THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

100+ Companies Representing all Commodities 
Featuring: Critical Metals Day, June 20 - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets
Announces Government of Quebec Keynote Speaker
Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
New Copper Sponsors, CDPQ, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY, Amex Exploration

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Participating Companies
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		RedPine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)
Amex Exploration Inc
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)
Archer Exploration Corp.
(CSE: RCHR)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Nickel Creek Platinum
(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF)		Fury Gold Mines Limited
(TSXV: FURY) (NYSE American: FURY)		Northwest Copper Corp.
(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF)		Sigma Lithium Corporation
(TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML)
Baselode Energy Corp.
(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)		Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: SGNL) (OTCQB: SGNLF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONFX)		Go Metals Corp.
(CSE: GOCO)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.
Private		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Canada Nickel Company Inc. 
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Cartier Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ECR)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: OR)		Stelmine Canada Ltd.
(TSXV: STH) (OTCQB: STHFF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Hycroft Mining Corp.
(NASDAQ: HYMC)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Thunder Gold Corp.
(TSXV: TGOL)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Ion Energy Ltd.
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTB)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
(NYSE American: PZG)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		Li-FT Power Ltd.
(CSE: LIFT)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
EU Gold Mining Inc.
Private		Lithium Bank Resources Corp.
(TSX: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF)		Prospector Metals Corp.
(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)
Exiro Minerals Corp.
Private		Lomiko Metals Inc.
(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)		QC Copper & Gold Inc.
(TSXV: QCCU) (OCTQB: QCCUF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		Quebec Nickel Corp
(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSXV: WRLG)
Midland Exploration In
(TSXV: MD)		Rackla Metals Inc.
(TSXV: RAK)		Western Copper and Gold Corp.
(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN)
 THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo LoungeIndustry Invitees
 Argo Gold Inc.
(CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF)		EDM Resources
(TSXV: EDM) 		Puma Exploration Inc. 
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF) 		 Magna Mining Inc. 
(TSXV: NICU)
 Astra Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF)		Electro Metals & Mining 
Private 		Platinex Inc. 
(CSE: PTX) 		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) 
Beauce Gold Fields
(TSXV: BGF)		Focus Graphite Inc. 
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) 		Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
(CSE: QIM) 		Nova Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) 
 Canadian Copper Inc.
(CSE: CCI)		Fokus Mining Corporation
(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) 		Renforth Resources Inc. 
(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) 		Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
(CSE: SCM) 
 Delta Resources Limited
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF)		Green Battery Minerals Inc.
(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBIF) 		Spark Energy Minerals Inc 
(CSE: EMIN) 		 
Dryden Gold Corp.
Private		Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (CSE: LP) Vior Inc. 
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF) 		 
E2Gold Inc.
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		 Metals Energy Corp. 
(TSXV: MERG)		Xplore Resources Corp. 
(TSXV: EXPLR) 		 
  X-Terra Resources Corp 
(TSXV: XTT) 		 

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce that 100+ companies will participate at THE Event representing all commodities with a focus on critical metals. THE Agenda is now available along with information on Panels, Speakers, Participating Companies, and Initiatives.

Day I - June 19, 2023 - Explorers & Developers

  • Opening Keynote: Peter Marrone
  • Keynote: Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors
  • Panel: ESG - Lip Service or Reality?
  • Panel: THE Power Panel - Women Celebrating Industry Achievements
  • Keynote: Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media

Day II - June 20, 2023 - Critical Metals Day - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets

  • Opening Keynote: Elian Terner, Managing Director & Head, Global Mining & Metals Investment Banking, National Bank Financial
  • Panel: Energy & Renewables - Carbon Footprint Reality
  • Keynote: Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
  • Panel: The Importance of Critical Metals in Quebec
  • Panel: Polarized Global Geopolitics & Opportunities in the Metals & Mining Sector
  • Keynote: Jeff Stibbard, CEO, JDS Group of Companies, Bridging the Mining Gap with Critical Metals
  • Closing Keynote: Gary Stanely, Office of Materials Industry, U.S. Department of Commerce & International Trade

Day III - June 21, 2023 - Producers, Royalty Companies & Developers

  • Keynote: Kelsey Gunderson, President & CEO, National Bank Financial
  • THE Student Sponsorship Awards, Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies
  • Panel: Do Royalties Rock or Not?
  • Closing Remarks: Joanne Jobin, Founder, THE Event

THE Event: Rings the Bell at the Market Open - THE Event is pleased to announce that during the conference it will ring the bell at the market open with Silver Sponsor, TMX Group. The market open will be broadcast by BNN and other TSX affiliated networks.

THE Student SponsorshipSponsored by:Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies - 50 Students in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses will be hosted at THE Event. Go here for more information on THE Student Sponsorship. https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

About THE Event: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event will feature over 100 participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Information regarding THE Agenda, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

Western Copper and GoldTSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c1714.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") announced on March 24, 2023 Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full.

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 878,809 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"), allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. As a result, the Company confirms that Mitsubishi Materials will subscribe for 8,091,390 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million .

The Rio Tinto Subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 . The Mitsubishi Materials investment is expected to be completed on or about April 14, 2023 . Both remain subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

"We are pleased with the continued interest Rio Tinto has shown and look forward to working with Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto to advance the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing dates for the Rio Tinto Subscription and the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-exercise-of-participation-right-in-full-by-rio-tinto-301794134.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c6139.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials has agreed to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") that will represent approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis, following completion of the investment, at a price of C$2.63 per Share.

The exact number of Shares to be issued, and proceeds to be received, by the Company will depend on whether Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") elects to exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings by the Company to maintain its current ownership interest, which based on public filings is approximately 7.84%.

