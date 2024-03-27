Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
NOTICE DATE: August 21, 2023
Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025
Payable Date: September 28, 2023
Record Date: September 12, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 11 , 2023
________________________________________
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A ") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: October 13, 2023
Record Date: September 29, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023
________________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: October 15, 2023
Record Date: September 30, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 28 , 2023
________________________________________
23/08/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral option agreement (the "Agreement") between AM Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. The Agreement allows the Company to acquire a 100% interest in the East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend properties located in Austria , under the following terms:
CONSIDERATION
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK
EXPENDITURES
($)
Effective date
1 st Anniversary
2 nd Anniversary
$100,000
N/A
N/A
3,000,000 common shares
5,000,000 common shares
5,000,000 common shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company will grant a 2% NSR royalty of which 0.5% of the NSR may be repurchased by the Company for $1,500,000 .
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 3, 2023 and May 8, 2023 .
AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : 22 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option minière (la « convention ») entre AM Resources Corp. (la « société ») et une personne sans lien de dépendance. La convention offre à la société la possibilité d'acquérir 100 % d'intérêt dans les propriétés East Wolf, Sankt Rad, Legend, situées en Autriche, aux conditions suivantes :
CONTREPARTIE
ESPÈCES
( $)
TITRES
ENGAGEMENTS AU
TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)
Date d'effet
Le 1 er anniversaire
Le 2 ème anniversaire
100 000 $
S/O
S/O
3 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
5 000 000 d'actions ordinaires
S/O
S/O
S/O
La société accordera une redevance de 2 % NSR, dont la 0,5 % peut être rachetée par la société pour la somme de 1 500 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 3 mai 2023 et 8 mai 2023.
________________________________________
BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,217,186 shares to settle outstanding debt for $830,036.80 .
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
1
$772,120
Between $0.14
to $0.19
4,908,602
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 5, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. ("CLM ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 24, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
21,250,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
NA
NA
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
NA
NA
Aggregate Cash
Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$136,000
NA
1,700,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of 70% of the shares of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. dba GameAddik (the "Assets") to an arm's length purchaser pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated August 5, 2023 . Consideration is approximately $9,100,000 subject to adjustments. The Company will also pay a finder's fee of $182,000 in cash to ZDK Holdings Ltd. dba Kepler Acquisition Group.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9 and 16, 2023.
________________________________________
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
22,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.36 per share
Warrants:
21,146,381 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,146,381 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.55 for an 18-month period
Number of Placees:
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
55,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
8,958,889
Agent's Fee:
Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation received $480,660 cash and
2,438,619 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable to
purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.55 for an 18-month period.
The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INNOVOTECH INC. ("IOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
937,500
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 2, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 2, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.25
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,875,000 common shares with 937,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 3, 2020 .
________________________________________
ion energy ltd. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the Amended and Restated Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 20, 2023 between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Bliss Lake lithium pegmatite project in Northwest Territories, Canada (the "Property").
As total consideration, the Company will issue to the Vendors, 514,286 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at $0.25 per share ($128,571) at time of Closing. The Company will further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) one year from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 12 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O, and further issue up to 1,250,000 common shares of the Company (with a floor price per share of $0.20 ) two years from Closing if an assay result of a sample from the Property during the 24 months after the Closing Date yields a grade of at least 0.5% Li2O. In the event that the Company announces a mineral resource estimate of at least 5 million tonnes of measured, indicated and inferred resources containing Lithium Oxide (Li2O) grading of at least 1.00% on the mining claims on the Property, the Company will pay an additional $300,000 cash payment within five days of the announcement to certain Vendors.
Certain Vendors will retain a 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company for $500,000 at any time.
The Company will issue 57,142 common shares of the Company at $0.25 per share for Finder's fees to an arm's length party.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023 , June 28, 2023 and August 16, 2023 .
________________________________________
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,715 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000 .
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
per Share
Aggregate # of
Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's
Length Party Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2023 . The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the press release dated April 13, 2023 and August 21, 2023 , TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,513,200 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.01 per Share to settle outstanding wages, consulting and contracting debts for an aggregate amount of $236,931.30 :
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors.
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation:
None.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
