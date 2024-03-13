Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has negotiated debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $143,669 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 606,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

The Company also announces that it has granted to certain consultants and insiders of the Company an aggregate of 1,250,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to purchase common shares under the Company's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan"). Each Stock Option is exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of grant. The Stock Options will vest immediately and be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium ion energy ltd.

Lithium ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. With the acquisition of the Bliss Lake and Little Nahani projects in NWT, Canada, ION has enhanced its lithium asset and jurisdiction profile. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571

MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, anticipated regulatory approvals and completion and timing of closing of the debt settlement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Ion's expectations include, among others, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201646

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4 ) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Victory Nickel Project in Mongolia, following the exploration joint venture that was entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin") (TSXV: ARJN), in February 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LITHIUM ion energy ltd. ("ION")
[formerly ion energy ltd. ("ION")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exciting leadership changes, as the Company continues on its rapid growth trajectory.

Robert Payment will be joining the Ion Energy team as Chief Financial Officer, as a seasoned CPA with 16 years of comprehensive experience spanning finance, reporting, regulatory compliance, public company administration, equity markets, and the financing of publicly traded companies. His career commenced in public practice focusing on the audit of public resource issuers, and since 2014 he has served as a CFO and consultant to a portfolio of companies listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has acquired two new claims by staking in NWT, Canada, identified as the Little Nahanni claims ("Little Nahanni"). The Little Nahanni claims total approximately 900 hectares and are in the area of pegmatites first identified in 1961. The Company believes the Little Nahanni claims are underexplored for lithium and represent opportunity for lithium discovery and positive partnerships with regional stakeholders, and will complement ION's current lithium exploration activities in Northwest Territories.

The Company also announces it has closed the acquisition of the Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project in NWT, Canada ("Bliss Lake"). The immediate consideration for the acquisition of Bliss Lake consisted of a single tranche of 571,428 Company shares with a deemed value of $128,571 at a deemed price per share of $0.25. Transaction terms also provide for deferred equity-based consideration to the vendors in the event assay results from exploration at Bliss Lake satisfy defined lithium oxide content thresholds and cash consideration in the event of announcement of a mineral resource estimate at Bliss Lake meeting defined criteria. 57,142 Company shares were issued to a finder in the transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the successful closing of the second and final tranche of its oversubscribed, upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,485,209 Shares priced at C$0.72 per Share common shares (the "Shares"), for an additional gross proceeds of C$1,789,352. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for accelerating exploration, development, construction activities, as well as corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Highlights

  • Plan to advance the four primary projects, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Victory Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects with diamond drilling and advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping and further diamond drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

Market Disclosure in Advance of PDAC 2024

In advance of the PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) conference, 'The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention', which starts on March 3, 2024, in Toronto, International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) ("ILC" or the "Company") wishes to put several matters into the public domain for full disclosure, enabling the Company to talk openly about anticipated questions and topics of a strategic nature.

Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT) (OTCQX: LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that further to receipt of additional geophysical depth analysis of its helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey, the Company's exploration team has proposed an initial drill program of six holes at the Daisy Creek property. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium with lithium being identified serendipitously. Drill targets have been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power"), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to negotiate a formal agreement to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in California, USA ("Project"), dependent on results, and evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles*.


- QXR has entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in the USA.

- The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles.

- QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project.

*Cautionary Statement: QXR is awaiting results from drilling that has intersected brines but does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically and centrally located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with plans for producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium and is securing sources of lithium brine feedstock to turn into battery grade lithium products ready for use across the lithium supply chain, with a focus on electric vehicles (EV). With over 25 battery giga-factories currently under development across the United States, there is an acute need for a national battery-grade lithium refinery to supply lithium to battery manufacturers. In November 2023, Stardust Power announced that it intends to go public on the NYSE through a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at US$490 million.

The LOI between Stardust Power and QXR outlines the intention to work together collaboratively in good faith to assess the potential of lithium brines from the Project, and evaluate options to determine if there is an economically feasible process to produce lithium products from the Project to potentially supply Stardust Power with a limited volume of lithium brine products.

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers (refer ASX announcement dated 8 February 2024).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has been in discussions with Direct Lithium Extraction technology providers, lithium product processors and end users to advance the liberty Lithium Project dependant on results. Stardust is an emerging new processor of lithium for batteries and we are keen to advance discussions with them."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K47IZKL7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

×