WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce additions to the Company's senior management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In early August, Michael Psihogios will be taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer from Varun Prasad , and Jeff Eng will be assuming the role of Vice President Projects.

Sandeep Singh , CEO of Western, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding two high quality professionals to the Western team. Both Michael and Jeff bring highly relevant experience and an operational mindset to their positions. Coupled with our strong Yukon based team, they will be integral to advancing the Casino project through the assessment and permitting phase.

I would like to thank Varun Prasad for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Company. Over a short period of overlap, Varun has proven to be a great partner and we wish him the best as he focuses more time on his young family and future endeavours. He will continue in his role for the next two months to assist with the CFO transition."

Mr. Psihogios is an experienced financial executive working with public, private and investment companies in the natural resource industry over the past 20 years. Mr. Psihogios is currently the CFO of Atlas Salt Inc. and will transition roles over the coming months. Previously, he was the CFO of DUMAS Mining, an underground mine builder from 2016 to 2021, where he established the systems and controls for a successful business turnaround and profitable growth strategy. Prior to DUMAS Mining, Michael worked with an international natural resource private equity fund on numerous senior executive, financial and corporate development secondment roles within portfolio companies.

Mr. Eng brings experience across a number of disciplines leading to successful project studies and the development of mining projects. Most recently he was a Project Director for Teck Resources working on the mine life extension for the Red Dog mine, among other projects. Prior, he was Director of Engineering and Interim VP Project Development for Sabina Gold and Silver during the permitting and early execution phases of the Back River project. Mr. Eng spent 13 years with AMEC in several different, and increasingly senior, roles including Site Engineering Manager for the construction of the Mount Milligan mine in BC and lead roles in numerous studies and execution projects ranging from the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan to Snap Lake Diamond Mine in Northwest Territories .

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2024.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

A total of 101,875,249 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 51.92% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven (7) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robert Chausse

90,608,768

99.84 %

165,930

0.16 %

Tara Christie

82,647,749

90.20 %

8,979,661

9.80 %

Sandeep Singh

91,295,444

99.64 %

331,966

0.36 %

Raymond Threlkeld

90,876,101

98.85 %

1,018,642

1.11 %

Michael Vitton

87,843,574

95.87 %

3,783,836

4.13 %

Bill Williams

83,566,754

91.20 %

8,060,656

8.80 %

Klaus Zeitler

83,576,626

91.21 %

8,050,785

8.79 %

Shareholders also approved:  (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration, (ii) unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan, (iii) unallocated rights under the Company's deferred share unit plan, (iv) unallocated rights under the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

Invest Yukon - Hon Ranj Pillai, Yukon's Premier highlights the key critical minerals conversation and the promising economic future for Yukon. Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) emphasizes that as the demand for critical minerals intensifies, they are well positioned to meet the needs of the territory, Canada and global demand, as a leading developer in Canada. With a robust focus on advancing major projects, the company is set to significantly contribute to the critical metals supply chain. Supported by favorable governmental policies and an experienced management team, Western Copper and Gold is poised to become a cornerstone in the mining sector, driving economic growth and sustainability. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) explores a new region that reveals critical mineral potential over a district-scale land package.

Invest Yukon
Yukon Mining Alliance
investyukon.ca

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development, and mining companies, focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction, its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. YMA's initiatives include international investment focused conferences, events, and campaigns in the North American, European, and global financial markets.

About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities

www.b-tv.com/theagency

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

PROPOSED NOMINATIONS TO STRENGTHEN WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD's BOARD

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that Raymond Threlkeld Robert Chausse and Sandeep Singh will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

"We are extremely pleased that Mr. Threlkeld, Mr. Chausse and Mr. Singh have agreed to join our board," said Bill Williams , Interim Chairman of Western. "The expansion of the Western board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as the Casino project moves into the next phase of its lifecycle.  Their collective wealth of experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Threlkeld is a seasoned mining professional with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine operations and construction and executive management. Currently, he is a director of Calibre Mining Corp. and New Found Gold Corp. Most recently he was Chairman of Newmarket Gold and became a director of Kirkland Lake Gold upon the sale of Newmarket . In addition, Mr. Threlkeld was previously President and CEO of Rainy River Resources. From 1996 to 2004, Mr. Threlkeld held a variety of senior executive positions with Barrick Gold Corporation rising to the position of Vice President, Project Development. Among his accomplishments were the Pierina Mine in Peru , Bulyanhulu Mine in Tanzania , Veladero Mine in Argentina , Lagunas Norte Mine in Peru and the Cowel Mine in Australia . Mr. Threlkeld holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from the University of Nevada .

Mr. Chausse is a proven leader with more than 25 years of international finance experience in mining who most recently served as CFO of New Gold Inc until his retirement. Currently, he is a director of Revival Gold Inc. Previously, Mr. Chausse served as CFO of Richmont Mines Inc., CFO at Stornoway Diamonds and EVP & CFO of AuRico Gold . His experience also includes VP of Finance, Operations and Projects for Kinross Gold and he held increasingly senior positions with Barrick Gold . Mr. Chausse is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Toronto Metropolitan University.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed the previously announced private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent issuance of common shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 2,609,890 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.90 per share for proceeds of C$4,958,791 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Announces $150,000 Non-brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 15 million shares (the "Shares") priced at $0.01 per Share for up to $150,000 (the "Offering").

Funds will be used for exploration and working capital. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. No funds from the sale of the Shares will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or for investor relations activities. The funds from the sale of the Shares will be allocated as to $50,000 to maintain the Company's property in Nevada and the balance for general working capital.

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$246,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report record revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of June 2024, the Company trucked 694 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$246,000 for the June 2024 shipments versus approximately USD$103,000 for May 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 4.67% Cu, 0.89 gt Au and 39.5 gt Ag.

