Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

The shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the acquisition by Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited. Each share of Turquoise Hill Resources will receive C$43.00 cash consideration. Turquoise Hill Resources shares will be removed from the S&PTSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 16, 2022 .

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c2483.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill ResourcesTRQ:CATRQCopper Investing
TRQ:CA,TRQ
Hot Chili Limited

Appointment of New Canadian Director

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company proposes to appoint experienced mining executive, Mr Stephen Quin, to the Board of Hot Chili as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Climate Change Initiatives, 2030 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets and Net Zero Commitment

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions by 2050 and the adoption of interim 2030 GHG reduction targets to support this commitment. In 2021, Hudbay initiated a roadmap to further identify and manage risks associated with climate change, and opportunities to reduce GHG emissions in alignment with global decarbonization goals.

While Hudbay's operations are well-positioned in the lower half of the global GHG emissions curve for copper operations i the company recognizes its role in mitigating climate change. Hudbay's GHG emissions reduction plan includes the following initiatives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 13 th consecutive year and is ranked #1 in the Metals and Mining industry category on the underlying 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

"Our commitment to strong sustainability performance is driven by our employees who make operating responsibly a core priority in all areas of our company," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Teck is proud to be named a metals and mining industry leader on the DJSI as we work to provide the essential resources required for the modern world and the low-carbon future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill's Shareholders Approve Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today on December 9, 2022, its shareholders approved the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") would acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

The Arrangement requires the approval of 66⅔% of votes cast by the Company's shareholders (including Rio Tinto) and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders of the Company (excluding Rio Tinto and its affiliates). The Company reports that at the special meeting, the Arrangement was approved by approximately 86.6% of all votes cast as well as by approximately 60.5% of the shares voted by minority shareholders. Turquoise Hill also reports that valid dissent notices were filed representing less than 17.5% of all outstanding shares.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck and Earth Rangers Partner to Support Wildlife Conservation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and Earth Rangers today announced an expanded partnership to support wildlife conservation programs and engage young Canadians in biodiversity programming, including a new youth volunteer initiative.

The collaboration between Teck and Earth Rangers builds on the existing partnership with increased funding from Teck of $500,000 to support expanded opportunities to engage youth and protect Canadian wildlife, including the following Earth Rangers initiatives:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper bobbins

Copper Price 2022 Year-End Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

Copper prices were under pressure in 2022, trending downwards during the second half of the year.

Even though the red metal hit its highest level on record in March, trading above US$10,400 per tonne, it was unable to retain that price. Falling on softer demand in top producer China, the second half of the year proved challenging for the base metal.

With 2022 rapidly drawing to a close, here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at copper trends for the year, including how prices performed and what analysts said about developments in the space each quarter. Read on to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

HGV Investment Portfolio Report - November 2022

Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Galan Moves To 100% Ownership of Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Lithium Australia Enters Binding Agreement For The Sale Of The Greenbushes South Lithium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2023

Gold Investing

Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Says

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

×