-inch steel slotted pipes and gravel packed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that a drilling program currently underway at the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project near Ignace, Ontario has intersected new spodumene pegmatite occurrences in the project's Zone 4 region which includes the historic Johnson pegmatite.

ILC began an exploration drill program on August 3, 2023 to test targets defined by surface geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations near Zone 1 and the recently defined mineral resource estimate area (see news release dated April 13, 2023). To date six drill holes have been completed (RL23-65 - RJ23-70) with two drill holes drilled immediately north of the Zone 1 mineral resource (RL23-65 and 66) and four drill holes further north, down dip and along strike of the outcropping Johnson pegmatite (now referred to as Zone 4).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Significant ongoing progress is being made across our portfolio, culminating in this sixth consecutive update containing at least seven new developments in our 22-royalty portfolio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ion Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Ion Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces the Start Of 2023 Drilling at Gaspé Copper

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Resource Investing

Appendix 4E / Financial Report

Gold Investing

Revised Terms for the Sale of 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Resource Investing

Gallium (Ga) Discovered At Smokebush RC Drilling Campaign

×