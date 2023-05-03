Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities 
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial 
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital 
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology 
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Participating Companies
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Midland Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: MD)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)
Archer Exploration Corp.
(CSE: RCHR)		Fury Gold Mines Limited
(TSX: FURY) (NYSE American: FURY)		Nickel Creek Platinum
(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF)		Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Northwest Copper Corp.
(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: SGNL) (OTCQX: SGNLF)
Baselode Energy Corp.
(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)		Go Metals Corp.
(CSE: GOCO)		Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Stelmine Canada Ltd.
(TSXV: STH) (OTCQB: STHFF)
Cartier Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ECR)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)		Hycroft Mining Corp.
(NASDAQ: HYMC)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Strategic Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SR)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Ion Energy Ltd.
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Thunder Gold Corp.
(TSXV: TGOL)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSXV: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF)		Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
(TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF)		Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
(NYSE American: PZG)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
EU Gold Mining Inc.
Private		Li-FT Power Ltd.
(CSE: LIFT)		Prospector Metals Corp.
(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)
Exiro Minerals Corp.
Private		Lithium Bank Resources Corp.
(TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF)		QC Copper & Gold Inc.
(TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF)		Lomiko Metals Inc.
(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)		Quebec Nickel Corp
(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSXV: WRLG)
Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		Rackla Metals Inc.
(TSXV: RAK)		Western Copper and Gold Corp.
(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN)
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo LoungeTHE Industry Invitees
Astra Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF)		Electro Metals & Mining
Private		Puma Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Magna Mining Inc.
(TSXV: NICU)
Beauce Gold Fields
(TSXV: BGF)		Focus Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Quimbaya Gold Inc.
(CSE: QIM)		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)
Canadian Copper Inc.
(CSE: CCI)		Fokus Mining Corporation
(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF)		Renforth Resources Inc.
(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)		Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
(CSE: SCM)
Delta Resources Limited
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)		Green Battery Minerals Inc.
(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBMIF)		Spark Energy Minerals Inc
(CSE: EMIN)		Xplore Resources Corp.
(TSXV: XPLR)
Dryden Gold Corp.
Private		Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
(CSE: LP)		Vior Inc.
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
E2Gold Inc.
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Metals Energy Corp.
(TSXV: MERG)		X-Terra Resources Corp
(TSXV: XTT)
EDM Resources
(TSXV: EDM)		Platinex Inc.
(CSE: PTX)

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce the launch of THE Student Sponsorship Program, made possible through the generous support of Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies. The program provides an unparalleled learning opportunity to 50 university or college students studying in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earthsocial sciences andor other related mining courses over the course of three days at THE Event.

Participating students will have access to valuable insights from industry experts, panels, and company presentations as well as the opportunity to network with professionals in all areas the mining industry. The program also includes a special Meet and Greet Dinner, where they will be able to engage directly with mining sector industry leaders. Students will also participate in a case study competition with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the mining sector, with the winning team receiving a prize to be awarded on the final day of THE Event by the Sponsors.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation. With our sponsors, Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies, we intend to inspire and support the next generation of mining professionals by offering them a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry experts, and discover the latest trends and developments in the global natural resource industry.

More information regarding THE Student Sponsorship Program, can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Please see the latest Crux Investor Interview on THE Event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doxiuGfO3KQ

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event will feature over 100 participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Information regarding THE Agenda, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

×