1844 Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

1844 Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mathieu Olivier to the board of directors effective immediately. Mr. Olivier will replace Mr. Denis Clement, who had been a board member since 2012.

Holding a bachelor's degree in business administration from Laval University, Mr. Olivier has led a 20-year career in wealth management and financial advisory in Quebec and has a strong history of managing investment in the junior natural resources industry. Mr. Olivier has extensive expertise in entrepreneurship and business development and is also involved in various charitable works, including sitting as the Chairman of Directors of Adaptavie Inc.

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on value engineering (" Value Engineering ") studies focused on the mineral processing and infrastructure facilities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in central British Columbia .  The mineral processing and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have achieved significant value creation through facility optimization, flowsheet refinement, enhanced operability, and improvements to the project build strategy and execution basis.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Primary crushing: Changing from a gyratory-type primary crusher to mineral sizers has reduced earthwork and structural quantities, improved Phase 1 operability, and eliminated the need for a second primary crushing circuit in Phase 2
  • Concentrator expansion: A new integrated approach to the Phase 2 expansion has reduced overall quantities, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced the footprint of process and infrastructure facilities
  • Project phasing: The phased approach and throughput rates in the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") have been validated, while acceleration of the Phase 2 expansion improves Baptiste's metal production profile
  • Execution schedule has been confirmed, further validating the PFS's estimated three-year construction duration

"Results from our mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies have added significant value to the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Andrew Osterloh , the Company's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations.  "By reducing quantities, improving operating efficiency, and advancing the project execution plan, we have enhanced Baptiste's potential as a long life, large-scale, low-cost, and low-carbon producer of made-in- Canada nickel units. We look forward to advancing additional engineering studies on the mining and refinery aspects of the Project in advance of commencing a feasibility study."

Background

The Baptiste 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin and low-carbon nickel mine producing an average of 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel over a 29-year mine life (see the Company's September 6, 2023 news release).  Due to awaruite's properties, Baptiste has the unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or for further refining into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, and copper products for the electric vehicle battery supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").

While the PFS presents robust economics, including a Base Case after-tax NPV 8% of US$2.01 Billion and after-tax IRR of 18.6% at US$8.75 /lb Ni, FPX strives to add further value to Baptiste, focusing on a holistic blend of economics, constructability, operability, risk and ESG considerations.

The key Value Engineering studies pursued by FPX in 2024 are:

  • Mineral processing and infrastructure (described herein)
  • Mine planning and engineering (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)
  • Refinery planning (to be completed in the third quarter of 2024)

Mineral Processing & Infrastructure Value Engineering Studies

FPX engaged Fluor Canada Ltd. (" Fluor ") and Wood Canada Ltd. (" Wood ") to perform detailed reviews of the 2023 PFS and to conduct mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies.  The consultants identified three primary opportunities to add further value, which are described in greater detail hereunder:

  • Primary crushing: application of mineral sizers
  • Phase 2 concentrator expansion
  • Project phasing

As described below, each of the mineral process and infrastructure Value Engineering studies validated several key tenets from the PFS and added significant project value through reduced quantities, improved operability, reduced process operating costs, and reduced process and infrastructure footprint.

Primary Crushing

The PFS considered a gyratory-type primary crusher.  In re-evaluating the Project's geotechnical and communication datasets, the Company has identified an opportunity to use mineral sizers for primary crushing.  Taking advantage of the modest compressive strength and fractured nature of the Baptiste ore, mineral sizers have added significant value through reduced earthwork and structural quantities, increased operating availability, and the complete elimination of the second primary crushing line for the planned mine expansion from an initial Phase 1 processing throughput of 108,000 tonnes per day (" tpd ") to 162,000 tpd in Year 10 (" Phase 2 ").

Phase 2 Concentrator Expansion

The PFS considered the construction of a standalone processing facility for the Phase 2 expansion from 108,000 tpd to 162,000 tpd.  A new approach to expansion is based on an integrated concentrator approach which entails an expansion of the Phase 1 processing facility rather than the construction of a new standalone facility for Phase 2. This integrated approach results in a reduced process and infrastructure footprint, improved Phase 2 operability, and reduced Phase 2 work force requirements.

Project Phasing

A Value Engineering study re-evaluated the phased approach to processing throughput and compared it with a series of single-build scenarios ranging from 80,000 to 163,000 tpd.  Following this evaluation, the PFS's phased approach has been validated; however, the Phase 2 expansion has been accelerated to Year 6 from Year 10.  This acceleration in metal production is expected to generate improved economics versus the PFS, with the Phase 2 expansion funded from operating free cash flow following the 3.7 year after-tax payback demonstrated in the PFS.

Project Execution

Both Fluor and Wood were assigned further scope to review the PFS's execution basis, including the permanent facility layout, construction sequence, contracting approach, and overall execution schedule. Note that Fluor and Wood jointly executed the detailed engineering and construction management of the nearby Mt. Milligan Mine, which was commissioned in 2013 and is located 80 km east of Baptiste. Mt. Milligan is of comparable size and complexity to Baptiste, which uniquely positions Fluor and Wood to provide relevant context to the Baptiste project execution plan.

Through this additional execution planning effort, numerous scheduling improvements to the PFS were identified, thereby improving the constructability, operability, and maintainability of Baptiste.  In addition, increased focus on allowances for temporary construction facilities has improved execution scope assurance ahead of the environmental assessment  and permitting processes.  Fundamentally, these robust execution planning efforts further de-risk the Baptiste execution schedule, including the PFS assumption of a three-year construction period.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/10/c9969.html

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

30 RC drill holes now completed with diamond drilling now also underway

  • The 2024 summer drilling program continues to accelerate with more than 4,450 metres ("m") now completed