Assuming Rio Tinto elects to exercise its participation right in full, then it is expected that 8,091,390 Shares will be issued to Mitsubishi Materials for aggregate gross proceeds of C$21.3 million and 878,809 Shares will be issued to Rio Tinto for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.3 million .

"We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Materials as a strategic investor in the Company," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "The investment by Mitsubishi Materials is a strong endorsement of the Casino Project. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Materials to advance Casino."

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to advance the project and to fund specific areas of study, developed with input from Mitsubishi Materials, with the aim of progressing to a development phase for the Casino Project.

In connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials, the Company and Mitsubishi Materials will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby, subject to certain conditions, Mitsubishi Materials will have certain rights until the earlier of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment (the "Expiry Date"), including:

  • the right to appoint one member to a Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • the right to appoint the greater of one director of the Company or 17% of the number of directors (rounding to the nearest whole number), if Mitsubishi Materials' ownership increases to at least 12.5%

In addition, until the Expiry Date, Mitsubishi Materials will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and, in the event its ownership increases to 8.0%, will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 24 months, Mitsubishi Materials will agree:

  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any Shares without first notifying the Company
  • to abstain from voting or vote any Shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

Mitsubishi Materials will have the right of first negotiation, until the later of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment, to offtake at least its proportionate share of minerals produced from the Casino Project.

The Company and Mitsubishi Materials will negotiate in good faith new rights and restrictions attaching to its share ownership on the earlier of (a) 18 months following completion of the investment, and (b) Mitsubishi Materials' ownership reaching 12.5% or greater.

The closing of the strategic investment is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to Western Copper and Gold.

Western will host a conference call on March 24, 2023 at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss this investment by Mitsubishi Materials.

Canada/USA:

1-800-319-4610

International Callers:

1-604-638-5340

Conference ID:

10021576



Replay of the conference call is available at 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010, access code 0022.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1871, is a Japan -based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.mmc.co.jp .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to whether Rio Tinto will exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings of the Company, the expected number of Shares to be issued and proceeds to be raised, the anticipated use of proceeds, the rights to be provided to Mitsubishi Materials and the restrictions imposed on Mitsubishi Materials pursuant to the investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the strategic investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-strategic-investment-by-mitsubishi-materials-corporation-301780708.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c4489.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Company filed Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC on March 23, 2023 . The Form 40-F includes Western's Annual Information Form ("AIF"), audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The Form 40-F is available for viewing and retrieval through EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

The Company has also filed its AIF, audited consolidated financial statements, and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the appropriate Canadian regulatory bodies. These filings are available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The filings described above are also available on the Company's website: westerncopperandgold.com/investors/forms . Western will also provide a copy of the filings to any shareholder, without charge, upon request. Requests may be made by email, telephone, or regular mail.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c4875.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Advances Buenavista Porphyry Copper Target Drill Testing

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has completed ~550m of the planned ~2,100m diamond drill program designed to test coincident geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies at its Buenavista target, and its Block 4 project more broadly. The presence of several geophysical anomalies under post-mineral covered portions of the Block 4 property is suggestive of a potential "cluster" of porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold systems, a characteristic typical of some major porphyry copper districts in Chile and worldwide

As previously advised, the program commenced on 31 March 2023 and completion by the end of May remains on schedule, with assay results expected in June.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • In-fill drill holes at La Romana intersect additional high grade mineralization;
    • 15m at 1.2% Cu, 0.05% Sn, 5.4g/t Ag, including 7.8m at 1.9% Cu, 0.07% Sn, 8.8g/t Ag
    • 22m at 0.7% Cu, 0.07% Sn 3.1g/t Ag, including 12m at 1.1% Cu, 0.13% Sn, 5.0g/t Ag
  • First drill holes at Romana Deep deliver encouraging results and follow-up geophysics planned
  • Exploration drilling ongoing at Zarcita and La Romana
  • Drilling to commence at Cañada Honda target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for its ongoing diamond drilling at the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that on April 13, 2023 it applied to the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator, and its additional regulators, for approval of a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").  The Company did so in anticipation that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements" ) on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

If granted, the MCTO will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO and certain other insiders until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.

The issuance of an MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who are not or have not been management of the Company to trade in its securities.

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c3990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2022

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2022

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, posting income from mining operations of $16.0 million and a net loss of $3.4 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 15.0 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,213 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.47 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO and Director, commented, "Lower average copper price and production output than in the previous year, impacted income from mining operations for the year. Despite extensive challenges at the El Roble mine throughout 2022, the Company still generated significant cash flows from operations and ended the year with a strong working capital position." Mr. Ganoza continued, "A main focus of 2023, will be on working to expand the resource and reserves estimate at El Roble and extending its mine life, while in parallel advancing feasibility and permitting of La Plata towards a construction decision."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Secures Dominant Land Position at W2 with Claim Acquisitions

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has expanded its W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE and Gold Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") near Ontario's Ring of Fire by acquiring 225 additional single-cell mining claims. The total land package at W2 now comprises 1,122 cell units covering 22,094 ha (220 km 2 ). Notably, Barrick Gold has recently taken on a large land position in the immediate W2 area, staking 1,198 single-cell mining claims covering 23,565 hectares (235.65 square km 2 ) of ground adjacent to blocks held by Endurance Elements (see claim map in Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Reports Progress at the Farwell Gold-Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSXV) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report additional results and interpretation of the VTEM Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey carried out by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario on its Farwell Gold-Copper Project. The survey results have now been incorporated into the existing data base in order to prioritize anomalies for future exploration and ultimately for drill testing

Bold Ventures Inc. recently contracted Scott Hogg and Associates Ltd. to provide a study of 2 airborne geophysical surveys conducted over the Farwell Gold-Copper Project located 55 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario. One survey was a Dighem airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey completed by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS) in 1987 and the second was the VTEM survey flown for Bold in the fall of 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

