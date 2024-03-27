Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Ltd (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces today that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 11,500,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "April Warrants") by 12 months to April 12, 2025 and an aggregate 4,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "July Warrants" and collectively with the April Warrants, the "Warrants") by 12 months to July 20, 2025 (collectively with the extension of April Warrants, the "Extension").

The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering which closed on April 13, 2021 and are set to expire on April 12, 2024. The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated April 13, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust and each April Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.70. The July Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed on July 20, 2023 and are set to expire on July 20, 2024. Each July Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.40.

The Company believes that the extension of the Warrants is reasonable and ‎necessary in the context of the overall market, as it increases the likelihood that any additional cash needs of the Company could be financed through the exercise of the Warrants.

The Extension remains subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium ion energy ltd.

Lithium ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION's flagship, 63,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. With the acquisition of the Bliss Lake and Little Nahani projects in NWT, Canada, ION has enhanced its lithium asset and jurisdiction profile. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

COMPANYCONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, anticipated regulatory approvals and completion and timing of closing of the debt settlement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203328

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ION EnergyION:CATSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
ION Energy
Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

ION Energy


ION Energy
×