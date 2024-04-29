Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • The Company's DLE Pilot Plant in Copiapó is now operational and producing concentrated lithium eluate, which will be further processed downstream to produce battery-grade lithium. The pilot plant is designed to produce up to 1 tonne per month of lithium carbonate.
  • CTL's flagship project Laguna Verde is now at PFS stage. Once finalized, the Company will hold substantive discussions with potential offtakers and strategic partners. The Scoping Study last year showed robust economics.
  • The Company recently signed the first co-designed mining model for lithium extraction with nearby local indigenous communities. They will assist with the Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting process.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
CleanTech Lithium
Nick Baxter
Head of Communications and ESG
+44 (0) 7792854837
nbaxter@ctlithium.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, following a meeting with representatives of Chile´s Mining Ministry last week, will be resubmitting the applications for Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOLs) for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin updating them in line with the latest requirements. The resubmission process has no impact on the expected project timeline. This follows the recent announcement made by the Chilean Government which outlined the new approach for private companies to "express interest" in non-strategic salars.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company")

Pilot Plant Commences Operation with First Lithium Chloride Eluate Produced


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large-Scale Nevada-based Lithium Project: three-phase production plan will generate a life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of battery-quality lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 )

  • Innovative Approach in Processing: patent-pending chloride leaching process combined with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), the Feasibility Study is supported by 2+ years of testing at the Company's Pilot Plant

  • Mineral Resource Estimate: Measured and Indicated resources totaling 1,207.33 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 957 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) containing 1. 155 Mt of Li or 6. 148 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)

  • Long 40-Year Mine Life : Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate totaling 287.65 Mt at an average grade of 1,149 ppm Li containing 0. 330 Mt of lithium or 1. 759 Mt of LCE

  • Initial Project: Phase 1 Capital Cost $1.537 billion for production capacity of 13,000 tpa LCE

  • Designed for Expansion: Phase 2 $0.651 billion for 28,000 tpa LCE, and Phase 3 $1.336 billion for 41,000 tpa LCE; Project expansions are capitalized with Project cash flow

  • Low Operating Cost: average operating cost $8,223 /t of Li 2 CO 3 produced, or $2,766 /t after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide (NaOH)

  • After-tax IRR of 17.1% at $24,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 : $3.01 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) at 8% discount rate and a 17.1% after-tax internal rate of return (IRR), using price assumptions of $24,000 /t for Li 2 CO 3 and $600 /dry metric tonne (dmt) for NaOH

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV : LCE ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z ) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) feasibility study (Feasibility Study, FS or Study) completed on its 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study was prepared by Wood Group USA Inc. (Wood) and Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. (GRE). All currency amounts in this news release are presented in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sale of its Tahlo Lake, British Columbia property to a private company, Trimera Metals Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia

Highlights of the Tahlo Lake Sale:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The 2024 drilling program was designed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and by ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 849.44 metres were completed. Four of the five holes intersected uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 metres apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 by carrying out a high-resolution magnetic survey and a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey (see ALX news release dated January 23, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assays from the Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional thirty-five holes. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide, well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the twelfth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mgl lithium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"Our ongoing drilling continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends from our original claims, eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. Our twelfth hole demonstrates a long interval of impressive lithium values in porous host lithologies. Thus far, our drilling at Rincon West demonstrates a continuous aquifer of concentrated lithium brines over an extensive basin." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data, and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-012 are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing; results are pending.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-012 represents the third exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Company is currently completing the access to the next drill platform (RW-DDH-013), representing a further 1000 m step towards the northeast corner of the property block.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of the twelve completed exploration holes (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 , May 31, 2023 and January 22, 2024 ). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (shaded yellow) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023 ).

Table 1: Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-01 2*

Sample Interval (m)

Sample
Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-012






48.5

51.5

3.0

Single packer

337

6284

3062

1.201

54.5

57.5

3.0

Single packer

345

6667

3116

1.204

60.5

63.5

3.0

Single packer

355

6884

3143

1.207

66.5

69.5

3.0

Single packer

365

7230

3169

1.212

78.5

81.5

3.0

Single packer

363

7210

3208

1.216

96.5

99.5

3.0

Single packer

329

7087

2764

1.218

102.5

105.5

3.0

Single packer

339

7262

2867

1.218

108.5

111.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7483

3034

1.216

120.5

123.5

3.0

Single packer

347

7202

2971

1.215

126.5

129.5

3.0

Single packer

366

7260

3184

1.212

132.5

135.5

3.0

Single packer

352

7152

3067

1.213

138.5

141.5

3.0

Single packer

371

7451

3298

1.214

144.5

147.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7192

3157

1.216

156.5

159.5

3.0

Single packer

345

7054

3091

1.219

162.5

165.5

3.0

Single packer

335

6858

2998

1.219

168.5

171.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6679

2827

1.22

174.5

177.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6696

2893

1.219

180.5

183.5

3.0

Single packer

327

6694

2914

1.218

186.5

189.5

3.0

Single packer

323

6685

2874

1.217

192.5

195.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6744

2897

1.218

198.5

201.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6718

2860

1.217

204.5

207.5

3.0

Single packer

322

6697

2827

1.217

210.5

213.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6717

2834

1.217

*The drill hole was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

RW-DDH-012 was executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2: Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-012

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-012

684144

7337989

3722

n/a

90

339.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-012

RW-DDH-012 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes over the Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 339.5 m depth and a total 23 brine samples extracted using the single packer method were submitted for analysis.

Samples collected between 48.5 m depth and 213.5 m depth (the deepest sample) ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium. Over this 165 m interval, 23 single packer brine samples were collected from discrete 3 m intervals, totalling 69.0 m of sampling, which represents 41.8% of the total interval.

From surface to 20 m depth, gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. Dacite was recovered from 20.0 to 22.9 m , whereupon the drill crossed coarse gray-brown sand, to 52.3 m . Fine black sands were then sampled to 106.5 m depth, followed by reddish clayey sand to 122 m . The drill sampled fine black sands to 129.5, followed by coarse red sand to 135.5 m , then medium brown sand to 144.5 m . Breccia with grey sandy matrix was crossed to 151.0, with clasts of andesite and other compositions. Fine reddish and gray sands were then drilled to 177.4 m , where sulphates were encountered, extending to 178.2 m . Brown, medium-grained sand was then drilled to 180.5, followed by breccia to 185.5 m . Between 185.5 m and 201.4 m , the drill sampled andesitic porphyry with veinlets. From 201.4 to 339.5 m , the drill sampled a sequence of volcanic units (porphyries, breccias and ignimbrites, among others) characterised by the presence of fractures and carbonate or quartz veinlets. Brine sampling in these relatively competent basement units proved unproductive below the initial weathered zone.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-012 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which all reported within the acceptable range. Single low-grade, medium-grade and high-grade reference standard samples (3 standards in total) were included within the submitted sample suite. The low-grade reference standard analysed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value, with 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of best value, with 4.9 RPD; the high-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of the best value; with 2.9 RPD.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-positive-lithium-values-in-the-12th-exploration-well-at-the-rincon-west-project-302125564.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c3920.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or Company) reports that the Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project), in Nevada, USA under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the Company anticipates its announcement imminently.

Century Lithium Provides Update on the Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

To date, the Company's Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the Project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study. Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the Project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the Company's consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-the-feasibility-study-302121633.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Gold Investing

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Resource Investing

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

×