Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 30 avril 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FSE:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour l'exercice se terminant le 31 décembre 2023.

Des progrès significatifs continuent de se refléter dans les états financiers de fin d'année 2023. Les mesures visant à renforcer le bilan de la Société et sa concentration à court terme à 100% sur l'avancement de ses projets de production d'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord progressent.

FAITS SAILLANTS :

  • Les dépenses ont diminué de 30% à 2 961 451 $ en 2023 comparativement à 4 207 280 $ en 2022 (recentrage des activités et resserrement des frais généraux et administratifs).

  • Les revenus ont augmenté de 1 158% pour atteindre 282 724 $ en 2023, contre 22 481 $ en 2022 (générés par l'acquisition de Wolf River le 1 er décembre 2022).

  • La position de trésorerie nette positive au 31 décembre 2023 de 55 123 $ comparativement à (28 467 $) de dette au 31 décembre 2022 :

    • Les décaissements de l'entreprise liés aux activités d'exploitation ont stagné et ont diminué à 1 513 910 $ en 2023, comparativement à 3 922 918 $ en 2022.

    • La Société a clôturé des financements privés pour un produit brut s'élevant à 1 258 297 $ et des unités pour le règlement de dettes de 747 228 $.

    • La Société a reçu 310 184 $ en avances de la part des principaux dirigeants ; et

    • La Société a également compensé un montant supplémentaire de 300 000 $ en 2023 grâce à l'entente de financement avec Finexcorp converti le 30 septembre 2023 en débentures convertibles garanties à un prix réputé de 0,10 $.

" La résilience de la direction et la volonté de recentrer les activités commerciales sur la livraison de la production d'hydrogène vert, l'évolutivité de la croissance commerciale et le renforcement de notre bilan placent Charbone en bonne position pour déployer son plan de financement actualisé et réaliser son premier projet à Sorel-Tracy (Québec, Canada) au cours du deuxième semestre de 2024 , a déclaré Benoit Veilleux, Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif de Charbone. " De plus, un deuxième projet de production d'hydrogène vert dans la région de Détroit, dans le Michigan, devrait être opérationnel plus tard cette année. Au total, Charbone prévoit de construire et de livrer 16 installations de production d'hydrogène vert à travers l'Amérique du Nord d'ici 2030 . "


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Charbone est un groupe intégré de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur le déploiement d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables pour produire des molécules de dihydrogène (H2) et des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement aux utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future, Charbone prévoit déployer 16 usines de production d'hydrogène vert aux États-Unis et Canada d'ici 2030. Charbone est la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions ordinaires se négociant sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'information, merci de visiter www.charbone.com .

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Contacts

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :

Dave B. G agnon

Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau: +1 438 844-7170

Courriel: dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chef de l'exploitation

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau : +1 438 800-4946

Courriel: dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau: +1 438 800-4991

Courriel: bv@charbone.com

 

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHTech Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


