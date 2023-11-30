Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silvercorp Considering Perseus Announcements

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) notes the announcements made by Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus") (ASX: PRU) (TSX: PRU) in relation to its acquisition of a 19.9% interest in OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") (ASX: ORR).  Silvercorp is considering these announcements to determine an appropriate course of action in the best interests of Silvercorp shareholders.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-considering-perseus-announcements-302001849.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/30/c7862.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

