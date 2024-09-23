Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024 , by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon .

The government announcement stresses the importance of investments in critical minerals infrastructure to enable Canada to seize the generational opportunity to transition to a low-carbon economy and capitalize on the country's rich mineral resources.

As discussions around the grid connection evolve, the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (" Casino " or the "Project") future energy demand could play an important role in shaping strategic investments that enhance connectivity, providing lasting benefits for the Yukon and its communities.

Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This is a meaningful step toward advancing much-needed energy infrastructure in the Yukon , with potential to support Canada's broader focus on improving the environmental performance and sustainability of critical mineral development.

While Casino 's feasibility study demonstrates a highly viable project using liquefied natural gas power, a potential future pathway to hydro grid power would be transformative, allowing the Project's critical minerals to be produced while minimizing its carbon footprint."

NRCan's full announcement can be found at https://www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2024/09/canada-announces-significant-funding-to-unlock-more-critical-minerals-development-in-northern-british-columbia-and-the-yukon.html .

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-welcomes-federal-funding-for-bc-yukon-grid-connect-project-302254996.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated and refined schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project. The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in or around July 2025 , which is an update from the previously estimated submission date of the second half of 2024. Ongoing detailed review of the guidelines during the winter of 2023, followed by updated work planning and schedule mapping of our technical consultants, in conjunction with further conversations and development of engagement plans with First Nations, have led to have a clearer picture of the level of effort and associated timelines to produce our ESE Statement.

"Western is committed to ensuring a robust review of the Casino project, as the first and only project in the Yukon going through the highest level of review and relying on the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer. "It was paramount to me when I joined that I became comfortable with our permitting plan before launching into the panel review process and that we were well funded to navigate the assessment process successfully.

We look forward to compiling all the hard work and proper science that has already gone into the project and moving steadily towards submission. We also continue to closely monitor the situation in the Yukon following the Eagle mine failure. The Company welcomes the proposed investigation of the failure and believe that Casino 's assessment timeline will more than allow for the incorporation of any lessons learned through that process.

We are confident that the Casino project can be a sustainable critical minerals asset for the Yukon , and can be the type of mine that helps improve the Yukon's mining legacy, to the benefit of all Yukoners."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

Global Copper Market Expected to Reach $548 Billion By 2034 as Bullish Sentiment is Projected Long Term

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the global copper market, the demand for copper is projected to increase in coming years. An article in Forbes said: "The world is running short of copper, and companies and countries are scrambling. This essential metal, a staple of civilization going back to the bronze age, is the lifeblood of existing energy infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. Unfortunately, it faces a projected supply shortfall by 2025 with projections showing a 20% price jump by May 2027 . Annual demand will surge to 36.6 million metric tons by 2031 up from 25.3 million in 2021." Another article in industry source, MetalMiner added : "… the world knows that although the current global copper reserves are sufficient to meet demand, extraction continues to lag behind consumption. As a result, many inside and outside the copper market fear there will be a shortage in the coming years. Predictions say that the annual global demand for copper will increase by about 40% by 2040. There are multiple factors fueling this expected growth, including the global move toward renewable energy and sustainable transportation. Given this current environment, any developments around copper and its mining remain guaranteed to hit the headlines." Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: Brixton Metals Corporation (OTCQB: BBBXF) (TSX-V: BBB), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE: IE) (TSX: IE), western copper and gold corporation (NYSE: WRN) (TSX: WRN), Copper Fox Metals Inc. (OTCQX: CPFXF) (TSX-V: CUU).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce additions to the Company's senior management team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In early August, Michael Psihogios will be taking over the role of Chief Financial Officer from Varun Prasad , and Jeff Eng will be assuming the role of Vice President Projects.

Sandeep Singh , CEO of Western, stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding two high quality professionals to the Western team. Both Michael and Jeff bring highly relevant experience and an operational mindset to their positions. Coupled with our strong Yukon based team, they will be integral to advancing the Casino project through the assessment and permitting phase.

I would like to thank Varun Prasad for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Company. Over a short period of overlap, Varun has proven to be a great partner and we wish him the best as he focuses more time on his young family and future endeavours. He will continue in his role for the next two months to assist with the CFO transition."

