WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce its 2023 drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Program was developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials, as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreements entered as part of investments by Rio Tinto Canada and Mitsubishi Materials into Western (see news releases dated May 17, 2021 and March 24, 2023 respectively). The program is outlined below:

Metallurgical and Infill Drilling

A diamond drill program consisting of approximately 2,200 m of drilling in seven drill holes, ranging from 130 m to 560 m in depth, has been initiated. These drill holes are located inside the current pit boundaries and upon completion, this program is expected to result in upgrading of some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured Resource category.

A metallurgical program, using drill core collected from this program, will commence upon completion of drilling and receipt of assays. The program will focus on developing a more detailed geometallurgical model of the deposit, with a focus on an updated recovery and concentrate model.

Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Drilling

The Program also includes roughly 800 m of geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed open pit, stockpiles, tailings management facility, heap leaching facility, new airstrip, and the proposed Ranney well site.

"This is the first drill program developed by our new combined Technical and Sustainability Committee," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We are excited to be working with Rio and Mitsubishi, and look forward to working with them as this Program moves forward."

INFRASTRUCTURE AND GOVERNMENT RELATIONS

In August, Yukon Premier Pillai and the Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne toured Western's Casino Copper-Gold Project while discussing infrastructure development to support Yukon's economic growth. Premier Pillai stated, "We are committed to responsible mining practices that will contribute positively to the territory's development and long-term prosperity. We look forward to continued work with our federal partners to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock these opportunities." The full statement is available by clicking this link .

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze , P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/23/c4027.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WRN

Trading resumes in:

Company: western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2023 .

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Tara Christie

71,492,356

98.09 %

1,391,025

1.91 %

Michael Vitton

71,981,699

98.76 %

901,682

1.24 %

Bill Williams

72,321,112

99.23 %

562,269

0.77 %

Kenneth Williamson

72,164,913

99.01 %

718,468

0.99 %

Klaus Zeitler

71,323,374

97.86 %

1,560,007

2.14 %


Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

The Company informs that Mr. Cam Brown is stepping down from his position as Vice President Engineering and effective July 1, 2023 will no longer be an officer of the Company, but will continue to remain employed by the Company as a Special Technical Advisor. The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his valued contribution as an officer of the Company and congratulates him in his new role.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/27/c2073.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$2.3 million subscription by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 878,809 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c0884.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

100+ Companies Representing all Commodities 
Featuring: Critical Metals Day, June 20 - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets
Announces Government of Quebec Keynote Speaker
Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
New Copper Sponsors, CDPQ, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY, Amex Exploration

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c1714.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Extension to the Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") further to the Company's news release dated June 9 and July 20, 2023, 1844 announces a 30 day extension of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to finalize remaining subscriptions and coordinate an orderly closing. The Company is keeping the same terms as previously announced and will raise up to 57,142,858 Units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price is $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 440,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $110,000, and 300,000 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $60,000. In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $6,000 as finder's fees. All securities issued under the First Tranche are subject to a hold period expiring December 22, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Climate Change Has Now Become Personal for the North and South Slave and Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): As much as we want to get on the ground and advance our project, we support and sympathise with the efforts to contain the devastation that our friends are subjected to in the communities that we are associated with in the South Slave.

Hay River, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are integral to our partners and our ongoing advancement of our mutually beneficial project to combat the obvious climate change challenges that we all face. Thankfully at this point Fort Resolution has only been superficially affected by this regional catastrophe. We deeply hope that remains the case as the summer and this catastrophic fire season are not yet contained.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Completes Maiden Drill Program and Expands Land Position at the Lordsburg Project, New Mexico

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that it has completed its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Lordsburg Project, New Mexico. A total of 6 drill holes were completed for a total of 4,662m (Figure 1). Final analytical results are pending and expected to be completed within the next 3-4 weeks.

The Company has also completed a claim staking program and has expanded its land-position to the east of the existing Lordsburg claims. During the months of June and July, 235 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims were staked along the eastern boundary of the Lordsburg Property totaling approximately 1,902 hectares. In addition, the Company entered a mining lease with an option to purchase with Comstock Allied, LLC for three patent mining claims located in the center of the Lordsburg Property (Figure 1). This brings the new total land package to 1,205 contiguous Federal patented and unpatented lode mining claims, covering 9,462 hectares in area controlled by the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

