THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance limited availability through registration only.

Once you have registered you will be able to log on daily with your unique code to THE Event as a virtual global audience member and view live presentations from C-suite members of participating companies, and the world's foremost thought leaders, panelists and keynotes delivered at THE Event from 8:00 am ET to 5:00 pm ET, Monday June 19-Wednesday June 21, 2023.

If you wish to view THE Event in real time as a virtual global audience member, please register here:
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/the-mining-investment-event-/series_summit?utm_bmcr_source=NR

Note: your unique/dedicated registration link will be sent to you – this code is un-shareable and is unique to you as a registered THE Event virtual global audience member.

Information regarding registration, agendas, sponsors, initiatives and speakers for THE Event can be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

THE Event Participating Companies
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		Fury Gold Mines Limited
(TSXV: FURY) (NYSE: FURY)		Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Northern Superior Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)
Archer Exploration Corp.
(CSE: RCHR)		Go Metals Corp.
(CSE: GOCO)		NorthWest Copper Corp.
(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE: GROY)		Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: SGNL) (OTCQB: SGNLF)
Baselode Energy Corp.
(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONFX)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		OMAI Gold Mines Corp.
(TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF)		Stelmine Canada Ltd.
(TSXV: STH) (OTCQB: STHFF)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Hycroft Mining Corp.
(NASDAQ: HYMC)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Cartier Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ECR)		Ion Energy Ltd.
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Stillwater Critical Minerals
(TSXV: PGE) (OTCQB: PGEZF)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Strategic Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SR)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF)		Juggernaut Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: JUGR)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Talisker Resources Ltd.
(TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF)
Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Kirkland Lake Discoveries
(TSXV: KLDC)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Thunder Gold Corp.
(TSXV: TGOL)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE: EMX)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC) (OTCQB: LGCFF)		Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
(NYSE: PZG)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
EU Gold Mining Inc.
Private		Li-FT Power Ltd.
(CSE: LIFT)		Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Exiro Minerals Corp.
Private		LithiumBank Resources
(TSX: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF)		Lomiko Metals Inc.
(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)		Prospector Metals Corp.
(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		QC Copper & Gold Inc.
(TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
First Mining Gold Corp.
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Midland Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: MD)		Quebec Nickel Corp
(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines
(TSXV: WRLG)
First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Rackla Metals Inc.
(TSXV: RAK)		Western Copper and Gold
(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN)
Winsome Resources Limited
(ASX: WR1)
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge & Industry Invites*
Astra Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF)		EDM Resources Inc.
(TSXV: EDM)		Medaro Gold Resources Corp.*
(TSXV: MEDA)		Quimbaya Gold Inc.
(CSE: QIM)
Beauce Gold Fields Inc.
(TSXV: BGF)		Electro Metals & Mining
Private		Magna Mining Inc.*
(TSXV: NICU)		Radisson Mining Resources*
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)
Canadian Copper Inc.
(CSE: CCI)		Focus Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Metals Energy Corp.
(TSXV: MERG)		Renforth Resources Inc.
(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)
Comet Lithium Corp.
(TSXV: CLIC)		Fokus Mining Corporation
(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF)		Platinex Inc.
(CSE: PTX)		Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
(CSE: SCM)
Delta Resources Limited
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF)		Green Battery Minerals Inc.
(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBMIF)		Puma Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Vior Inc.
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
Dryden Gold Corp.
Private		iMetal Resources Inc.*
(TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF)		Quebec Precious Metals Corporation*
(TSXV: QPM) (OTCQB: CJCFF)		Xplore Resources Corp.*
(TSXV: XPLR)
E2Gold Inc.
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
(CSE: LP)

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. It is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the results of recently completed drilling programs at its past-producing Daneros and Rim uranium and vanadium mines in south-eastern Utah. Following the successful drill programs, the Company has acquired ten State of Utah uranium and vanadium leases, covering approximately 4,760 acres in the Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas and 275 unpatented lode mining claims in the Daneros Mine, Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas. These important additions to CUR's property portfolio cover a combined area of approximately 10,070 acres. The new mining claims staked by CUR are not subject to any underlying agreements and do not carry any royalty obligations.

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training in solar technology installation and maintenance, livelihoods development and a holistic women's empowerment curriculum. By fostering self-sufficiency, promoting livelihood development, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Solar Project aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVU) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Belyk to President of the Company effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Belyk will continue as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a Director of CanAlaska. Continued resurgence of interest in the uranium market as part of a carbon-free clean-energy world has continued to accelerate the Company's activities. Recent new high-grade uranium discoveries at it's West McArthur and Moon Lake South joint venture projects, and continued project generation activity in the world's richest uranium district in Saskatchewan, have CanAlaska ready for the next steps in its evolution. Mr. Belyk leads CanAlaska's exploration and management teams, located at the Company's office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