Mr. Psihogios is an experienced financial executive working with public, private and investment companies in the natural resource industry over the past 20 years. Mr. Psihogios is currently the CFO of Atlas Salt Inc. and will transition roles over the coming months. Previously, he was the CFO of DUMAS Mining, an underground mine builder from 2016 to 2021, where he established the systems and controls for a successful business turnaround and profitable growth strategy. Prior to DUMAS Mining, Michael worked with an international natural resource private equity fund on numerous senior executive, financial and corporate development secondment roles within portfolio companies.

Mr. Eng brings experience across a number of disciplines leading to successful project studies and the development of mining projects. Most recently he was a Project Director for Teck Resources working on the mine life extension for the Red Dog mine, among other projects. Prior, he was Director of Engineering and Interim VP Project Development for Sabina Gold and Silver during the permitting and early execution phases of the Back River project. Mr. Eng spent 13 years with AMEC in several different, and increasingly senior, roles including Site Engineering Manager for the construction of the Mount Milligan mine in BC and lead roles in numerous studies and execution projects ranging from the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan to Snap Lake Diamond Mine in Northwest Territories .

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/16/c5884.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2024.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

A total of 101,875,249 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 51.92% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven (7) and elected all directors, as follows:

Director

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robert Chausse

90,608,768

99.84 %

165,930

0.16 %

Tara Christie

82,647,749

90.20 %

8,979,661

9.80 %

Sandeep Singh

91,295,444

99.64 %

331,966

0.36 %

Raymond Threlkeld

90,876,101

98.85 %

1,018,642

1.11 %

Michael Vitton

87,843,574

95.87 %

3,783,836

4.13 %

Bill Williams

83,566,754

91.20 %

8,060,656

8.80 %

Klaus Zeitler

83,576,626

91.21 %

8,050,785

8.79 %

Shareholders also approved:  (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration, (ii) unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan, (iii) unallocated rights under the Company's deferred share unit plan, (iv) unallocated rights under the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), and on the Company's website.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/27/c2084.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

VIDEO - Invest Yukon: Critical Mineral Development in The Yukon

Invest Yukon - Hon Ranj Pillai, Yukon's Premier highlights the key critical minerals conversation and the promising economic future for Yukon. Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) emphasizes that as the demand for critical minerals intensifies, they are well positioned to meet the needs of the territory, Canada and global demand, as a leading developer in Canada. With a robust focus on advancing major projects, the company is set to significantly contribute to the critical metals supply chain. Supported by favorable governmental policies and an experienced management team, Western Copper and Gold is poised to become a cornerstone in the mining sector, driving economic growth and sustainability. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE) explores a new region that reveals critical mineral potential over a district-scale land package.

Invest Yukon
Yukon Mining Alliance
investyukon.ca

Founded in 2009, Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA"), the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic industry alliance of Yukon's leading exploration, development, and mining companies, focused on creating innovative capital attraction initiatives to promote Yukon's competitive advantages as a top mineral investment jurisdiction, its member companies and their Yukon-based projects. YMA's initiatives include international investment focused conferences, events, and campaigns in the North American, European, and global financial markets.

About BTV - Business Television:
For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities

www.b-tv.com/theagency

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213962

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, September 23, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the engagement with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. (" Altitude "). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the Company's market presence by providing capital market advice in respect of potential capital market strategies as it relates to all future financings and by reviewing and analyzing strategic opportunities for the Company. Heritage is also pleased to announce a Non-Brokered Private placement up to C$1.313M to fund its upcoming exploration program and working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Thick High-Grade Copper in Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Large copper system at depth confirmed by assays with up to 3.7% Cu

Drilling Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2024, the Company trucked 434 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$95,000 for the August 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.33% Cu, 0.64 gt Au and 26.7 gt Ag.

The Company was unable to use the ore sorter for 10 days in early August 2024 because the stockpile of previously crushed and screened coarse material had been exhausted by the end of July 2024 and the contractor responsible for operating the crushing and screening plant incurred delays in remobilizing equipment and crews back to the mine site. This resulted in less concentrated ore being produced by the ore sorter through the month. A larger crushing and screening plant was recommissioned in mid-August 2024 and the unit is performing extremely well. Based on the current levels of productivity the Company expects that the entire surface stockpile, estimated at approximately 180,000 tonnes, will be crushed and screened by late September 2024 to early October 2024. To-date in September 2024, the Company has already exceeded the amount of material trucked to New Afton in August 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

Avrupa Minerals Intersects Polymetallic VMS Mineralization at Sesmarias

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on September 17, 2024, in Toronto, ON (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 29,825,288 representing 34.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and Gold
