ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

  • Successfully completed the drilling of three lithological diamond core drill holes for a total depth of 954m

  •  Notable two metre drill core results include:

    • UNDH-01: 123m at 278ppm lithium from 122m, with maximum lithium reported at 832ppm over 2m;

    • UNDH-02: 100m at 362ppm lithium from 65m, with maximum lithium at 601ppm over 2m; and

    • UNDH-03: 71.4m at 360ppm lithium from 3.6m with maximum lithium at 911ppm over 2m.

  • Completed drilling of two hydrological test wells for testing of basin brines. The third test well is currently being completed

"The Company is extremely pleased with the drilling results obtained from the recently completed exploration diamond core drilling program. Results have indicated a lithium pregnant basin with significant potential for insitu brine at relatively shallow depths. The Company is now completing its third hydrological test well with brine sampling to commence across all three wells in the coming months. The Urgakh Naran Basin is over 17,000 ha in size and is showing the potential to host significant brine accumulations in close proximity to the national electric grid and critical development infrastructure," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "With the world experiencing notable supply constraints in much-needed lithium resources, Ion Energy continues to move quickly to help address this global issue."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_002.jpg

Figure 1: Drill location map at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_003.jpg

Figure 2. UNDH-01 Lithium Results, Urgakh Naran, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_004.jpg

Figure 3. UNDH-02 Lithium Results, Urgakh Naran, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_005.jpg

Figure 4. UNDH-03 Lithium Results, Urgakh Naran, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_006.jpg

Figure 5. UNDH-03, Urgakh Naran, Dorngovi, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_007.jpg

Figure 6. UNWH-03 Drilling, Urgakh Naran, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/147103_6c549d5f8443d8e8_007full.jpg

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Ion Energy Ltd, (TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

ION Energy Validates Geophysics and Calculates Volume for Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project, Provides Update on Baavhai Uul

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share further results of an additional TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) line that intercepted the previously announced 8 TEM lines completed on its Urgakh Naran project.

Highlights:

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

ION Energy Receives Highly Encouraging Geophysics Results from Urgakh Naran Lithium Brine Project

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the results of a TEM (Transient Electro Magnetic) survey on its Urgakh Naran project. The TEM survey detects high conductivity and low resistivity across the basin, and to predict extensions, faults, and displacements affecting the aquifer. The program was highly successful in meeting all objectives.

"The Company is extremely pleased to report TEM results that suggest that the Urgakh Naran project's aquifer is large in size and shows low resistivity. On the back of at surface samples of 918 Mg/L Lithium as announced by the Company on May 9, 2022, these geophysics results further advance the hypothesis of a potential significant lithium brine deposit at the Company's Urgakh Naran site," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy.

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase is complete from its Zoro Lithium property bulk sampling and metallurgical program to determine whether the Dyke 1 pegmatite can produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate. Test work confirms spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 is amenable for production.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "I'm extremely pleased that the first phase of our bulk sample program demonstrated such positive results. This project has been our company's focus for some months as we recognized the significance of favourable results. Our goal for this project is to be able to market our lithium while still in the ground directly to battery suppliers and vehicle manufactures. We are well on our way to reaching our objective."

TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources Inc. ("TinOne" or the "Company") (TSX.V: TORC, OTCQB: TORCF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring and developing its tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, today announced that Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7 th 2022.

DATE : December 7, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 10th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7 th and 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$4.0M and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$0.5M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$4.0M and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$0.5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the " Agents ") in connection with a "best-efforts", private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 from the sale of the following:

×