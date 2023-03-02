iMETAL Resources Announces 2023 Phase One Exploration Plans at Gowganda West and Ghost Mountain

Lithium Investing News

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

  • Three water wells on site drilled to a total of 682m

    • UNWH-01 drilled to 300m

    • UNWH-02 drilled to 300m

    • UNWH-03 currently at 82m

  • Previously stated results on the drilling of three lithological diamond core drill holes for a total depth of 954m: notable two metre drill core results Include:

    • UNDH-01: 123m at 278ppm lithium from 122m, with maximum lithium reported at 832ppm over 2m;

    • UNDH-02: 100m at 362ppm lithium from 65m, with maximum lithium at 601ppm over 2m; and

    • UNDH-03: 71.4m at 360ppm lithium from 3.6m with maximum lithium at 911ppm over 2m.

"Having previously reported strong results from the lithological holes, the Company is now pleased to share that we are completing our third water well at the highly encouraging Urgakh Naran project," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy. "Until recently, ION's team had anticipated not being able to return to the site and resume this phase of our drilling program until much warmer weather, later in March. We're excited to already be in possession of the equipment necessary for bailer sampling, pump testing and hydrogeological testing, to advance the inferred resource calculations at Urgakh Naran. Work on sampling will commence in the coming weeks."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/156930_ef7e6a791408d9cc_002.jpg

Figure 1: Drill location map at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project, Mongolia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/156930_ef7e6a791408d9cc_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/156930_ef7e6a791408d9cc_003.jpg

Figure 2: Setting up at UNWH-03

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6906/156930_ef7e6a791408d9cc_003full.jpg

The Company also announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of the sale of 100,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.40 per Share.

The proceeds from the issuance of the Shares will be used primarily for exploration activities at the Company's properties, as well as for general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company also announces that it has granted to certain consultants and insiders of the Company an aggregate of 2,072,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to purchase common shares under the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each Stock Option is exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years from the date of grant. The Stock Options will vest immediately and be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has retained the services of Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market stabilization and liquidity services, effective March 1, 2023. Red Cloud will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000, plus applicable taxes. Red Cloud has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services. The agreement with Red Cloud is subject to approval of the TSXV.

All technical information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Khurelbaatar Lamzav, P.Geo., an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

About ION Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, exploration and development results, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion Energy's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156930

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ion EnergyTSXV:IONBattery Metals Investing
ION:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:ION

Ion Energy


Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Highlights:

  • Ion Energy will meet with investors and government officials at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023;
  • Focus on sharing Ion Energy's compelling value proposition as Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer, strategically located next to the world's leading battery manufacturer; and
  • ION executives will be at Stand FMF 27, where industry leaders across the mining value chain can learn about the Company's ongoing exploration work, including finding the highest-grade lithium brine known to have been collected in Mongolia, assayed at 918 mg/L lithium.

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to be participating in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ion Energy will be exhibiting at Stand FMF 27. Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy, and Aneel Waraich, Director of Ion Energy, will both be present, with a focus on sharing ION's story, alongside furthering potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

ION Energy Provides Operational Update on Urgakh Naran Exploration Program

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide an update on drilling operations at Urgakh Naran in Mongolia, following the Company's previously announced site visit in September.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

TSX Venture Exchange, ION Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer and Director, ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) ("ION" or the "Company") (TSXV: ION) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Ion Energy Ltd, (TSXV: ION)

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c5959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 1, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2023 Conference in Toronto from March 5 to March 8, 2023 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that an updated claims map has been uploaded to the Company website following the conclusion of mediation between the Company and Arizona Lithium ("AZL"). Bradda Head Lithium now holds approximately 46km2 of sedimentary claims in Arizona

The updated claims map can be found here: https://www.braddaheadltd.com/media

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or "BHL" or "The Company") the North America-focused lithium development group wishes to announce that mediation initiated by Bradda Head in 2021 (and as disclosed in the Company's AIM Admission Document, which can be located on the Company's website at www.braddaheadltd.com, and in the Company's Listing Application for purposes of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, which can be located on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) has concluded and resulted in execution of a final binding confidential settlement agreement and mutual release (the "Settlement Agreement") concerning a dispute regarding certain federal unpatented mining claims located in Mohave County, Arizona (U.S.A.) with Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX: AZL, AZLOA, OTC: AZLAF) ("Arizona Lithium", "AZL"), formerly Hawkstone Mining Limited

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy and Economic Results of First Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its global anode expansion strategy and the economic results from the study relating to its first battery anode facility (BAF) to be located in Mauritius. The highlights are as follows

  • Plans to construct, in stages, multiple BAFs globally in key jurisdictions that would be capable of producing commercial scale graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicle (EV) applications
  • The Company's planned series of BAFs will leverage exclusive access to well-established proprietary anode processing technology currently supplying coated, spherical and purified graphite (CSPG) to major EV automotive companies (OEMs)
  • First BAF (BAF1) to be located in Mauritius, in close proximity to the Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar and on a strategic shipping route that supplies Asian markets
  • Lease for BAF1 signed on existing industrial premises, accelerating the development timeframe to first production and enabling supply of CSPG for qualification with OEM customers
  • BAF1 initial production (Line 1) of 3,600 tpa of CSPG to be advanced on an accelerated timeframe, targeting production in Q2 2024
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$106.9 million, IRR of 42.7%, and payback within 2.2 years
    • Capital costs of US$23.5 million and working capital of US$4.9 million
    • Annual forecasted revenues of $33.7 million and EBITDA of $13.2 million.
  • BAF1 facility capable of housing 3 additional production lines of 3,600 tpa each, resulting in total production capacity (lines 1-4) of 14,400 tpa of CSPG
    • Post-tax NPV8% of US$439.7 million and IRR of 45.8%, and payback within 3.2 years
    • Incremental capital cost of US$74 million, potentially financeable from Line1 cash flows

Global Anode Facility Expansion Strategy

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources: Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

Fireweed Drills 298 m of 4.5% Zinc, 1.4% Lead and 30.9 g/t Silver Including a new zone of 24.5% Zinc, 15.1% Lead and 323.2 g/t Silver over 9.6 m

Related News

Energy Investing

ValOre Drills 1.54 m @ 1.40% U3O8, 179 g/t Ag, 1.9% Mo and 0.34% Cu from a depth of 152.46 m, Angilak Property Uranium Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 46.6 M Grading 0.3 % Copper; 1.7 % Lead; 2.7 % Zinc; 4.21 g/t Gold, 84.4 g/t Silver and 32.0 M Grading 0.4 % Copper; 3.6 % Lead; 8.2 % Zinc; 1.9 g/t Gold, 119.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Lithium Investing

Developing Minerals To Provide The Planet With Environmentally Sustainable Products

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals to Partner with Western Tethyan Resources to Advance Slivova Project, Kosovo

Resource Investing

Second Strong Electromagnetic Massive Sulphide Target Identified 2KM Southwest Of Discovery Zone Resource

×