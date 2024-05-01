Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Kootenay Resources

Kootenay Resources Announces Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

Kootenay Resources Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") announces that further to its March 13, 2024 and April 26, 2024 press releases regarding receipt of conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has received final approval to list the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Under the policies of the Exchange, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the market on May 1, 2024 under the symbol "KTRI".

Appointment of Christopher Curran to Board of Directors

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher Curran has been appointed as a new member of the Company's board of directors, as well as the audit committee of the Board, effective immediately. James McDonald, President & CEO stated "We are pleased to have Chris join the board as we commence trading on the TSXV. Chris brings over 20 years of experience in business development, communications and capital markets that includes working with several publicly listed junior mining and exploration companies."

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

Kootenay Resources Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery of tier one mineral deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October 2021, Kootenay Silver Inc. currently holds ~5.4 million common shares of Kootenay Resources Inc. Exploration efforts are focused on first the Moyie Anticline project and second the Nechacko Plateau region of B.C.

The Moyie Anticline region of the Purcell basin has long been considered prospective for the discovery of tier one deposits as the Purcell basin is host to tier one deposits such as the world-famous Sullivan deposit, Kimberley, BC, the Couer D'Alene silver belt in Idaho and famous Butte copper porphyry in Montana. In the fall of 2021, Kootenay commissioned two new innovative surveys to aid in the discovery of a tier one deposit. The first was a regional style MT survey designed to find deep conductive zones. Research has demonstrated deep conductive feeders appear to be feeders to shallower large deposits around the world. Deposits such as Olympic Dam and well known gold camps in Canada's greenstone belts such as Red Lake. A survey comprising 86 MT stations dispersed across the Moyie Anticline Project area successfully identified a number of deep conductors. In 2023 Kootenay followed up with an additional 47 MT stations across the project. The surveys identified 7 conductors with tier one size potential. The second innovative approach was to conduct limonite sampling in fractures. The idea is limonites which are oxidized sulfides will reveal which areas are carrying metals of interest like silver, lead, zinc and copper and thus where tier one deposits may have formed at depth. Over 7000 samples in over 600 sites were analysed with a portable XRF machine.

The results of these surveys combined with known mineralized showings and trends have defined the first 4 high priority follow up areas to advance to drilling.

These two innovative approaches were developed by Dr. Fred Cook, Craig, Tom, Mike and Sean Kennedy and Dr. Tom Richards. We believe if the Moyie Anticline project hosts a tier one deposit this approach will discover it.

In addition to the Moyie Anticline Project, Kootenay Resources is advancing several early-stage gold-silver targets in the Nechako region of central British Columbia. Currently two properties from Kootenay's six-project portfolio are under option and being explored by Thompson River Metals Company, a fully owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Source

Precious Metals Investing
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 14, 2021 (the " 2021 Warrants "). The original exercise price of the 2021 Warrants was $0.65 and the exercise price was previously repriced to $0.50 . The original expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was May 14, 2023 , and the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was previously extended to May 14, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2021 Warrants will expire on May 14, 2025 . All other terms of the 2021 Warrants remain unchanged.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,191,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 30, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "). The original expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was May 30, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2022 Warrants will expire on May 30, 2025 . All other terms of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company to settle outstanding bona-fide indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $6,000 in exchange for 54,545 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for director services provided to the Company. The Company also proposes to issue common shares to the two directors as monthly payment for director services, issuable on a quarterly basis. All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the 2021 and 2022 Warrants, entering into the debt settlement agreements, and future payment of director fees in common shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c9568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

