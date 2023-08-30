Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LITHIUM ion energy ltd. ("ION")
[formerly ion energy ltd. ("ION")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 5, 2023 , the Company has changed its name to Lithium ion energy ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 1, 2023 , the common shares of Lithium ion energy ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of ion energy ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.

Capitalization:                                   Unlimited                     shares with no par value of which

60,716,034                   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                            0                                   common shares

Transfer Agent:                                TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ION                              (NO CHANGE)

CUSIP Number: 53680X103                  (NEW)

________________________________________

LYCOS ENERGY INC. ("LCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Lycos Energy Inc. (the " Company ") on June 14, 2023 , and a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 24, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, September 1, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Oil And Gas Exploration, Development And Production" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                                    Unlimited             shares with no par value of which

39,768,500         shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                              Nil                       shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                                  Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                LCX (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:                                55082H206 (NEW)

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated August 29, 2023 , effective at the open, Friday, September 1, 2023 , trading in the shares of MedMira Inc, (the "Company") will resume, the Company's transfer agent services having been reinstated.

________________________________________

23/08/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture $447,500

Conversion Price:                      Convertible into a maximum of 4,068,182 common shares at $0.11 per share of principal outstanding.

Maturity date: August 18, 2028

Warrants                                   4,067,775 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of 5 years from the date of issuance and entitles the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.11 per share.

Interest rate:                              8.0% per annum. Interest will be settled in cash unless Exchange approval to be settled in securities.

Number of Placees:                   4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A






Finder's Fee:

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 18 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     5,178,572

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.0625 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire on the 30 th day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:                   $0.20 (3,928,572 warrants)
$0.15 (1,250,000 warrants)

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                       September 27, 2023 (3,928,572 warrants)
September 27, 2024 (1,250,000 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 27, 2025

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,857,143 Quebec flow-through shares with 3,928,572 share purchase warrants attached and 2,500,000 common shares with 1,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 30, 2021 .

________________________________________

NAMSYS INC. ("CTZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by NamSys Inc (the "Company ") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 24, 2023 , the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,364,316 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from August 30, 2023 to August 30 , 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2023 .

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/30/c7363.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Ion Energy


ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exciting leadership changes, as the Company continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Robert Payment will be joining the Ion Energy team as Chief Financial Officer, as a seasoned CPA with 16 years of comprehensive experience spanning finance, reporting, regulatory compliance, public company administration, equity markets, and the financing of publicly traded companies. His career commenced in public practice focusing on the audit of public resource issuers, and since 2014 he has served as a CFO and consultant to a portfolio of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has acquired two new claims by staking in NWT, Canada, identified as the Little Nahanni claims ("Little Nahanni"). The Little Nahanni claims total approximately 900 hectares and are in the area of pegmatites first identified in 1961. The Company believes the Little Nahanni claims are underexplored for lithium and represent opportunity for lithium discovery and positive partnerships with regional stakeholders, and will complement ION's current lithium exploration activities in Northwest Territories.

The Company also announces it has closed the acquisition of the Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project in NWT, Canada ("Bliss Lake"). The immediate consideration for the acquisition of Bliss Lake consisted of a single tranche of 571,428 Company shares with a deemed value of $128,571 at a deemed price per share of $0.25. Transaction terms also provide for deferred equity-based consideration to the vendors in the event assay results from exploration at Bliss Lake satisfy defined lithium oxide content thresholds and cash consideration in the event of announcement of a mineral resource estimate at Bliss Lake meeting defined criteria. 57,142 Company shares were issued to a finder in the transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for $0.40 for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Directorate Changes

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Directorate Changes

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, today announces that it has agreed with Charles FitzRoy that he will stand down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, with immediate effect

Mr FitzRoy will retain his share options outlined in the AIM announcements dated 6 April 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on all 2023 exploration programs that were completed in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "All exploration programs were successful in rapidly testing multiple targets by prospecting, diamond drilling and stripping. Our teams visited the majority of the grassroot targets despite adverse conditions caused by worsening forest fires in Western Canada and the Northwest Territories, constraining the extent of our work. With the recently announced discovery at our Mirage Project and in tandem with the limited exploration success in Central and Western Canada, we have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts towards our James Bay area projects. We remind shareholders that, outside the successful Mirage Project, we have the Anatacau Project as well as 56 other untested grassroots properties in James Bay that all host pegmatites. We are very excited to begin this aggressive campaign of prospecting and exploration throughout the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay starting next month."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 01

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 01

Form 52-109FV1
Certification of Annual Filings
Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Piotr Schabik, Chief Financial Officer of Bradda Head Lithium Limited, certify the following

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 02

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 02

Form 52-109FV1

Certification of Annual Filings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Audited Final Results for Year Ending 28 Feb 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Audited Final Results for Year Ending 28 Feb 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM: BHL), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce its audited financial results for the year ending 28 February 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period

Financial and operational highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces MD&A for the three and 12 months ended Feb 28 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces MD&A for the three and 12 months ended Feb 28 2023

This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") reports on the operating results and financial condition of the Company for the three and 12 months ended February 28, 2023, and is prepared as of August 25, 2023. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with Bradda Head Lithium Limited's (the "Company" or "Bradda Head") audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2023, and the notes thereto which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, Friday, August 25, 2023, Press release picture

All dollar amounts referred to in this MD&A are expressed in United States dollars except where indicated otherwise.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

