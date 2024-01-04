Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

The Government of Ecuador Approves Atico's Concession Extension Until 2049

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Ecuador, through the Central Coordination Zone, has authorized the extension period for the La Plata mining concession.

This new period of validity for the concession is extended until 2049. This time frame will allow for the advancement of engineering activities, construction, operation, and closure of mining operations within the concession, as well as allowing the integration of any future exploration success within the mining concession that could potentially add to the currently estimated resources.

The new term of the concession will begin from the date of registration in the Mining Registry under the Agency for Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources. This decision by the Government of Ecuador creates better conditions to continue the investment plans in La Plata. In a favorable scenario where additional time is needed, in 2048, the Company can apply for another 25 year extension.

The project is in its last stage of Environmental Licensing and the Company is looking forward to completing this milestone within the upcoming months.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing it's high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the prospectus of the Company dated March 2, 2012 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com


Sign up to get your FREE

Atico Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the brownfield exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage and extend mine life at the El Roble mine has continued to returned positive results. In addition, the Company reports the results for five diamond drill core holes targeting the main massive sulfide body Cuerpo Principal (ATD-0182, ATD-0190, ATD-0193, ATD-0194, ATD-0195) and several adjacent lenses called Cuerpos Norte (ADT-0197 through ADT-0200 and ADT-0203 through ADT-0207). Results included 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11gt Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 gt Au.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Produces 3.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,537 Ounces of Au in Q3 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.80 million pounds of copper and 2,537 ounces of gold in concentrates.

"Production results for the period have significantly improved when compared to the first two quarters of the year as the overall operational steady state-run rate was again achieved. We anticipate stronger results to continue throughout the remainder of the year as we get back on track to deliver our 2023 production guidance" said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we continue looking for opportunities to improve metal production and at the same time aggressively drill testing target areas in proximity to our mine. Throughout the year we have seen encouraging results in these areas and anticipate further success in the months to come."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2023

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023, posting a net gain of $0.1 million. Production for the period at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 2.8 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 2,294 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $2.22 per payable pound of copper (2) .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Produces 2.80 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,294 Ounces of Au in Second Quarter 2023

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.80 million pounds of copper and 2,294 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 22% for copper and 18% for gold, over the same period in 2022.

"The El Roble mine continued to show improvement for the period in terms of both processed tones and increase in head grades over the previous quarter. The processing plant is again reaching steady state levels of 900 tonnes per day while the mine continues to transition back into higher grade areas. We anticipate further improvement in overall production results and metal output for the second half of the year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year we will continue our strong focus towards mine vicinity exploration at the El Roble mine, looking to build on the success of the recent drill results in the historic areas of the deposit."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia with Additional Intercepts up to 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23g/t Au, Provides Update on Regional Exploration and Revises Results from Previous News Release

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive results for the exploration program being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for seven diamond drill core holes (see Table 1 below), which included 12.0m of 8.50% Cu, 7.23gt Au and 7.80m of 4.71% Cu and 7.24gt Au.

"We are pleased to report that our mine vicinity drill campaign continues to intercept mineralization and extends the main historic massive sulphide body at the El Roble deposit. This area was mined by operators previous to Atico obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "These results continue to increase confidence in our view that additional high-grade copper and gold mineralization remains both within the historically defined bodies and beyond the previously outlined mineralized shell. These strong assay results are open at depth and along strike and we will continue the drill program in this vicinity and into the second half of the year at which time the Company plans to update the resource estimate."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Increases the Non-Brokered Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 and Provides Update on Hawk Ridge Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Unit Offering") and its previously announced amended and restated option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. (the "Option Agreement") with respect to the Hawk Ridge property in Quebec.

The Company increases its previously announced Unit Offering of up to 50,000,000 Units to up to 75,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"), at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Unit Offering. The Company expects to close the Option Agreement concurrently with the closing of the Unit Offering. Closing of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement remain subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Results of Borehole Geophysical Surveys Indicating Extensions of Deep Nickel-Copper-PGM Sulfide Zones at the Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Results of Borehole Geophysical Surveys Indicating Extensions of Deep Nickel-Copper-PGM Sulfide Zones at the Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the results from the processing of Borehole Time-Domain Electromagnetic (BHTEM) surveys from deep West Zone drillholes FL22-481A and FL23-481B completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada.

"The combination of the drilling and geophysical survey results confirms the continuing high grade prospectivity of the West Zone down-dip for over 200 metres at depths of 650 to >850 metres," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "Further geophysical modelling is ongoing to define precisely new drill targets for follow up in 2024."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and that it has been approved for a $200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ontario Ministry of Mines under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering"). The Company issued 3,587,500 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,625. Each FT Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining
×