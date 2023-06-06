



Overview ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ION,OTC:IONGF, FSE: 5YB) is a battery metal exploration company focusing on lithium exploration in southeast Mongolia. The company holds one of the largest mining licenses in Mongolia and is leveraging its first-mover advantage to explore an area of more than 80,000 hectares containing lithium brine targets. The The global lithium market is projected to grow to US$6.62 billion by the end of 2028 driven by demand from the green energy and electric vehicle markets. Rising concern over global carbon emissions is leading to the increasing adoption of green technologies, including electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage solutions, all of which require massive amounts of battery metals like lithium, cobalt and nickel. Governments around the world, including the United States and China, are working to secure a steady supply of battery metals to prepare for a green energy future.

The Mongolian government has granted ION Energy one of the largest exploration licenses in the country for the company’s Baavhai-Uul project in the Sukhbaatar province. The 81,758-hectare asset contains high-grade, near-surface lithium brines of up to 810 parts per million (ppm) with low potassium and magnesium ratios, which makes for better crystallization of the lithium hydroxide. ION Energy is the first company to be granted a license for this asset, which has never been mined before. Previous exploration work has been conducted on the project by the Technical University of Mongolia and the Mongolian government. The potential for significant deposits is driven by the geology of Southeast Mongolia, which mirrors the famed Lithium Triangle of South America. Like the Lithium Triangle, the region is an endorheic basin contained within a low precipitation zone. ION Energy’s management team has extensive experience working with the Mongolian government, which has been largely supportive of mining exploration within the country. The Mongolian economy is largely commodity-based and is considered by the World Bank to be stable and growing. Mongolia’s Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Canada, signed in 2017, established a legal framework under which Canadian investors working in Mongolia are offered greater predictability and certainty for their investments. Outside of Mongolia, ION Energy is now exploring opportunities in Canada. It has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite project in the Northwest Territories. The project is 5,798 hectares in area and totals five contiguous licenses. It is located less than 15 kilometers from Li-FT Power Ltd's "Road Access Group," where numerous lithium-bearing pegmatites have been identified and sampled with over 1 percent lithium oxide. Numerous pegmatite occurrences have been identified from landsat images on the Bliss Lake Project, the largest of which is interpreted to be more than 300 meters in strike length.

Company Highlights Is first mover in-country on lithium exploration, and holder of one of the largest mining licenses in Mongolia, with more than 100,000 hectares of lithium brine property, consisting of two projects: Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran

Management owns 25 percent of the company

Accomplished management team with extensive experience working with the Mongolian government

An exploration joint venture with Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN), an emerging copper explorer, for reciprocal exploration rights to their respective exploration licenses within Mongolia

Has solidified its vision in becoming a global diversified lithium company, by acquiring a Canadian lithium pegmatite asset in the NWT.

Key Projects Baavhai-Uul Project, Mongolia

ION Energy’s Baavhai-Uul asset is located approximately 800 kilometers southeast of Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and 200 kilometers south of Baruun-Urt, the capital of Mongolia’s Sukhbaatar province. The approximately 81,758-hectare property is about 200 kilometers from the Chinese border, with paved roads connecting all population centers in the area to the capital city. Gravel roads lead directly to the Baavhai-Uul property. Local towns could supply the project with inexpensive labor, while supplies and equipment can easily be obtained from Ulaanbaatar. Exploration work Exploration work has been conducted on the property by the Mongolian University of Science and Technology. The university’s work consisted of two pits drilled by hand auger in the lake bottom collected in 20-centimeter intervals and has indicated the presence of high-grade, near-surface lithium brines. Sampling results by the university indicate lithium content in brines of up to 811 ppm lithium with an average of 462.64 ppm lithium. The samples were assayed by the independent certified assay lab Khanlab LLC located in Ulaanbaatar. Drilling Results ION Energy successfully completed the drilling of three lithological diamond core drill holes for a total depth of 954 meters. Notable two-meter drill core results include:

UNDH-01: 123 meters at 278 ppm lithium from 122 meters, with maximum lithium reported at 832 ppm over 2 meters;

UNDH-02: 100 meters at 362 ppm lithium from 65 meters, with maximum lithium at 601 ppm over 2 meters; and

UNDH-03: 71.4 meters at 360 ppm lithium from 3.6 meters with maximum lithium at 911 ppm over 2 meters. ION Energy also completed the drilling of two hydrological test wells for testing of basin brines. The third test well is currently being completed. In March 2023, the company completed the drilling of three water wells on site for a total of 900 meters, which consisted of UNWH-01 (300 meters), UNWH-02 (300 meters and UNWH-03 (300 meters). Hydrogeological studies have commenced at the Urgakh Naran site, the first crucial step to laying the framework for NI 43-101 resource estimates at this site, and guide future exploration work. Lithological results released in December 2022 have shown the basin to be impregnated.

Urgakh Naran: Rising Sun Project

Urgakh Naran Project license map ION Energy's Urgakh Naran Rising Sun project is composed of over 29,000 hectares of highly prospective lithium terrain. The acquisition of the Urgakh Naran Project brings the total land area held by the company prospective for lithium salars to over 100,000 hectares. The project is situated in the arid and infrastructure-rich region of the South Gobi Desert, where the brine sample collected at surface assayed 918 mg/L lithium – the highest-grade lithium brine known to have ever been collected in Mongolia. In August 2022, ION Energy completed an additional 16-line-kilometer TEM survey intersecting the previously completed 82-line-kilometer survey. Results indicate strong conductivity and low resistivity that is typical of a significant brine aquifer.